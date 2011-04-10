The 28 Most Expensive Private High Schools In America

Riverdale Country School, Bronx, NY

Photo: Courtesy Riverdale Country School

There are over 3,000 private high schools in the United States, but few match up to the extensive programming, state-of-the-art facilities and top-notch educators of these 28, where a year of tuition can cost more than a Mercedes.Unsurprisingly, the northeast had a lock on the priciest schools, with Massachusetts and Manhattan battling for first place.



We looked at day-student tuition, excluding schools that were boarding only.

