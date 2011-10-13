The 20 Most Expensive Restaurants In New York City

Photo: danpeng1 via Flickr

Maybe your first bonus just got paid, or you won the lottery. Or you just REALLY want to impress your date.In any case, it’s time to splurge.



Our friends at Zagat have helped us come up with a list of the most expensive restaurants in New York City, based on the price of a single meal, including one drink, tax, and tip.

These places may not be cheap, but they sure are good.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.