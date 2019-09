Nope, it wasn’t the Gulf oil disaster. It was the Chile earthquake.



This table of significant insurance catastrophe’s comes from Guy Carpenter of Swiss Re (via GCC Capital Ideas). The Gulf explosion comes in second third. Second was the earthquake in New Zealand, and fourth was the Windstorm Xynthia in Europe, which… we have no memory of.

