The 20 Most Expensive Restaurants In The U.S.

At the most expensive restaurants in America, a meal will cost you about the same as an iPhone.Zagat’s America’s Top Restaurants 2012 guide was released today, and we’ve put together a list of the priciest eateries in the nation.
New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas are the big hitters, no surprise given the number of upscale restaurants on their maps.
The country’s most expensive restaurant is in New York City, and a meal there costs $585 per person, outranking the No. 2 spot by almost $100.
Prices include meal, one drink and tip.
22 Hawthorne St. (bet. Folsom & Howard Sts.), San Francisco, CA
Cuisine: New American
Food Score: 26
320 Village Ln. (bet. N. Santa Cruz & University Aves.), Los Gatos, CA
Cuisine: New American
Food Score: 28
SLS at Beverly Hills, 465 S. La Cienega Blvd. (Clifton Way), Beverly Hills, CA
Cuisine: Eclectic and International
Food Score: 27
Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, 4401 Floridian Way (bet. Maple Rd. & W. Seven Seas Dr.), Lake Buena Vista, FL
Cuisine: New American
Food Score: 28
Meadowood Napa Valley, 900 Meadowood Ln. (Silverado Trail), St. Helena, CA
Cuisine: Californian
Food Score: 28
Caesars Palace Hotel, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. S. (Flamingo Rd.), Las Vegas, NV
Cuisine: New French
Food Score: 28
1723 N. Halsted St. (bet. North Ave. & Willow St.), Chicago, IL
Cuisine: New American
Food Score: 29
14590 NE 145th St. (Woodinville-Redmond Rd.), Woodinville, WA
Cuisine: Pacific Northwest American
Food Score: 28
MGM Grand Hotel, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. S. (Tropicana Ave.), Las Vegas, NV
Cuisine: New French
Food Score: 28
Time Warner centre, 10 Columbus Circle, 4th floor (60th St. at Broadway), Manhattan, NY
Cuisine: New American
Food Score: 28
Time Warner centre, 10 Columbus Circle, 4th floor (60th St. at Broadway), Manhattan, NY
Cuisine: Sushi
Food Score: 27
