The 10 Most Expensive Office Districts In The World

Photo: andrew mace— on flickr

Rio de Janeiro passed Manhattan for the most expensive office space in the Americas, in a new survey by Cushman & Wakefield.Businesses pay $115 per square foot per year for offices in New York, compared to $120 in Rio.



Worldwide Hong Kong leads the list, costing over twice as much as Manhattan, followed by Tokyo and London.

Compared to last year, rents are up everywhere except for Tokyo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.