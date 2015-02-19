The 13 most expensive mansions you can rent in the Hamptons

Renting in the Hamptons is never cheap, but some homes are far more expensive than others.

We rounded up the most expensive properties that are currently still available for summer renting season, Memorial Day through Labour Day.

Most of them are in Southampton — one of the most expensive neighborhoods frequented by celebrities and big shots — and they all have at least five bedrooms.

Keep reading to see the gorgeous mansions where the rich and famous will be summering this year, listed from least to most expensive.

This five-bedroom home in Southampton is renting for $US595,000





Tucked away in Water Mill South, this mansion sits right on one acre of Flying Point Beach with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the water.

It has stone fireplaces, a pool with hot tub, dock, and over 5,500 square feet of interior space.

A 10-bedroom mansion in Water Mill is renting for $US600,000





With 10 bedrooms and 12.5 baths, this home sits on a whopping 10 acres of property on Mill Pond.

It’s extremely spacious and has covered porches, a guest house, heated pool, and even a tennis court.

This seven-bedroom modern mansion in Southampton is renting for $US600,000





On four acres and over 200 feet of ocean front access, this seven bedroom, 6,500-square-foot home is the height of luxury.

It has a pool, spa, tennis court, and a grease modern interior with light wood floors and high beamed ceilings.

An eight-bedroom home in Southampton with a pool and library is renting for $US645,000





On 2.2 acres of well-manicured lawns sits this eight-bedroom mansion with six fireplaces, a butler’s pantry, library, tennis court, and heated pool.

It has 9,000 square feet of space and was built in 2010 with the latest appliances and electronics.

This seven-bedroom mansion with a guest house in Southampton is renting for $US650,000





Built in 1897 and renovated recently, this seven bedroom, 6,700-square-foot mansion has a heated pool, guest house, and eat-in kitchen.

It sits on three acres of property and has a covered outdoor porch that would be perfect for summer time entertaining.

A 8,500-square-foot home in Water Mill with a putting green is renting for $US650,000





On two acres of real estate, this gorgeous five bedroom has plenty of toys: a 50-foot pool, spa, pool house, basketball court, four-car garage, putting green, and elevator.

Plus, to top it all off, it has a separate two bedroom, three bath guest house with a Jacuzzi. The entire space is landscaped professional and has security cameras to give you peace of mind.

This classic home in Southampton has 16,000 square feet and is renting for $US650,000





With seven bedrooms, 10 full baths, and 16,000 square feet of interior space, this home is massive.

It’s within a mile of Atlantic Ocean beaches, close to shops and restaurants in Southampton, and has a heated pool, tennis court, and three fireplaces. There’s also a guest house and pool cabana out back.

An oceanfront Southampton Village mansion is renting for $US750,000





Located on over three acres of property with direct beach access, this modern 8,500-square-foot home has six bedrooms and 6.5 baths.

The second-floor master suite has amazing views of the property and the home has gorgeous tall ceilings that let in plenty of light. It even has an all-weather tennis court and pool, too.

A family-friendly 13,000-square-foot estate in Southampton is renting for $US750,000





On 3.4 acres of well-manicured land, this 10-bedroom mansion has 8 full baths and 2 partial baths. The grounds are incredible with a covered entry, a 50-foot pool, spa, cabana, tennis court, and deluxe swing set for kids.

Inside the home is gorgeous too. It has a library, huge kitchen, gym, wine cellar, and even an elevator.

This oceanfront mansion in Southampton with nine bedrooms is renting for $US800,000





Perched on three acres of land, this 7,000-square-foot mansion is about as close to the beach as you can get.

It has large bedroom suites, a huge kitchen, heated pool, and pool house, plus a tennis court on the property.

This nine-bedroom mansion in Southampton has a movie theatre and is renting for $US850,000





This gorgeous nine-bedroom mansion in Southampton has 8.5 bathrooms and 11,000 square feet of space.

It has everything a wealthy renter would ever need: the lower level has a 15-seat movie theatre, wine cellar, arcade, gym, sauna, and steam rooms, while outside there’s a tennis court, saltwater infinity pool, and hot tub.

A huge Southampton mansion with 25 rooms and separate staff quarters is renting for $US1,200,000





This huge mansion is insanely luxurious. It has 12 bedrooms and 12.5 baths as well as separate staff quarters spread across its 18,000 square feet and three floors.

Outside, it has 10 acres of property with a 60-foot pool (and water slide), spa, grass tennis court, paddle court, two outdoor pavilions (with full kitchens), arbors, a carriage house and green house, plus not one but two four-car garages.

BONUS: The Bridgehampton “Sandcastle” mansion is 26,500 square feet and rents for $US1,000,000 per month





Though this home is not available to rent Memorial Day through Labour Day, if it were, it would be by far the most expensive rental.

For July alone, renters would need to shell out $US1,000,000 to stay, and two weeks at any time throughout the year runs you $US500,000.

It sits on 11.5 acres in Bridgehampton South and has an elevator, 10-seat theatre, 2,000-square-foot master bedroom, virtual golf game, rock climbing wall, spa, gym and steam room, squash, racquetball, basketball/volleyball court, tennis court, and a 30-foot-by-60-foot pool.

