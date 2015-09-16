The 50 most expensive private high schools in America

Facebook/salisburyschool (Graham Turner ’15) At more than $US49,000 a year, Salisbury School dethroned The Lawrenceville School as the most expensive this year.

From sophisticated study abroad programs to state-of-the-art facilities, students at the most expensive private schools in the country enjoy opportunities that would make most people — adults included — jealous.

This is the fifth year that we have created a list of the 50 most expensive private schools in America. As in past years, school tuitions across the board have risen.

For the first time, The Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, was not the most expensive on our list, but instead was overtaken by another northeastern school: the Salisbury School in Connecticut.

We ranked the private high schools on our list by looking at tuitions and fees for the 2015-2016 year as listed on the schools’ websites, including one-time fees where applicable. Where a range was given for books and supplies, we factored in the average cost, and calculated the total cost of attendance for the school. We did not include special needs schools or boarding-only schools on this list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.