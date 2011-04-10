The 28 Most Expensive Private High Schools In America

Julie Zeveloff
schoolRiverdale Country School, Bronx, NY

Photo: Courtesy Riverdale Country School

There are over 3,000 private high schools in the United States, but few match up to the extensive programming, state-of-the-art facilities and top-notch educators of these 28, where a year of tuition can cost more than a Mercedes.Unsurprisingly, the northeast had a lock on the priciest schools, with Massachusetts and Manhattan battling for first place.

We looked at day-student tuition, excluding schools that were boarding only.

#28 Cate School, Carpinteria, Calif.

Day student tuition: $34,500

Boarding student tuition: $43,500

Enrollment: 265

Endowment: $72 million

Perks: A ceramics barn with 10 pottery wheels and three kilns.

Source: Cate School

#27 Cambridge School of Weston, Weston, Mass.

#26 The Governors Academy, Byfield, Mass.

Day student tuition: $35,250

Boarding student tuition: $44,550

Enrollment: 390

Endowment: $68.9 million

Fact: Founded in 1763, the Governor's Academy is the oldest continuously operating boarding school in the U.S.

Source: The Governor's Academy

#25 Dalton School, New York, NY

Day student tuition: $35,300

Boarding student tuition: n/a

Enrollment: 1,280 (K-12)

Endowment: $40 million

Fact: The school is the model for 200 Dalton schools around the world.

Source: Dalton School

#24 Noble and Greenough School, Dedham, Mass.

Day student tuition: $35,400

Boarding student tuition: n/a

Enrollment: 469

Endowment: $96 million

Perks: There are 400 computers, 60 iPods, 25 iPads, 15 PC Tablets, 25 netbooks, 10 Kindles, four specialised computer labs and 10 computer kiosks on campus.

Source: Noble and Greenough School

#23 Newton Country Day School, Newton, Mass.

Day student tuition: $35,450

Boarding student tuition: n/a

Enrollment: 385

Endowment: $20 million

Fact: The all-girls school is part of the Sacred Heart Network of 21 schools in the U.S. and 44 countries abroad.

Source: Newton Country Day School

#22 Buckingham Browne & Nichols, Cambridge, Mass.

Day student tuition: $35,530

Boarding student tuition: n/a

Enrollment: 508

Endowment: $46.4 million

Fact: The school has three separate campuses, including one on the banks of the Charles River.

Source: Buckingham Browne & Nichols

#21 The Nightingale-Bamford School, New York, NY

Day student tuition: $35,550

Boarding student tuition: n/a

Enrollment: 171

Endowment: $66 million

Perks: 75 per cent of faculty have masters and/or doctoral degrees.

Source: Nightingale-Bamford School

#20 The Brearley School, New York, NY

Day student tuition: $35,550

Boarding student tuition: n/a

Enrollment: 695

Endowment: $100 million

Perks: The all-girl's school's library contains over 31,000 books.

Source: Brearley School

#19 Horace Mann School, Bronx, NY

Day student tuition: $35,670

Boarding student tuition: n/a

Enrollment: 723

Endowment: $67 million

Fact: The school was the subject of a Facebook scandal and subsequent New York Magazine cover story in 2008.

Source: Horace Mann

#18 Collegiate School, New York, NY

#17 Kent School, Kent, Conn.

Day student tuition: $35,900

Boarding student tuition: $45,300

Enrollment: 565

Endowment: $64 million

Perks: Kent's course offerings include Irish Drama, Mandarin Chinese, and biotechnology.

Source: Kent School

#16 Ethical Culture Fieldston School, New York, NY

Day student tuition: $35,915

Boarding student tuition: n/a

Enrollment: 1.670 (K-12)

Endowment: $55.5 million

Perks: Fieldston has more than 50 student-run clubs and offers a 'Maine coast' semester for juniors.

Source: Fieldston School

#15 Milton Academy, Milton, Mass.

Day student tuition: $36,100

Boarding student tuition: $43,975

Enrollment: 670

Endowment: $153 million

Perks: Milton's library has over 46,000 hard-bound volumes.

Source: Milton School

#14 Trinity School, New York, NY

Day student tuition: $36,120

Boarding student tuition: n/a

Enrollment: 960

Endowment: $40.4 million

Perks: The school, on Manhattan's Upper West Side, has a rooftop playing field, two chapels, two theatres, two libraries, two swimming pools, three playgrounds, and three gymnasiums.

Source: Trinity School

#13 Choate Rosemary Hall, Wallingford, Conn.

Day student tuition: $36,140

Boarding student tuition: $47,260

Enrollment: 850

Endowment: $240 million

Perks: Study abroad options include a trimester in Rome and summer programs in China, France, and Spain.

Source: Choate Rosemary Hall

#12 The Spence School, New York, NY

Day student tuition: $36,200

Boarding student tuition: n/a

Enrollment: 690

Endowment: $85 million

Fact: Recent visiting lecturers to the all-girls' school include Pulitzer-Prize winning author Jhumpa Lahiri, playwright J.T. Rogers, and Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor.

Source: The Spence School

#11 Miss Porter's School For Girls, Farmington, Conn.

Day student tuition: $36,815

Boarding student tuition: $46,965

Enrollment: 322

Endowment: $85 million

Perks: The all-girl's school has two art galleries with rotating shows by professional artists.

Source: Miss Porter's School

#10 Middlesex School, Concord, Mass.

Day student tuition: $36,870

Boarding student tuition: $46,090

Enrollment: 375

Endowment: $137 million

Fact: Alumni include Gov. Bill Richardson and The Office's Steve Carell.

Source: Middlesex School

#9 Groton School, Groton, Mass.

Day student tuition: $37,020

Boarding student tuition: $48,895

Enrollment: 372

Endowment: $194.4 million

Fact: Groton's grounds were designed by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted.

Source: Groton School

#8 The Hotchkiss School, Lakeville, Conn.

Day student tuition: $37,065

Boarding student tuition: $43,500

Enrollment: 595

Endowment: $282 million

Perks: Off-campus semester programs offered in France, Italy, China, Spain, and South Africa.

Source: The Hotchkiss School

#7 Lawrence Academy, Groton, Mass.

Day student tuition: $37,100

Boarding student tuition: $48,200

Enrollment: 399

Endowment: $20 million

Perks: Campus is home to a Sony Language Laboratory and six science labs.

Source: Lawrence Academy

#6 Concord Academy, Concord, Mass.

Day student tuition: $37,350

Boarding student tuition: $46,200

Enrollment: 365

Endowment: $44.4 million

Fact: The school's Dance and Performance Space, a 2,500-square-foot, professional-level dance studio, was designed by renowned architect Graham Gund.

Source: Concord Academy

#5 Dana Hall School, Wellesley, Mass.

Day student tuition: $37,375

Boarding student tuition: $49,620

Enrollment: 489

Endowment: $22 million

Fact: The all-girls school has a student-to-faculty ratio of 9.1:1.

Source: Dana Hall School

#4 St. Mark's School, Southborough, Mass.

Day student tuition: $37,450

Boarding student tuition: $46,900

Enrollment: 338

Endowment: $130 million

Fact: The school's grounds make an appearance in the 1992 film School Ties.

Source: St. Marks School

#3 The Hewitt School, New York, NY

Day student tuition: $38,000

Boarding student tuition: n/a

Enrollment: 506 (K-12)

Endowment: $13 million

Fact: Students and faculty are divided into blue and white teams for competitions throughout the year.

Source: Hewitt School

#2 The Lawrenceville School, Lawrenceville, NJ

Day student tuition: $38,050

Boarding student tuition: $46,475

Enrollment: 244

Endowment: $275 million

Perks: Athletic facilities include include an indoor ice hockey rink, an indoor competition pool, and nine-hole golf course.

Source: The Lawrenceville School

#1 Riverdale Country School, Bronx, NY

Day student tuition: $38,800

Boarding student tuition: n/a

Enrollment: 493

Endowment: $56 million

Perks: Athletic facilities include include a 25-yard swimming pool, fencing room, and wrestling room.

Source: Riverdale Country School

BONUS: Switzerland's Institut Le Rosey is the most expensive private school in the world

Day student tuition: $39,538

Boarding student tuition: $75,782

Enrollment: 400

Endowment: n/a

Perks: In addition to a 28-acre campus, the school owns a winter campus in Gstaad.

Sick of paying tuition bills yet?

