The Most Expensive Real Estate Markets In America

Photo: Coldwell Banker Previews

The areas around San Francisco and Silicon Alley is by far the most expensive place in the country to buy a home, according to Coldwell Banker’s new report on home listing prices around the country.Of the 19 most expensive markets in the U.S., 11 were in California, and four of the top five were in the San Francisco Bay Area. Los Altos took the top spot with an average listing price of $1.706 million.



For context, the average 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the United States is listed at $292,152.

To come up with the list, Coldwell Banker looked at 72,000 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom properties for sale in 2,500 U.S. markets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.