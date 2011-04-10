The 28 Most Expensive Private High Schools In America

Photo: Courtesy Riverdale Country School
There are over 3,000 private high schools in the United States, but few match up to the extensive programming, state-of-the-art facilities and top-notch educators of these 28, where a year of tuition can cost more than a Mercedes.Unsurprisingly, the northeast had a lock on the priciest schools, with Massachusetts and Manhattan battling for first place.
We looked at day-student tuition, excluding schools that were boarding only.
Day student tuition: $34,500
Boarding student tuition: $43,500
Enrollment: 265
Endowment: $72 million
Perks: A ceramics barn with 10 pottery wheels and three kilns.
Source: Cate School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $35,250
Boarding student tuition: $44,550
Enrollment: 390
Endowment: $68.9 million
Fact: Founded in 1763, the Governor's Academy is the oldest continuously operating boarding school in the U.S.
Source: The Governor's Academy
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $35,300
Boarding student tuition: n/a
Enrollment: 1,280 (K-12)
Endowment: $40 million
Fact: The school is the model for 200 Dalton schools around the world.
Source: Dalton School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $35,400
Boarding student tuition: n/a
Enrollment: 469
Endowment: $96 million
Perks: There are 400 computers, 60 iPods, 25 iPads, 15 PC Tablets, 25 netbooks, 10 Kindles, four specialised computer labs and 10 computer kiosks on campus.
Source: Noble and Greenough School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $35,450
Boarding student tuition: n/a
Enrollment: 385
Endowment: $20 million
Fact: The all-girls school is part of the Sacred Heart Network of 21 schools in the U.S. and 44 countries abroad.
Source: Newton Country Day School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $35,530
Boarding student tuition: n/a
Enrollment: 508
Endowment: $46.4 million
Fact: The school has three separate campuses, including one on the banks of the Charles River.
Source: Buckingham Browne & Nichols
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $35,550
Boarding student tuition: n/a
Enrollment: 171
Endowment: $66 million
Perks: 75 per cent of faculty have masters and/or doctoral degrees.
Source: Nightingale-Bamford School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $35,550
Boarding student tuition: n/a
Enrollment: 695
Endowment: $100 million
Perks: The all-girl's school's library contains over 31,000 books.
Source: Brearley School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $35,670
Boarding student tuition: n/a
Enrollment: 723
Endowment: $67 million
Fact: The school was the subject of a Facebook scandal and subsequent New York Magazine cover story in 2008.
Source: Horace Mann
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $35,900
Boarding student tuition: $45,300
Enrollment: 565
Endowment: $64 million
Perks: Kent's course offerings include Irish Drama, Mandarin Chinese, and biotechnology.
Source: Kent School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $35,915
Boarding student tuition: n/a
Enrollment: 1.670 (K-12)
Endowment: $55.5 million
Perks: Fieldston has more than 50 student-run clubs and offers a 'Maine coast' semester for juniors.
Source: Fieldston School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $36,100
Boarding student tuition: $43,975
Enrollment: 670
Endowment: $153 million
Perks: Milton's library has over 46,000 hard-bound volumes.
Source: Milton School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $36,120
Boarding student tuition: n/a
Enrollment: 960
Endowment: $40.4 million
Perks: The school, on Manhattan's Upper West Side, has a rooftop playing field, two chapels, two theatres, two libraries, two swimming pools, three playgrounds, and three gymnasiums.
Source: Trinity School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $36,140
Boarding student tuition: $47,260
Enrollment: 850
Endowment: $240 million
Perks: Study abroad options include a trimester in Rome and summer programs in China, France, and Spain.
Source: Choate Rosemary Hall
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $36,200
Boarding student tuition: n/a
Enrollment: 690
Endowment: $85 million
Fact: Recent visiting lecturers to the all-girls' school include Pulitzer-Prize winning author Jhumpa Lahiri, playwright J.T. Rogers, and Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor.
Source: The Spence School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $36,815
Boarding student tuition: $46,965
Enrollment: 322
Endowment: $85 million
Perks: The all-girl's school has two art galleries with rotating shows by professional artists.
Source: Miss Porter's School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $36,870
Boarding student tuition: $46,090
Enrollment: 375
Endowment: $137 million
Fact: Alumni include Gov. Bill Richardson and The Office's Steve Carell.
Source: Middlesex School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $37,020
Boarding student tuition: $48,895
Enrollment: 372
Endowment: $194.4 million
Fact: Groton's grounds were designed by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted.
Source: Groton School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $37,065
Boarding student tuition: $43,500
Enrollment: 595
Endowment: $282 million
Perks: Off-campus semester programs offered in France, Italy, China, Spain, and South Africa.
Source: The Hotchkiss School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $37,100
Boarding student tuition: $48,200
Enrollment: 399
Endowment: $20 million
Perks: Campus is home to a Sony Language Laboratory and six science labs.
Source: Lawrence Academy
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $37,350
Boarding student tuition: $46,200
Enrollment: 365
Endowment: $44.4 million
Fact: The school's Dance and Performance Space, a 2,500-square-foot, professional-level dance studio, was designed by renowned architect Graham Gund.
Source: Concord Academy
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $37,375
Boarding student tuition: $49,620
Enrollment: 489
Endowment: $22 million
Fact: The all-girls school has a student-to-faculty ratio of 9.1:1.
Source: Dana Hall School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $37,450
Boarding student tuition: $46,900
Enrollment: 338
Endowment: $130 million
Fact: The school's grounds make an appearance in the 1992 film School Ties.
Source: St. Marks School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $38,000
Boarding student tuition: n/a
Enrollment: 506 (K-12)
Endowment: $13 million
Fact: Students and faculty are divided into blue and white teams for competitions throughout the year.
Source: Hewitt School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $38,050
Boarding student tuition: $46,475
Enrollment: 244
Endowment: $275 million
Perks: Athletic facilities include include an indoor ice hockey rink, an indoor competition pool, and nine-hole golf course.
Source: The Lawrenceville School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $38,800
Boarding student tuition: n/a
Enrollment: 493
Endowment: $56 million
Perks: Athletic facilities include include a 25-yard swimming pool, fencing room, and wrestling room.
Source: Riverdale Country School
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Day student tuition: $39,538
Boarding student tuition: $75,782
Enrollment: 400
Endowment: n/a
Perks: In addition to a 28-acre campus, the school owns a winter campus in Gstaad.
Methodology: Rankings are based on tuition for daytime-only students for the 2010-2011 school year. Boarding-only schools and special-needs high schools were not included. The schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.