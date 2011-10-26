The 20 Most Expensive Restaurants In The U.S.

Meredith Galante
zagatA meal at The Herbfarm in Seattle will cost you $215 a person.

At the most expensive restaurants in America, a meal will cost you about the same as an iPhone.Zagat’s America’s Top Restaurants 2012 guide was released today, and we’ve put together a list of the priciest eateries in the nation.

New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas are the big hitters, no surprise given the number of upscale restaurants on their maps.

The country’s most expensive restaurant is in New York City, and a meal there costs $585 per person, outranking the No. 2 spot by almost $100.

Prices include meal, one drink and tip.

#20 A meal at Benu in San Francisco costs $143 per person

22 Hawthorne St. (bet. Folsom & Howard Sts.), San Francisco, CA

Cuisine: New American

Food Score: 26

#19 A meal at the Inn at Little Washington in Washington, D.C. costs $145 per person

309 Middle St. (Main St.), Washington, VA

Cuisine: New American

Food Score: 29

#18 A meal at Menton in Boston costs $145 per person

354 Congress St. (A St.), Boston, MA

Cuisine: French, Italian

Food Score: 28

#17 A meal at Le Bernardin in New York City costs $146 per person

155 W. 51st St. (bet. 6th & 7th Aves.), Manhattan, NY

Cuisine: French, Seafood

Food Score: 29

#16 A meal at Mélisse in Santa Monica, Calif. costs $150 per person

1104 Wilshire Blvd. (11th St.), Santa Monica, CA

Cuisine: New American, French

Food Score: 28

#15 A meal at Manresa in Los Gatos, Calif. costs $150 per person

320 Village Ln. (bet. N. Santa Cruz & University Aves.), Los Gatos, CA

Cuisine: New American

Food Score: 28

#14 A meal at Saam at The Bazaar by José Andrés in Los Angeles costs $156 per person

SLS at Beverly Hills, 465 S. La Cienega Blvd. (Clifton Way), Beverly Hills, CA

Cuisine: Eclectic and International

Food Score: 27

#13 A meal at Victoria & Albert's in Orlando costs $163 per person

Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, 4401 Floridian Way (bet. Maple Rd. & W. Seven Seas Dr.), Lake Buena Vista, FL

Cuisine: New American

Food Score: 28

#12 A meal at Momofuku Ko in New York City costs $163 per person

163 First Ave. (bet. 10th & 11th Sts.), Manhattan, NY

Cuisine: New American

Food Score: 27

#11 A meal at Meadowood, The Restaurant in Napa Valley costs $163 per person

Meadowood Napa Valley, 900 Meadowood Ln. (Silverado Trail), St. Helena, CA

Cuisine: Californian

Food Score: 28

#10 A meal at The Kitchen in Sacramento costs $163 per person

2225 Hurley Way (Howe Ave.), Sacramento, CA

Cuisine: New American

Food Score: 29

#9 A meal at Guy Savoy in Las Vegas costs $190 per meal

Caesars Palace Hotel, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. S. (Flamingo Rd.), Las Vegas, NV

Cuisine: New French

Food Score: 28

#8 A meal at Alinea in Chicago costs $199 per person

1723 N. Halsted St. (bet. North Ave. & Willow St.), Chicago, IL

Cuisine: New American

Food Score: 29

#7 A meal at Herbfarm in Seattle costs $215 per person

14590 NE 145th St. (Woodinville-Redmond Rd.), Woodinville, WA

Cuisine: Pacific Northwest American

Food Score: 28

#6 A meal at Joël Robuchon in Las Vegas costs $230 per person

MGM Grand Hotel, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. S. (Tropicana Ave.), Las Vegas, NV

Cuisine: New French

Food Score: 28

#5 A meal at the Brooklyn Fair Kitchen in Brooklyn costs $241 per person

200 Schermerhorn St. (Hoyt St.), Brooklyn, NY 11201

Cuisine: French

Food Score: 29

#4 A meal at French Laundry in Yountville, Calif. costs $297 per person

6640 Washington St. (Creek St.), Yountville, CA

Cuisine: New American

Food Score: 29

#3 A meal at Per Se in New York City costs $325 per person

Time Warner centre, 10 Columbus Circle, 4th floor (60th St. at Broadway), Manhattan, NY

Cuisine: New American

Food Score: 28

#2 A meal at Urasawa in Beverly Hills costs $488 per person

218 N. Rodeo Dr. (Wilshire Blvd.), Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Cuisine: Sushi

Food Score: 28

#1 A meal at Masa in New York City costs $585 per person

Time Warner centre, 10 Columbus Circle, 4th floor (60th St. at Broadway), Manhattan, NY

Cuisine: Sushi

Food Score: 27

