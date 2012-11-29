The Most Expensive Real Estate Markets In America

Photo: Coldwell Banker Previews
The areas around San Francisco and Silicon Alley is by far the most expensive place in the country to buy a home, according to Coldwell Banker’s new report on home listing prices around the country.Of the 19 most expensive markets in the U.S., 11 were in California, and four of the top five were in the San Francisco Bay Area. Los Altos took the top spot with an average listing price of $1.706 million.
For context, the average 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the United States is listed at $292,152.
To come up with the list, Coldwell Banker looked at 72,000 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom properties for sale in 2,500 U.S. markets.
This home is on sale for $1.49 million in Darien, Conn.
This home is on sale for $998,000 in Mercer Island, Wash.
This home is on sale for $1.07 million in Orono, Minn.
This home is on sale for $1.08 million in Boulder, CO.
This house is on sale for $1.098 in Belmont, Calif.
This home is on sale for $1.1 million in Weston, Mass.
This house is on sale for $1.3 million in San Francisco, Calif.
This home is on sale for $1.8 million in Cupertino, Calif.
This home is on sale for $1.99 million in Greenwich, Conn.
This home is for sale for $1.1 million in San Carlos, Calif.
This home is on sale for $1.35 million in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.
This home is for sale for $1.2 million in Kailua, HI.
This home is on sale for $1.34 million in Rye, NY.
This home is on sale for $1.44 million in Los Gatos, Calif.
This home is on sale for $1.44 million in Palo Alto, Calif.
This home is on sale for $1.5 million in Menlo Park, Calif.
This home is on sale for $1.5 million in Saratoga, Calif.
This home is on sale for $1.65 million in Newport Beach, Calif.
This home is on sale for $1.65 million in Los Altos.
