The University of Pittsburgh is the most expensive public college in the country, according to data compiled by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

During the 2014-2015 academic year, Pitt charged $US17,772 in tuition and $US10,800 in room and board, for a total cost of $US28,572.

Interestingly, many of the colleges on The Chronicle’s list — seven, to be exact — are part of the University of California system. The UCs have notably seen large budget cuts over the last few years.

The Chronicle also has tuition and room and board data for colleges stretching back to 1998, which you can look through here.

Here are the 20 most expensive public colleges in the country, via The Chronicle of Higher Education:

University of Pittsburgh — $US28,572 University of California, Berkeley — $US28,410 University of California, Riverside — $US28,407 New Jersey Institute of Technology — $US28,262 University of California, Merced — $US28,195 University of California, Davis — $US28,114 Pennsylvania State University — $US28,022 College of William & Mary — $US28,000 University of California, Santa Barbara — $US27,988 University of California, Santa Cruz — $US27,825 Colorado School of Mines — $US27,402 University of California, Irvine — $US27,295 University of Vermont — $US27,006 University of New Hampshire — $US26,912 College of New Jersey — $US26,701 Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg — $US26,568 Pennsylvania College of Technology — $US26,286 University of California, Los Angeles — $US26,164 Pennsylvania State University Berks — $US26,088 University of Illinois at Urbana — Champaign — $US25,868

