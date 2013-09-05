The 50 Most Expensive Private High Schools In America

With the start of the new school year comes an inevitable rise in tuition — and we’re not just talking about

the price of college.

This year, more than 30 private high schools in the U.S. are charging more than $US40,000 in tuition, with the most expensive reaching almost $US45,000 — more expensive than many colleges.

But with premium costs come premium perks like iPads, state-of-the-art athletic and learning facilities, and clubs for every interest imaginable.

We calculated the most expensive private schools based on day student tuition plus mandatory fees (including one-time fees, where listed). Boarding-only schools and schools for students with special needs were not included.

If you think we missed a school, tell us in the comments and we’ll check it out.

