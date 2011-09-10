The 17 Most Expensive Places To Rent Office Space In North America

Photo: Wikipedia
Office space on Silicon Valley’s Sand Hill Road, where many top venture capitalists are located, costs $113.64 per square foot/year, on average.That’s more than twice the typical rental price in the neighbourhood, which currently stands at $54 per square foot, according to a new report from Jones Lang LaSalle on the most expensive office space rentals in North America.
The sky-high rental rates attached to other prestigious street addresses, from Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue to Los Angeles’ Avenue of the Stars reinforce the old realtors’ adage “location, location, location.”
Average rent on the street: $39.40
Most expensive rent on the street: $55.30
Average rent in the market: $26.81
Prices are per square foot, per year
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
Average rent on the street: $39.72
Most expensive rent on the street: $46.80
Average rent in the market: $25.80
Prices are per square foot, per year
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
Average rent on the street: $41.05
Most expensive rent on the street: $53.39
Average rent in the market: $26.02
Prices are per square foot, per year
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
Average rent on the street: $43.16
Most expensive rent on the street: $82.00
Average rent in the market: $40.06
Prices are per square foot, per year
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
Average rent on the street: $47.51
Most expensive rent on the street: $52.97
Average rent in the market: $32.70
Prices are per square foot, per year
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
Average rent on the street: $48.00
Most expensive rent on the street: $51.48
Average rent in the market: $23.08
Prices are per square foot, per year
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
Average rent on the street: $48.88
Most expensive rent on the street: $61.80
Average rent in the market: $32.21
Prices are per square foot, per year
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
Average rent on the street: $49.94
Most expensive rent on the street: $54.19
Average rent in the market: $30.01
Prices are per square foot, per year
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
Average rent on the street: $52.09
Most expensive rent on the street: $78.19
Average rent in the market: $28.78
Prices are per square foot, per year
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
Average rent on the street: $52.65
Most expensive rent on the street: $65.00
Average rent in the market: $29.23
Prices are per square foot, per year
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
Average rent on the street: $57.99
Most expensive rent on the street: $71.00
Average rent in the market: $27.49
Prices are per square foot, per year
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
Average rent on the street: $59.00
Most expensive rent on the street: $66.00
Average rent in the market: $47.68
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
Average rent on the street: $80.25
Most expensive rent on the street: $83.00
Average rent in the market: $53.48
Prices are per square foot, per year
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
Average rent on the street: $83.16
Most expensive rent on the street: $89.40
Average rent in the market: $67.44
Prices are per square foot, per year
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
Average rent on the street: $89.86
Most expensive rent on the street: $98.00
Average rent in the market: $32.19
Prices are per square foot, per year
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
Average rent on the street: $97.14
Most expensive rent on the street: $141.00
Average rent in the market: $53.49
Prices are per square foot, per year
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
Average rent on the street: $113.64
Most expensive rent on the street: $198.00
Average rent in the market: $54.00
Prices are per square foot, per year
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
