The 50 Most Expensive Private High Schools In America

The Madeira School

It’s the start of a new school year, and for parents of private school students, that means a new round of tuition bills.Price tags at most schools jumped substantially from last year. The most expensive school on the list costs over $43,000, almost matching the average tuition of a private college, at $43,500, according to CNN Money.

These are the 50 most expensive private high schools in the U.S. based on day-student tuition plus mandatory fees. We excluded schools that were boarding-only and schools for students with special needs.

If we’ve missed a school, tell us in the comments and we’ll look into it.

#50 The Taft School, Watertown, Conn.

Day student tuition: $35,775

Enrollment: 586

Endowment: $192 million

Fact: The school has only had five headmasters in all of its 112-year history.

Source: The Taft School

#49 The Masters School, Dobbs Ferry, New York

Day student tuition: $35,820

Enrollment: 603

Endowment: $27 million

Perks: The school's proximity to New York City makes it ideal for field trips to museums, parks, plays and musicals.

Source: The Masters School

#48 Greenwich Academy, Greenwich, Conn.

Day student tuition: $36,050

Enrollment: 802

Endowment: $68.2 million

Perks: GA has two full courts for basketball or volleyball and five international squash courts with stadium seating.

Source: Greenwich Academy

#47 (tie) Canterbury School, New Milford, Conn.

Day student tuition: $36,225

Enrollment: 358

Endowment: $16 million

Fact: Canterbury's five values are Honesty, Respect, Compassion, Spirituality, and Self Reliance.

Source: The Canterbury School

#47 (tie) The Branson School, Ross, Calif.

Day student tuition: $36,225

Enrollment: 320

Endowment: Unavailable

Perks: The school encourages its students to be well-rounded Renaissance people.

Source: The Branson School

#45 The Ethel Walker School, Simsbury, Conn.

Day student tuition: $36,350

Enrollment: 260

Endowment: $15.9 million

Fact: The school was founded in 1911 in Lakewood, New Jersey and moved to its current location in Simsbury, Connecticut in 1917.

Source: The Ethel Walker School

#44 Léman Manhattan Preparatory School, New York, New York

Day student tuition: $36,400

Enrollment: 530

Endowment: Unavailable

Perks: Léman Manhattan is a newly founded school; they will graduate their first class of college-bound seniors in 2013.

Source: Léman Manhattan Preparatory School

#43 The Brearley School, New York, New York

Day student tuition: $36,800

Enrollment: 688

Endowment: $113.2 million

Perks: Top college destinations from 2007 to 2011 include Yale, Harvard, Columbia, Princeton, Williams College, Johns Hopkins, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, New York University, Middlebury, University of Pennsylvania, Dartmouth, Bowdoin, and Georgetown.

Source: The Brearley School

#42 Newton Country Day School, Newton, Mass.

Day student tuition: $37,450

Enrollment: 385

Endowment: $20 million

Perks: Every year the school has a traditional, surprise in-school holiday organised by the Committee of Games called Congè, during which classes are canceled for the day in favour of fun, community-building activities.

Source: Newton Country Day School

#41 The Gunnery, Washington, Conn.

Day student tuition: $37,600

Enrollment: 280

Endowment: $20 million

Perks: Each year on Founder's Day, the school has the Founder's Day Regatta, a crew team competition. Last year the event was sponsored by Vineyard Vines.

Source: The Gunnery

#40 Brooks School, North Andover, Mass.

Day student tuition: $37,680

Enrollment: 369

Endowment: $59 million

Fact: The school takes amazing, adventurous trips together. This fall they went on a trip that included water fights on a river, high-rope walking, mountain climbing and team-building exercises.

Source: Brooks School

#39 The Chapin School, New York, New York

Day student tuition: $37,800

Enrollment: 717

Endowment: Unavailable

Fact: In 1901 Maria Bowen Chapin established Miss Chapin's School at 12 West 47th Street with seven teachers and 78 students.

Source: The Chapin School

#38 Choate Rosemary Hall, Wallingford, Conn.

Day student tuition: $37,840

Enrollment: 822

Endowment: $283 million

Perks: The school offers trimester immersion and summer programs in China, France and Spain, and a term program in Rome.

Source: Choate Rosemary Hall

#37 Buckingham Browne & Nichols, Cambridge, Mass.

Day student tuition: $38,030

Enrollment: 1,006

Endowment: $60.7 million

Perks: BB&N has a number of fun school traditions including a school-wide circus, a faculty vs. student kickball game, and the Museum of Fine Arts day.

Source: BB&N

#36 The Browning School, New York, New York

Day student tuition: $38,280

Enrollment: 380

Endowment: Unavailable

Perks: The Browning School is a member of Interschool, a consortium of eight private NYC schools. Interschool offers opportunities for academic sharing, extracurricular participation in the arts, and social activities for boys and girls.

Source: The Browning School

#35 Idyllwild Arts Academy, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Calif.

Day student tuition: $38,330

Enrollment: 295

Endowment: $4.8 million

Perks: Surrounded by the San Jacinto mountains of Southern California, Idyllwild's art students are treated to the inspiration of the beautiful landscape.

Source: Idyllwild Arts Academy

#34 Cate School, Carpinteria, Calif.

Day student tuition: $38,400

Enrollment: 265

Endowment: $72 million

Fact: The school has many notable and distinguished alumni working in the music industry.

Source: Cate School

#33 The Governor's Academy, Byfield, Mass.

Day student tuition: $38,415

Enrollment: 390

Endowment: Unavailable

Fact: While the school admits both day and boarding students, the Governor's Academy is the 'oldest continuously operating boarding school in the United States.'

Source: The Governor's Academy

#32 The Loomis Chaffee School, Windsor, Conn.

Day student tuition: $38,445

Enrollment: 680

Endowment: $197 million

Perks: Visual arts is a school specialty. The school is also renowned for its athletics department, and students can study abroad for a semester or a year.

Source: Loomis Chaffee

#31 Beaver County Day School, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Day student tuition: $38,590

Enrollment: 452

Endowment: $10.6 million

Fact: BCD School students speak over 20 different languages at home.

Source: Beaver County Day School

#30 The Dalton School, New York, New York

Day student tuition: $38,710

Enrollment: 1,300

Endowment: Unavailable

Fact: Dalton has a Chess Program in which they encourage students to develop logic and problem-solving skills.

Source: The Dalton School

#29 The Madeira School, McLean, Virginia

Day student tuition: $38,797

Enrollment: 321

Endowment: $55 million

Fact: The school started out in Washington, DC, but moved to its current location in McLean, VA, in 1931.

Source: The Madeira School

#28 The Nightingale-Bamford School, New York, New York

Day student tuition: $38,820

Enrollment: 564

Endowment: $63 million

Perks: Nightingale-Bamford has a 'pathbreaking' internship program that has placed juniors and seniors at companies such as the Metropolitan Museum, Tribeca Enterprises, and JPMorgan Chase.

Source: The Nightingale-Bamford School

#27 St. Albans School, Washington, District of Columbia

Day student tuition: $38,823

Enrollment: 575

Endowment: $45 million

Perks: St. Albans offers its own school of public service for a month each summer.

Source: St. Albans School

#26 Milton Academy, Milton, Mass.

Day student tuition: $39,000

Enrollment: 978

Endowment: $190 million

Perks: Milton's library has over 46,000 hard-bound volumes.

Source: Milton Academy

#25 Noble and Greenough School, Dedham, Mass.

Day student tuition: $39,150

Enrollment: 585

Endowment: $92 million

Perks: Art students have the option of travelling to Rome, Florence, or Tuscany.

Source: Noble and Greenough School

#24 St. Mark's School, Southborough, Mass.

Day student tuition: $39,225

Enrollment: 347

Endowment: $123 million

Perks: St. Mark's has been well-known for its baseball team for many years. A student from the class of 1909 was the first--ever at St. Mark's to throw a no--hitter game.

Source: St. Mark's School

#23 Convent of the Sacred Heart, New York, New York

Day student tuition: $39,265

Enrollment: 690

Endowment: $31.5 million

Fact: One of their students won a bronze medal on the USA Women's Swimming 4 x 100 Freestyle Relay team at the London 2012 Olympics.

Source: CSHNYC

#22 The Spence School, New York, New York

Day student tuition: $39,335

Enrollment: 704

Endowment: Unavailable

Perks: The school is committed to the environment, and their Green Cuisine sustainable food options is reflective of this.

Source: The Spence School

#21 (tie) Collegiate School, New York, New York

#21 (tie) The Hewitt School, New York, New York

Day student tuition: $39,400

Enrollment: 525

Endowment: Unavailable

Perks: School-wide activities promote school spirit and build community. The students compete on either the Blue or the White team in a spelling bee, a quiz bowl, and field day.

Source: The Hewitt School

#19 Avon Old Farms School, Avon, Conn.

Day student tuition: $39,500

Enrollment: 408

Endowment: $32 Million

Perk: Avon Old Farms, an all-boys school, puts on its dramatic production with Miss Porter's School for Girls.

Source: Avon Old Farms School

#18 Ethical Culture Fieldston School, New York, New York

Day student tuition: $39,525

Enrollment: 1,690

Endowment: $65 million

Perks: Fieldston has over 50 student-run clubs, independent senior study projects, and semesters abroad to the Mountain School and Main Coast Semester.

Source: ECFS

#17 (tie) Mercersburg Academy, Mercersburg, Penn.

Day student tuition: $39,625

Enrollment: 432

Endowment: $193 million

Fact: The school has produced 3 Congressional Medal of honour winners, 7 Rhodes Scholars, 3 Fulbright Scholars, and 1 Nobel Laureate.

Source: Mercersburg Academy

#17 (tie) Trinity School, New York, New York

Day student tuition: $39,625

Enrollment: 980

Endowment: $40.4 million

Perks: Trinity School has 2 libraries, 22 varsity sports, and 6 art studios. Languages taught are Chinese, French, German, Latin, Greek, Spanish, and Russian.

Source: Trinity School

#15 The Cambridge School of Weston, Weston Mass.

#14 The Berkshire School, Sheffield, Mass.

Day student tuition: $39,900

Enrollment: 380

Endowment: $51 million

Fact: The school's motto is Pro Vita Non Pro Schola Discimus, 'Learning- not just for school but for life.'

Source: The Berkshire School

#13 Horace Mann School, Bronx, New York

Day student tuition: $39,925

Enrollment: 1,783

Endowment: Unavailable

Perks: The school established the John Dorr Nature Laboratory in Connecticut in 1965 as a place where students can take field trips for overnight camping, outdoor activities, and to learn about green and sustainable energy solutions.

Source: Horace Mann School

#12 Concord Academy, Concord, Mass.

Day student tuition: $39,950

Enrollment: 363

Endowment: $55 million

Perks: The school recently constructed a beautiful new athletic campus with a baseball diamond, hockey field, and tennis courts.

Source: Concord Academy

#11 Miss Porter's School, Farmington, Conn.

Day student tuition: $39,985

Enrollment: 332

Endowment: $100 million

Fact: The school was founded in 1843 by Miss Sarah Porter, a woman who had been a scholar and a master of languages. She taught herself to speak Hebrew when she was in her 80s.

Source: Miss Porter's School

#10 Kent School, Kent, Conn.

Day student tuition: $40,005

Enrollment: 565

Endowment: $62 million

Perks: Kent's campus covers a part of the Appalachian Trail. Their dining hall offers near-gourmet food, including sushi during exams week and an ice cream sundae station.

Source: Kent School

#9 Dana Hall School, Wellesley, Mass.

Day student tuition: $40,116

Enrollment: 475

Endowment: $21 million

Perks: Dana Hall has a state-of-the-art athletic, health, and wellness facility, and a Riding centre.

Source: Dana Hall School

#8 Groton School, Groton, Mass.

Day student tuition: $40,150

Enrollment: 372

Endowment: $305 million

Perks: The school offers a wide variety of clubs and organisations, a four-lane, 25-meter pool, and state-of-the-art athletic equipment.

Source: Groton School

#7 Middlesex School, Concord, Mass.

Day student tuition: $40,260

Enrollment: 375

Endowment: $160 million

Perks: Middlesex offers small class sizes for individual attention to students, and many faculty members bring their dogs to school, giving students a homey feeling.

Source: Middlesex School

#6 Lawrence Academy, Groton, Mass.

Day student tuition: $40,660

Enrollment: 399

Endowment: $20 million

Perks: Aside from the gorgeous views of central Massachusetts, Lawrence Academy makes multiple state-of-the-art science and language labs available to its students.

Source: Lawrence Academy

#5 The Hotchkiss School, Lakeville, Conn.

Day student tuition: $40,750

Enrollment: 597

Endowment: $357 million

Perks: Hotchkiss allows students to participate in off-campus semester programs offered in France, Italy, China, Spain, and South Africa.

Source: The Hotchkiss School

#4 Riverdale Country School, Bronx, New York

Day student tuition: $42,000

Enrollment: 1,084

Endowment: $46 million

Perks: Athletic facilities include include a 25-yard swimming pool, fencing room, and wrestling room.

Source: Riverdale Country School

#3 Salisbury School, Salisbury, Conn.

Day student tuition: $42,229

Enrollment: 305

Endowment: $45 million

Perks: Twice a week students join together for a sit-down dinner with their advisor or with a randomly assigned faculty member and fellow students in order to get to know each other better.

Source: Salisbury School

#2 Foxcroft School, Middleburg, Virginia

Day student tuition: $42,700

Enrollment: 158

Endowment: $27 million

Perks: Foxcroft has an interactive whiteboard in each classroom, an animal room in the science wing, and an observatory that houses multiple high-powered telescopes, and astrophotography and solar-observing accessories.

Source: Foxcroft School

#1 The Lawrenceville School, Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Day student tuition: $43,314

Enrollment: 819

Endowment: $310 million

Perks: A beautiful 700-acre campus, Harry Potter-style inter-house competitions, as well as an indoor ice hockey rink and nine-hole golf course.

Source: The Lawrenceville School

