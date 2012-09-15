The 20 Most Expensive Public Transportation Systems In The World

Alex Davies
zurich public transportation cost expensiveZurich has one of the most expensive public transporation networks.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

For those who can’t afford to own a car in the city, public transportation is the best way to get around. But sometimes, even a subway ride can be a burden on one’s bank account.Ranked in a “Prices and earnings” report by UBS this month, these are the 20 most expensive cities in the world for riding the bus, tram, or metro.

Not surprisingly, the top contenders are from Western Europe, where public transportation networks tend to be well established, efficient, and clean, all of which costs money to maintain.

#20 New York City, United States

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.42

Taxi ride: $8.50

Train ticket: $85.98

Prices from the UBS report are based on the prince of a single bus, tram or metro ticket, a three-mile taxi ride, and a 125-mile train trip.

Figures are in USD, based on April to May, 2012 exchange rates.

#19 Brussels, Belgium

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.42

Taxi ride: $15.71

Train ticket: $26.03

#18 Tokyo, Japan

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.46

Taxi ride: $21.42

Train ticket: $44.72

#17 Auckland, New Zealand

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.57

Taxi ride: $13.62

Train ticket: $40.86

#16 Vienna, Austria

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.59

Taxi ride: $17.27

Train ticket: $42.03

#15 Barcelona, Spain

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.59

Taxi ride: $10.36

Train ticket: $41.96

#14 Dublin, Ireland

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.74

Taxi ride: $14.89

Train ticket: $34.53

#13 Montreal, Canada

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.87

Taxi ride: $19.98

Train ticket: $70.58

#12 Toronto, Canada

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.08

Taxi ride: $13.31

Train ticket: $35.62

#11 Amsterdam, Netherlands

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.19

Taxi ride: $16.34

Train ticket: $30.05

#10 Munich, Germany

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.24

Taxi ride: $18.04

Train ticket: $71.23

#9 Frankfurt, Germany

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.24

Taxi ride: $16.23

Train ticket: $34.83

#8 Helsinki, Finland

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.28

Taxi ride: $12.71

Train ticket: $34.83

#7 Sydney, Australia

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.43

Taxi ride: $27.78

Train ticket: $58.23

#6 Geneva, Switzerland

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.67

Taxi ride: $27.78

Train ticket: $58.23

#5 London, England

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.70

Taxi ride: $23.03

Train ticket: $81.95

#4 Stockholm, Sweden

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $4.52

Taxi ride: $24.64

Train ticket: $41.60

#3 Zurich, Switzerland

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $4.66

Taxi ride: $28.93

Train ticket: $68.47

#2 Copenhagen, Denmark

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $4.88

Taxi ride: $17.33

Train ticket: $59.92

#1 Oslo, Norway

Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $5.12

Taxi ride: $23.22

Train ticket: $48.58

Here's what your money gets you.

