The 20 Most Expensive Restaurants In New York City

Maybe your first bonus just got paid, or you won the lottery. Or you just REALLY want to impress your date.In any case, it’s time to splurge.
Our friends at Zagat have helped us come up with a list of the most expensive restaurants in New York City, based on the price of a single meal, including one drink, tax, and tip.
These places may not be cheap, but they sure are good.
Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 80 Columbus Circle, 35th fl. (60th St. at Broadway)
Cuisine: New American, Asian
Food score: 25
Bank of America Tower, 135 W. 42nd St. (bet. Broadway & 6th Ave.)
Cuisine: New American
Food score: 26
Museum of Modern Art, 9 W. 53rd St. (bet. 5th & 6th Aves.)
Cuisine: New American, French
Food score: 26
Four Seasons Hotel, 57 E. 57th St. (bet. Madison & Park Aves.)
Cuisine: French, small plates
Food score: 27
Time Warner centre, 10 Columbus Circle, 4th fl. (60th St. at Broadway)
Cuisine: New American, French
Food score: 28
Time Warner centre, 10 Columbus Circle, 4th fl. (60th St. at Broadway)
Cuisine: Sushi
Food score: 27
