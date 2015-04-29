15 of the most expensive homes you can rent around the world

Sotheby’s International Realty This villa in Cannes, France, is available to rent.

If luxury hotels aren’t your scene, and you aren’t in the market to buy an estate of your own, there’s another option available: renting.

RentCafe.com put together a list of the most expensive rentals in 15 countries, ranging from a picturesque villa on the French Riviera to a streamlined luxury flat overlooking Hyde Park.

Dollar amounts listed are USD as of April 27.

15. South Africa: A sleek triplex with a pool. Monthly Rent: $US14,867 Location: Cape Town, South Africa This three-level, three-bedroom apartment with an infinity edge pool overlooking the ocean comes fully furnished. 14. Belgium: A renovated masterpiece outside the city. Monthly Rent: $US16,113 Location: Brussels, Belgium This five-bedroom home, originally built in 1929 by famous Belgian architect Marcel Leborgne on nearly five acres of land, was completely renovated to feature a swimming pool, home theatre, and gym. 12. Spain: An ocean view villa on the coast. Monthly Rent: $US48,770 Location: Malaga, Spain This nine-bedroom, four-floor villa features an elevator, wine cellar, sauna, gym, movie theatre, spa, and two covered porches overlooking a pool with ocean views. 11. Australia: A sprawling equestrian estate. Monthly Rent: $US50,000 Location: New South Wales, Australia This seven-bedroom home in Point Piper, New South Wales, boasts a ballroom, tennis court, stables, and beach access. 13. Switzerland: A deceptively modern mansion in the park. Monthly Rent: $US52,257 Location: Chêne-Bougeries, Switzerland This six-bedroom mansion outside of Geneva features a swimming pool, sauna, gym, wine cellar, guest house, and parking for 10-12 cars. 9. Canada: A picturesque retreat that gets more affordable the longer you stay. Monthly Rent: $US65,000 Location: West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada This five-bedroom home boasts unobstructed ocean views from all main rooms, and rents for $US65,000 if you book four months or more. Two or three months will set you back $US85,000, and a single month costs $US100,000. 10. Singapore: A sleek pad for entertaining. Monthly Rent: $US80,000 Location: Victoria Park, Singapore This modern five-bedroom home with a finished basement level includes a lap pool, Jacuzzi, and sauna, as well as a basement garage for eight cars and a 'huge pavilion for social or stately functions.' 8. China: A secluded mansion. Monthly Rent: $US109,650 Location: Hong Kong, China This 16,0000-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion boasts park and bay views, along with a swimming pool and extensive gardens in a private community. 7. Brazil: A villa in the hills over Rio. Monthly Rent: $US115,000 Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil This 1950s hillside four-bedroom villa with a swimming pool is located five minutes from the beaches of Rio and boasts ocean views. 5. Italy: A historic villa next to an olive grove outside Florence. Monthly Rent: $US194,698 Location: Florence, Italy This fully renovated, seven-bedroom villa outside Florence dates back to the time of the Medicis and includes a swimming pool and views over an olive grove. 4. Monaco: A sun-drenched seaside home. Monthly Rent: $US243,738 Location: Monte Carlo, Monaco This south-facing, four-bedroom home in the principality of Monaco includes a gym, staff quarters, and poolside terraces with a view of the Mediterranean. 3. France: A hillside villa with a Tiki bar. Monthly Rent: $US281,653 Location: Cannes, France This hillside villa in one of the most luxurious towns along the French Riviera includes an infinity-edge pool overlooking the sea, along with a wine cellar, private elevator, and Tiki bar. *Price for this listing from MonteCarlo-RealEstate.com. 6. Russia: A country house on the outskirts of Moscow. Monthly Rent: $US293,027 Location: Moscow, Russia Just over four miles outside of Moscow, this six-bedroom home with staff apartments is located in a private community that boasts extensive security. The house includes a billiards room, pool and spa, and home theatre. 2. United Kingdom: A spacious spread in central London. Monthly Rent: $US295,971 Location: London, England This 9,300-square-foot flat in Knightsbridge luxury building One Hyde Park claims to be the largest apartment currently available for rent in all of London. It includes two wings, a formal reception room with a balcony overlooking Hyde Park, underground parking, and spa and recreation facilities provided by Mandarin Oriental Hotels. 1. United States: A classic estate in Beverly Hills. Monthly Rent: $US600,000 Location: Beverly Hills, California, USA Beverly House, as this 70,000-square-foot estate is known, is the site of the late John F. Kennedy's honeymoon in 1953 and is currently for sale for $US135 million. It was built in 1925 and includes 29 bedrooms, 40 bathrooms, a night club, cinema, and and a billiards room.

