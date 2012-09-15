The 20 Most Expensive Public Transportation Systems In The World

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
For those who can’t afford to own a car in the city, public transportation is the best way to get around. But sometimes, even a subway ride can be a burden on one’s bank account.Ranked in a “Prices and earnings” report by UBS this month, these are the 20 most expensive cities in the world for riding the bus, tram, or metro.
Not surprisingly, the top contenders are from Western Europe, where public transportation networks tend to be well established, efficient, and clean, all of which costs money to maintain.
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.42
Taxi ride: $8.50
Train ticket: $85.98
Prices from the UBS report are based on the prince of a single bus, tram or metro ticket, a three-mile taxi ride, and a 125-mile train trip.
Figures are in USD, based on April to May, 2012 exchange rates.
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.42
Taxi ride: $15.71
Train ticket: $26.03
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.46
Taxi ride: $21.42
Train ticket: $44.72
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.57
Taxi ride: $13.62
Train ticket: $40.86
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.59
Taxi ride: $17.27
Train ticket: $42.03
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.59
Taxi ride: $10.36
Train ticket: $41.96
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.74
Taxi ride: $14.89
Train ticket: $34.53
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.87
Taxi ride: $19.98
Train ticket: $70.58
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.08
Taxi ride: $13.31
Train ticket: $35.62
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.19
Taxi ride: $16.34
Train ticket: $30.05
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.24
Taxi ride: $18.04
Train ticket: $71.23
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.24
Taxi ride: $16.23
Train ticket: $34.83
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.28
Taxi ride: $12.71
Train ticket: $34.83
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.43
Taxi ride: $27.78
Train ticket: $58.23
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.67
Taxi ride: $27.78
Train ticket: $58.23
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.70
Taxi ride: $23.03
Train ticket: $81.95
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $4.52
Taxi ride: $24.64
Train ticket: $41.60
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $4.66
Taxi ride: $28.93
Train ticket: $68.47
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $4.88
Taxi ride: $17.33
Train ticket: $59.92
Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $5.12
Taxi ride: $23.22
Train ticket: $48.58
