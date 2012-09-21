The 50 Most Expensive Private High Schools In America

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
It’s the start of a new school year, and for parents of private school students, that means a new round of tuition bills.Price tags at most schools jumped substantially from last year. The most expensive school on the list costs over $43,000, almost matching the average tuition of a private college, at $43,500, according to CNN Money.
These are the 50 most expensive private high schools in the U.S. based on day-student tuition plus mandatory fees. We excluded schools that were boarding-only and schools for students with special needs.
If we’ve missed a school, tell us in the comments and we’ll look into it.
Day student tuition: $35,775
Enrollment: 586
Endowment: $192 million
Fact: The school has only had five headmasters in all of its 112-year history.
Source: The Taft School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition and fees for daytime-only students in grades 9 through 12 for the 2012-2013 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included.
Day student tuition: $35,820
Enrollment: 603
Endowment: $27 million
Perks: The school's proximity to New York City makes it ideal for field trips to museums, parks, plays and musicals.
Source: The Masters School
Day student tuition: $36,050
Enrollment: 802
Endowment: $68.2 million
Perks: GA has two full courts for basketball or volleyball and five international squash courts with stadium seating.
Source: Greenwich Academy
Day student tuition: $36,225
Enrollment: 358
Endowment: $16 million
Fact: Canterbury's five values are Honesty, Respect, Compassion, Spirituality, and Self Reliance.
Source: The Canterbury School
Day student tuition: $36,225
Enrollment: 320
Endowment: Unavailable
Perks: The school encourages its students to be well-rounded Renaissance people.
Source: The Branson School
Day student tuition: $36,350
Enrollment: 260
Endowment: $15.9 million
Fact: The school was founded in 1911 in Lakewood, New Jersey and moved to its current location in Simsbury, Connecticut in 1917.
Source: The Ethel Walker School
Day student tuition: $36,400
Enrollment: 530
Endowment: Unavailable
Perks: Léman Manhattan is a newly founded school; they will graduate their first class of college-bound seniors in 2013.
Source: Léman Manhattan Preparatory School
Day student tuition: $36,800
Enrollment: 688
Endowment: $113.2 million
Perks: Top college destinations from 2007 to 2011 include Yale, Harvard, Columbia, Princeton, Williams College, Johns Hopkins, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, New York University, Middlebury, University of Pennsylvania, Dartmouth, Bowdoin, and Georgetown.
Source: The Brearley School
Day student tuition: $37,450
Enrollment: 385
Endowment: $20 million
Perks: Every year the school has a traditional, surprise in-school holiday organised by the Committee of Games called Congè, during which classes are canceled for the day in favour of fun, community-building activities.
Source: Newton Country Day School
Day student tuition: $37,600
Enrollment: 280
Endowment: $20 million
Perks: Each year on Founder's Day, the school has the Founder's Day Regatta, a crew team competition. Last year the event was sponsored by Vineyard Vines.
Source: The Gunnery
Day student tuition: $37,680
Enrollment: 369
Endowment: $59 million
Fact: The school takes amazing, adventurous trips together. This fall they went on a trip that included water fights on a river, high-rope walking, mountain climbing and team-building exercises.
Source: Brooks School
Day student tuition: $37,800
Enrollment: 717
Endowment: Unavailable
Fact: In 1901 Maria Bowen Chapin established Miss Chapin's School at 12 West 47th Street with seven teachers and 78 students.
Source: The Chapin School
Day student tuition: $37,840
Enrollment: 822
Endowment: $283 million
Perks: The school offers trimester immersion and summer programs in China, France and Spain, and a term program in Rome.
Source: Choate Rosemary Hall
Day student tuition: $38,030
Enrollment: 1,006
Endowment: $60.7 million
Perks: BB&N has a number of fun school traditions including a school-wide circus, a faculty vs. student kickball game, and the Museum of Fine Arts day.
Source: BB&N
Day student tuition: $38,280
Enrollment: 380
Endowment: Unavailable
Perks: The Browning School is a member of Interschool, a consortium of eight private NYC schools. Interschool offers opportunities for academic sharing, extracurricular participation in the arts, and social activities for boys and girls.
Source: The Browning School
Day student tuition: $38,330
Enrollment: 295
Endowment: $4.8 million
Perks: Surrounded by the San Jacinto mountains of Southern California, Idyllwild's art students are treated to the inspiration of the beautiful landscape.
Source: Idyllwild Arts Academy
Day student tuition: $38,400
Enrollment: 265
Endowment: $72 million
Fact: The school has many notable and distinguished alumni working in the music industry.
Source: Cate School
Day student tuition: $38,415
Enrollment: 390
Endowment: Unavailable
Fact: While the school admits both day and boarding students, the Governor's Academy is the 'oldest continuously operating boarding school in the United States.'
Source: The Governor's Academy
Day student tuition: $38,445
Enrollment: 680
Endowment: $197 million
Perks: Visual arts is a school specialty. The school is also renowned for its athletics department, and students can study abroad for a semester or a year.
Source: Loomis Chaffee
Day student tuition: $38,590
Enrollment: 452
Endowment: $10.6 million
Fact: BCD School students speak over 20 different languages at home.
Source: Beaver County Day School
Day student tuition: $38,710
Enrollment: 1,300
Endowment: Unavailable
Fact: Dalton has a Chess Program in which they encourage students to develop logic and problem-solving skills.
Source: The Dalton School
Day student tuition: $38,797
Enrollment: 321
Endowment: $55 million
Fact: The school started out in Washington, DC, but moved to its current location in McLean, VA, in 1931.
Source: The Madeira School
Day student tuition: $38,820
Enrollment: 564
Endowment: $63 million
Perks: Nightingale-Bamford has a 'pathbreaking' internship program that has placed juniors and seniors at companies such as the Metropolitan Museum, Tribeca Enterprises, and JPMorgan Chase.
Source: The Nightingale-Bamford School
Day student tuition: $38,823
Enrollment: 575
Endowment: $45 million
Perks: St. Albans offers its own school of public service for a month each summer.
Source: St. Albans School
Day student tuition: $39,000
Enrollment: 978
Endowment: $190 million
Perks: Milton's library has over 46,000 hard-bound volumes.
Source: Milton Academy
Day student tuition: $39,150
Enrollment: 585
Endowment: $92 million
Perks: Art students have the option of travelling to Rome, Florence, or Tuscany.
Source: Noble and Greenough School
Day student tuition: $39,225
Enrollment: 347
Endowment: $123 million
Perks: St. Mark's has been well-known for its baseball team for many years. A student from the class of 1909 was the first--ever at St. Mark's to throw a no--hitter game.
Source: St. Mark's School
Day student tuition: $39,265
Enrollment: 690
Endowment: $31.5 million
Fact: One of their students won a bronze medal on the USA Women's Swimming 4 x 100 Freestyle Relay team at the London 2012 Olympics.
Source: CSHNYC
Day student tuition: $39,335
Enrollment: 704
Endowment: Unavailable
Perks: The school is committed to the environment, and their Green Cuisine sustainable food options is reflective of this.
Source: The Spence School
Day student tuition: $39,400
Enrollment: 525
Endowment: Unavailable
Perks: School-wide activities promote school spirit and build community. The students compete on either the Blue or the White team in a spelling bee, a quiz bowl, and field day.
Source: The Hewitt School
Day student tuition: $39,500
Enrollment: 408
Endowment: $32 Million
Perk: Avon Old Farms, an all-boys school, puts on its dramatic production with Miss Porter's School for Girls.
Source: Avon Old Farms School
Day student tuition: $39,525
Enrollment: 1,690
Endowment: $65 million
Perks: Fieldston has over 50 student-run clubs, independent senior study projects, and semesters abroad to the Mountain School and Main Coast Semester.
Source: ECFS
Day student tuition: $39,625
Enrollment: 432
Endowment: $193 million
Fact: The school has produced 3 Congressional Medal of honour winners, 7 Rhodes Scholars, 3 Fulbright Scholars, and 1 Nobel Laureate.
Source: Mercersburg Academy
Day student tuition: $39,625
Enrollment: 980
Endowment: $40.4 million
Perks: Trinity School has 2 libraries, 22 varsity sports, and 6 art studios. Languages taught are Chinese, French, German, Latin, Greek, Spanish, and Russian.
Source: Trinity School
Day student tuition: $39,900
Enrollment: 380
Endowment: $51 million
Fact: The school's motto is Pro Vita Non Pro Schola Discimus, 'Learning- not just for school but for life.'
Source: The Berkshire School
Day student tuition: $39,925
Enrollment: 1,783
Endowment: Unavailable
Perks: The school established the John Dorr Nature Laboratory in Connecticut in 1965 as a place where students can take field trips for overnight camping, outdoor activities, and to learn about green and sustainable energy solutions.
Source: Horace Mann School
Day student tuition: $39,950
Enrollment: 363
Endowment: $55 million
Perks: The school recently constructed a beautiful new athletic campus with a baseball diamond, hockey field, and tennis courts.
Source: Concord Academy
Day student tuition: $39,985
Enrollment: 332
Endowment: $100 million
Fact: The school was founded in 1843 by Miss Sarah Porter, a woman who had been a scholar and a master of languages. She taught herself to speak Hebrew when she was in her 80s.
Source: Miss Porter's School
Day student tuition: $40,005
Enrollment: 565
Endowment: $62 million
Perks: Kent's campus covers a part of the Appalachian Trail. Their dining hall offers near-gourmet food, including sushi during exams week and an ice cream sundae station.
Source: Kent School
Day student tuition: $40,116
Enrollment: 475
Endowment: $21 million
Perks: Dana Hall has a state-of-the-art athletic, health, and wellness facility, and a Riding centre.
Source: Dana Hall School
Day student tuition: $40,150
Enrollment: 372
Endowment: $305 million
Perks: The school offers a wide variety of clubs and organisations, a four-lane, 25-meter pool, and state-of-the-art athletic equipment.
Source: Groton School
Day student tuition: $40,260
Enrollment: 375
Endowment: $160 million
Perks: Middlesex offers small class sizes for individual attention to students, and many faculty members bring their dogs to school, giving students a homey feeling.
Source: Middlesex School
Day student tuition: $40,660
Enrollment: 399
Endowment: $20 million
Perks: Aside from the gorgeous views of central Massachusetts, Lawrence Academy makes multiple state-of-the-art science and language labs available to its students.
Source: Lawrence Academy
Day student tuition: $40,750
Enrollment: 597
Endowment: $357 million
Perks: Hotchkiss allows students to participate in off-campus semester programs offered in France, Italy, China, Spain, and South Africa.
Source: The Hotchkiss School
Day student tuition: $42,000
Enrollment: 1,084
Endowment: $46 million
Perks: Athletic facilities include include a 25-yard swimming pool, fencing room, and wrestling room.
Source: Riverdale Country School
Day student tuition: $42,229
Enrollment: 305
Endowment: $45 million
Perks: Twice a week students join together for a sit-down dinner with their advisor or with a randomly assigned faculty member and fellow students in order to get to know each other better.
Source: Salisbury School
Day student tuition: $42,700
Enrollment: 158
Endowment: $27 million
Perks: Foxcroft has an interactive whiteboard in each classroom, an animal room in the science wing, and an observatory that houses multiple high-powered telescopes, and astrophotography and solar-observing accessories.
Source: Foxcroft School
Day student tuition: $43,314
Enrollment: 819
Endowment: $310 million
Perks: A beautiful 700-acre campus, Harry Potter-style inter-house competitions, as well as an indoor ice hockey rink and nine-hole golf course.
Source: The Lawrenceville School
