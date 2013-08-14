These Are The Most Expensive Things You Can Buy Online

Dylan Love
Mastercard credit cardAP

If you’re willing to pay for it, there’s probably someone willing to ship it to you.

Shopping is obviously a big deal on the Internet with companies like Amazon and eBay making it possible to order nearly anything your heart desires and have it show up on your doorstep a few days later.

E-commerce sales ended up tipping the scales, generating over $US1 trillion last year.

And if you’re the high-roller type who’s willing to shell out a little more than usual for your for your luxury goods or unusual items, the Internet has your back.

Barry Bonds's 715th home run ball -- $US220,100

Sports memorabilia can obviously command quite a price. Barry Bonds's 715th home run ball sold on eBay for just over $US220,000.

Honus Wagner baseball card -- $US1.265 million

It's not all memorabilia, though -- collectors are still nuts for baseball cards.

Honus Wagner is one of the most famous baseball players in major league history. A 1909 trading card bearing the famous ballplayer's face sold for $US1.265 million on eBay in 2010.

The card was a promotional item for a cigarette company, but it was pulled from circulation when Wagner objected to the use of his image without permission. This made it so rare as to command such a high sale price.

Carving of James Dean and Elvis Presley -- $US1.5 million

How much do you love 'King Creole'? How about 'Rebel Without A Cause?'

Show your fanhood for Elivs Presley and James Dean with this $US1.5 million woodcarving. It's still for sale at the time of this writing!

A rock that looks like meat -- $US1.255 million

Not a joke -- this 'naturally formed BBQ pork' rock is currently for sale at an asking price of $US1,255,000.

A town! -- $US1.77 million

It's not just a small Texas town that's getting flipped around in the online real estate market. Bridgeville, CA was first to start the town-sold-on-eBay trend. Its 83 acres of land with eight houses and a very small 'downtown' area sold for $US1.77 million.

Another town! -- $US2.5 million

Meet the town of Albert, Texas. A man named Bobby Cave bought the entire town on eBay for $US216,000, put in $US500,000 of improvements, and ultimately sold it to someone else on eBay for $US2.5 million!

Lunch with Warren Buffett -- $US2.6 million

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett put his time up on the auction block for charity. The winner would get to pick Buffett's brain over lunch. An anonymous bidder won the auction for $US2.6 million, hopefully picking up some valuable investment or business advice in the process.

Modern art -- $US25.9 million

This is just surreal -- you can have a $US25 million piece of art shipped to your house via Amazon.

Gulfstream jet -- $US40 million

A Gulfstream 550

Serial entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban can claim another title for himself. When he bought a Gulfstream jet online for $US40 million, it earned him the Guinness World Record for the largest single e-commerce transaction.

A 'Gigayacht' -- $US168 million

This is not the boat in question, but it's still huge

What's bigger than a really big yacht? A 'Gigayacht,' of course.

A 405-foot vessel by Florida-based 4Yacht was made available for a'buy it now' price of $US85 million, just a deposit on the full $US168 million price tag.

