This is where the most expensive houses are in Australia and how much you'd need to spend to be part of the top 2%

Australian property prices may have risen across the board, but it’s the top end of the market that has really soared. New CoreLogic analysis shows the top 2% of prices nationally begin at $2.16 million.

In Sydney and Melbourne that blows out to $3.21 million and $2.53 million each.

Darwin has retained the most respectable gap between median prices and the top end, with $880,000 getting you into the very upper part of the market.

It’s no secret house prices generally in Australia are high and, in some cities, frankly ridiculous.

But when you look to the top of the market, it’s not hard to see how out of kilter things have become, especially when you drill down to the top 1 or 2%.

“Nationally, you’ve made it into the 98th percentile if you own a house worth at least $2.16 million — roughly $1.6 million above the national median house value — or a unit worth $1.43 million — about $930k higher than the national median unit value — or higher,” CoreLogic head of research Tim Lawless said in a new research note issued to Business Insider Australia.

While that’s evidently out of the grasp of most people, it becomes even more exclusive when you examine the most expensive cities in the country.

In Sydney, you’d need a house worth more than $3.21 million to qualify and over $2.53 million in Melbourne. If you’re after an apartment instead, you can make it into the 2% club for a slightly more modest $1.88 million and $1.19 million respectively. Those prices are well and above the median price in the same cities showing the growing gap between the rich and the remainder.

The top 2% of property prices around Australia. (CoreLogic)

If you’re really desperate to be in elite company, then you’ll need to visit some of these suburbs. At the top of the list, Sydney’s eastern enclave of Woollahra, where to be in the top 2% would set you back an unbelievable $8.16 million. Or you could lug yourself and $7.79 million across the bridge to Mosman, or find yourself a home in North Sydney for $6.04 million. It makes Byron Bay seem like a steal with just $1.8 million required to put yourself at the top of the heap.

Those prices make Melbourne prices pale in comparison. Just $6.88 million will get you into the best homes in the inner east suburb of Stonnington. Alternatively, you can get into Melbourne city or Boroondara for around $3.9 million apiece.

Apartments are obviously a better deal but still not an easy market.

“The top 2% of the market is lower for units, with every capital city except Sydney and Melbourne showing a 98th percentile below $1 million,” Lawless said.

In Sydney, the top 2% have an asking price of $1.8 million and in Melbourne, it’s just shy $1.2 million. They’re followed by Brisbane, Hobart, Perth and Canberra. In Darwin, you’re paying top of the market prices at just $574,000.

It makes for sobering reading, but those disparities at the extreme end of the market help highlight the extent to which the different property markets are out of sync.

With prices rising as much as 75% in Sydney in the five years leading up to 2017, it’s any wonder anyone can afford to buy property at all. Let alone the best of the best.

