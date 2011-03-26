The 17 Most Expensive Paintings Ever Sold

Sold for $57 million in 1993. Inflation-adjusted value: $86.4 million.

The Painting: Dutch Post-Impressionist movement -- A 28x36 inch, oil on canvas.

One of three painted outside the St-Rémy mental asylum near Arles, France where van Gogh was a patient in 1889.

The Artist: van Gogh was profoundly troubled by how drastically his mental illness affected his personal and professional life.

He cut off the lobe of his left ear, in a brothel, with the same razor he had shortly before threatened his close friend Paul Gaugin.

'Keep this object carefully,' he told the prostitute to whom he handed the severed flesh.

