STATUS SYMBOL: The 10 Most Expensive Pets You Can Buy

Photo: A1 Savannahs
Last month’s record setting purchase of a Tibetan Mastiff for more than $1.5 million dollars turned heads from around the world.It’s not often that dogs sell for such high prices, but exotic pets are a different story.
Genetic manipulation, inter-specie breeding, and incremental birth rates keep the number of some exotic pets low, and prices high.
Marmosets are unique in that the father takes care of the offspring from the moment of birth.
Found in the Amazon basin, they are the world's smallest monkey and they are extremely hard to train.
They are also susceptible to human diseases like HIV, chickenpox, cold sores and measles.
Rhesus Macaques can weigh up to 17 pounds and are very inquisitive.
They are far more popular for medical testing than as pets. The monkeys helped scientists discover the different blood types in humans.
A Bengal cat is the result of a domesticated house cat and the Asian Leopard cat breeded.
The breed is known for being extremely active, and has a strong affinity for water.
Ball Pythons, originally from West Africa, are cross bred in dozens of variations.
The Pastel Butter is sought after for its exclusivity and markings.
It will grow to about five feet in length, is relatively unaggressive and has a life expectancy of 20 to 30 years in captivity.
Named after the Capuchin Monks, who wear dark robes and hoods covering their faces, the Capuchin monkey gained notoriety in the 1990's as the pet monkey Marcel on Friends and Spike in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.
The breed only produces one or two offspring a year, and in the states where ownership is legal they can be used to assist the handicapped.
In captivity Capuchin's can live up to 55 years.
Camels were first domesticated on the Arabian Peninsula between 4,000 and 5,000 years ago.
On the up-side, camels will get on their knees to allow the rider to mount.
On the down-side, they're ill-tempered, stubborn and show their displeasure by stomping and running.
The largest flying parrot species in the world, the Hyacinth Macaw's numbers have shrunk dramatically as their habitat has shrunk and their demand for pets has increased.
Incredibly strong, they must be kept in double welded cages and trained from a young age against biting.
The Hyacinth will develop a moderate to extensive vocabulary and has a lifespan of 60+ years.
Palm Cockatoos have very slow breeding cycles and do not breed well in captivity.
They have a very specific and restricted diet, making them expensive to buy and very expensive to own and maintain.
The Palm is one of the largest Cockatoos, and most species will live 50+ years in captivity.
The product of a domesticated house cat and an African Serval, the Savannah Cat can weigh over 30 pounds and is extremely intelligent.
The highest priced Savannahs are about 75 per cent Serval, and the price is based largely on the difficulty of getting a Serval to mate with a domestic cat.
An F1, the most expensive, has one parent that is 100 per cent Serval.
It can take years and most breeders fail to achieve success.
White Lions are very rare. A genetic malfunction causes them to be completely white.
Because they are so rare, price tags are high, and cubs sell fast. So if you're interested in purchasing a white cub, keep your eye on litters and act fast.
