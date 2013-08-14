These Are The Most Expensive Things You Can Buy Online

If you’re willing to pay for it, there’s probably someone willing to ship it to you.
Shopping is obviously a big deal on the Internet with companies like Amazon and eBay making it possible to order nearly anything your heart desires and have it show up on your doorstep a few days later.
E-commerce sales ended up tipping the scales, generating over $US1 trillion last year.
And if you’re the high-roller type who’s willing to shell out a little more than usual for your for your luxury goods or unusual items, the Internet has your back.
It's not all memorabilia, though -- collectors are still nuts for baseball cards.
Honus Wagner is one of the most famous baseball players in major league history. A 1909 trading card bearing the famous ballplayer's face sold for $US1.265 million on eBay in 2010.
The card was a promotional item for a cigarette company, but it was pulled from circulation when Wagner objected to the use of his image without permission. This made it so rare as to command such a high sale price.
How much do you love 'King Creole'? How about 'Rebel Without A Cause?'
Show your fanhood for Elivs Presley and James Dean with this $US1.5 million woodcarving. It's still for sale at the time of this writing!
Not a joke -- this 'naturally formed BBQ pork' rock is currently for sale at an asking price of $US1,255,000.
It's not just a small Texas town that's getting flipped around in the online real estate market. Bridgeville, CA was first to start the town-sold-on-eBay trend. Its 83 acres of land with eight houses and a very small 'downtown' area sold for $US1.77 million.
Meet the town of Albert, Texas. A man named Bobby Cave bought the entire town on eBay for $US216,000, put in $US500,000 of improvements, and ultimately sold it to someone else on eBay for $US2.5 million!
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett put his time up on the auction block for charity. The winner would get to pick Buffett's brain over lunch. An anonymous bidder won the auction for $US2.6 million, hopefully picking up some valuable investment or business advice in the process.
Serial entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban can claim another title for himself. When he bought a Gulfstream jet online for $US40 million, it earned him the Guinness World Record for the largest single e-commerce transaction.
