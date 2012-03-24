These Are The 10 Most Expensive Places To Get Married

Photo: satanoid via Flickr

Are wedding bells in your future?If you’re on a budget, you may want to think twice before booking a wedding in one of the regions listed below, which are the most expensive places in the U.S. to get married, according to a new survey by TheKnot.com parent company XO Group.



According to the company, which surveyed nearly 18,000 couples married last year, the average wedding budget rose for the first time since 2008, to $27,021. But average wedding budgets were still smaller than the 2008 peak of $29,334.

If you’re really trying to be thrifty, you may want to consider a venue in West Virginia. It ranked as the place with the lowest average wedding budget–$14,203–excluding the cost of a honeymoon.

These are the most expensive places to get married, based on average wedding spending in 2011:

NYC (Manhattan): $65,824 Chicago, IL: $53,069 NY Metro (Long Island, Hudson Valley and NYC Outer Boroughs): $50,087, $46,560, $40,356 Northern/Central NJ and Southern NJ: $46,600, $38,103 Rhode Island: $41,307 Santa Barbara/Ventura, CA, and Los Angeles, CA: $37,823, $37,690 Philadelphia, PA: $37,014 Boston, MA: $35,560 Southern Florida (Miami, Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas): $34,465 Washington, DC, Northern Virginia and Suburban Maryland: $34,203

DON’T MISS: 13 Surprising Facts You Should Know Before Buying A Ring And Proposing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.