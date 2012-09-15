The 20 Most Expensive Public Transportation Systems In The World

Zurich has one of the most expensive public transporation networks.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

For those who can’t afford to own a car in the city, public transportation is the best way to get around. But sometimes, even a subway ride can be a burden on one’s bank account.Ranked in a “Prices and earnings” report by UBS this month, these are the 20 most expensive cities in the world for riding the bus, tram, or metro.



Not surprisingly, the top contenders are from Western Europe, where public transportation networks tend to be well established, efficient, and clean, all of which costs money to maintain.

#20 New York City, United States Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.42 Taxi ride: $8.50 Train ticket: $85.98 Prices from the UBS report are based on the prince of a single bus, tram or metro ticket, a three-mile taxi ride, and a 125-mile train trip. Figures are in USD, based on April to May, 2012 exchange rates. #19 Brussels, Belgium Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.42 Taxi ride: $15.71 Train ticket: $26.03 #18 Tokyo, Japan Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.46 Taxi ride: $21.42 Train ticket: $44.72 #17 Auckland, New Zealand Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.57 Taxi ride: $13.62 Train ticket: $40.86 #16 Vienna, Austria Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.59 Taxi ride: $17.27 Train ticket: $42.03 #15 Barcelona, Spain Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.59 Taxi ride: $10.36 Train ticket: $41.96 #14 Dublin, Ireland Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.74 Taxi ride: $14.89 Train ticket: $34.53 #13 Montreal, Canada Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $2.87 Taxi ride: $19.98 Train ticket: $70.58 #12 Toronto, Canada Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.08 Taxi ride: $13.31 Train ticket: $35.62 #11 Amsterdam, Netherlands Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.19 Taxi ride: $16.34 Train ticket: $30.05 #10 Munich, Germany Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.24 Taxi ride: $18.04 Train ticket: $71.23 #9 Frankfurt, Germany Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.24 Taxi ride: $16.23 Train ticket: $34.83 #8 Helsinki, Finland Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.28 Taxi ride: $12.71 Train ticket: $34.83 #7 Sydney, Australia Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.43 Taxi ride: $27.78 Train ticket: $58.23 #6 Geneva, Switzerland Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.67 Taxi ride: $27.78 Train ticket: $58.23 #5 London, England Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $3.70 Taxi ride: $23.03 Train ticket: $81.95 #4 Stockholm, Sweden Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $4.52 Taxi ride: $24.64 Train ticket: $41.60 #3 Zurich, Switzerland Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $4.66 Taxi ride: $28.93 Train ticket: $68.47 #2 Copenhagen, Denmark Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $4.88 Taxi ride: $17.33 Train ticket: $59.92 #1 Oslo, Norway Bus, tram, or metro ticket: $5.12 Taxi ride: $23.22 Train ticket: $48.58

