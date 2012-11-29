The Most Expensive Real Estate Markets In America

Meredith Galante
most expensive real estate markets

Photo: Coldwell Banker Previews

The areas around San Francisco and Silicon Alley is by far the most expensive place in the country to buy a home, according to Coldwell Banker’s new report on home listing prices around the country.Of the 19 most expensive markets in the U.S., 11 were in California, and four of the top five were in the San Francisco Bay Area. Los Altos took the top spot with an average listing price of $1.706 million.

For context, the average 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the United States is listed at $292,152.

To come up with the list, Coldwell Banker looked at 72,000 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom properties for sale in 2,500 U.S. markets.

#20 DARIEN, CONN: The average listing price of a home is $1.056 million.

This home is on sale for $1.49 million in Darien, Conn.

#18 MERCER ISLAND, WASH: The average listing price of a home is $1.059 million.

This home is on sale for $998,000 in Mercer Island, Wash.

#17 ORONO, MINN: The average listing price of a home is $1.07 million.

This home is on sale for $1.07 million in Orono, Minn.

#16 BOULDER, CO: The average listing price of a home is $1.084 million.

This home is on sale for $1.08 million in Boulder, CO.

#15 BELMONT, CALIF: The average listing price of a home is $1.098 million.

This house is on sale for $1.098 in Belmont, Calif.

#14 WESTON, MASS: The average listing price of a home is $1.1 million.

This home is on sale for $1.1 million in Weston, Mass.

#13 SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF: The average listing price of a home is $1.132 million.

This house is on sale for $1.3 million in San Francisco, Calif.

#12 CUPERTINO, CALIF: The average listing price of a home is $1.15 million.

This home is on sale for $1.8 million in Cupertino, Calif.

#11 GREENWICH, CONN: The average listing price of a home is $1.2 million.

This home is on sale for $1.99 million in Greenwich, Conn.

#10 SAN CARLOS, CALIF: The average listing price of a home is $1.32 million.

This home is for sale for $1.1 million in San Carlos, Calif.

#9 CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CALIF: The average listing price of a home is $1.232 million.

This home is on sale for $1.35 million in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.

#8 KAILUA, HI: The average listing price of a home is $1.238 million.

This home is for sale for $1.2 million in Kailua, HI.

#7 RYE, NY: The average listing price of a home is $1.3 million.

This home is on sale for $1.34 million in Rye, NY.

#6 LOS GATOS, CALIF: The average listing price of a home is $1.44 million.

This home is on sale for $1.44 million in Los Gatos, Calif.

#5 PALO ALTO, CALIF: The average listing price for a home is $1.49 million.

This home is on sale for $1.44 million in Palo Alto, Calif.

#4 MENLO PARK, CALIF: The average listing price of a home is $1.5 million.

This home is on sale for $1.5 million in Menlo Park, Calif.

#3 SARATOGA, CALIF: The average listing price of a home $1.58 million.

This home is on sale for $1.5 million in Saratoga, Calif.

#2 NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF: The average listing price of a home is $1.658 million.

This home is on sale for $1.65 million in Newport Beach, Calif.

#1 LOS ALTOS, CALIF: The average listing price of a home is $1.7 million.

This home is on sale for $1.65 million in Los Altos.

Check out listing prices by zip codes.

