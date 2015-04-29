15 of the most expensive homes you can rent around the world

If luxury hotels aren’t your scene, and you aren’t in the market to buy an estate of your own, there’s another option available: renting.
RentCafe.com put together a list of the most expensive rentals in 15 countries, ranging from a picturesque villa on the French Riviera to a streamlined luxury flat overlooking Hyde Park.
Dollar amounts listed are USD as of April 27.
Monthly Rent: $US14,867
Location: Cape Town, South Africa
This three-level, three-bedroom apartment with an infinity edge pool overlooking the ocean comes fully furnished.
Monthly Rent: $US16,113
Location: Brussels, Belgium
This five-bedroom home, originally built in 1929 by famous Belgian architect Marcel Leborgne on nearly five acres of land, was completely renovated to feature a swimming pool, home theatre, and gym.
Monthly Rent: $US48,770
Location: Malaga, Spain
This nine-bedroom, four-floor villa features an elevator, wine cellar, sauna, gym, movie theatre, spa, and two covered porches overlooking a pool with ocean views.
Monthly Rent: $US50,000
Location: New South Wales, Australia
This seven-bedroom home in Point Piper, New South Wales, boasts a ballroom, tennis court, stables, and beach access.
Monthly Rent: $US52,257
Location: Chêne-Bougeries, Switzerland
This six-bedroom mansion outside of Geneva features a swimming pool, sauna, gym, wine cellar, guest house, and parking for 10-12 cars.
Monthly Rent: $US65,000
Location: West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
This five-bedroom home boasts unobstructed ocean views from all main rooms, and rents for $US65,000 if you book four months or more. Two or three months will set you back $US85,000, and a single month costs $US100,000.
Monthly Rent: $US80,000
Location: Victoria Park, Singapore
This modern five-bedroom home with a finished basement level includes a lap pool, Jacuzzi, and sauna, as well as a basement garage for eight cars and a 'huge pavilion for social or stately functions.'
Monthly Rent: $US109,650
Location: Hong Kong, China
This 16,0000-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion boasts park and bay views, along with a swimming pool and extensive gardens in a private community.
Monthly Rent: $US115,000
Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
This 1950s hillside four-bedroom villa with a swimming pool is located five minutes from the beaches of Rio and boasts ocean views.
Monthly Rent: $US194,698
Location: Florence, Italy
This fully renovated, seven-bedroom villa outside Florence dates back to the time of the Medicis and includes a swimming pool and views over an olive grove.
Monthly Rent: $US243,738
Location: Monte Carlo, Monaco
This south-facing, four-bedroom home in the principality of Monaco includes a gym, staff quarters, and poolside terraces with a view of the Mediterranean.
Monthly Rent: $US281,653
Location: Cannes, France
This hillside villa in one of the most luxurious towns along the French Riviera includes an infinity-edge pool overlooking the sea, along with a wine cellar, private elevator, and Tiki bar.
*Price for this listing from MonteCarlo-RealEstate.com.
Monthly Rent: $US293,027
Location: Moscow, Russia
Just over four miles outside of Moscow, this six-bedroom home with staff apartments is located in a private community that boasts extensive security. The house includes a billiards room, pool and spa, and home theatre.
Monthly Rent: $US295,971
Location: London, England
This 9,300-square-foot flat in Knightsbridge luxury building One Hyde Park claims to be the largest apartment currently available for rent in all of London.
It includes two wings, a formal reception room with a balcony overlooking Hyde Park, underground parking, and spa and recreation facilities provided by Mandarin Oriental Hotels.
Monthly Rent: $US600,000
Location: Beverly Hills, California, USA
Beverly House, as this 70,000-square-foot estate is known, is the site of the late John F. Kennedy's honeymoon in 1953 and is currently for sale for $US135 million.
It was built in 1925 and includes 29 bedrooms, 40 bathrooms, a night club, cinema, and and a billiards room.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.