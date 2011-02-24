The 10 Most Expensive Office Districts In The World

Photo: andrew mace— on flickr
Rio de Janeiro passed Manhattan for the most expensive office space in the Americas, in a new survey by Cushman & Wakefield.Businesses pay $115 per square foot per year for offices in New York, compared to $120 in Rio.
Worldwide Hong Kong leads the list, costing over twice as much as Manhattan, followed by Tokyo and London.
Compared to last year, rents are up everywhere except for Tokyo.
Occupancy cost: $91 per sq ft per year
Change from last year: +9.3%
Italy's financial centre has held onto the top 10 despite sovereign debt worries. How long until an emerging market capital pushes it out?
Source: Cushman & Wakefield. Rents are based on the central business district.
Occupancy cost: $98 per sq ft per year
Change from last year: +19%
Zurich has climbed the ranks from #11 to #10 to #9. The largest city in Switzerland is seen as a shelter from euro troubles.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield. Rents are based on the central business district.
Occupancy cost: $104 per sq ft per year
Change from last year: +9.2%
Mainland Europe's most desirable office location. But it isn't keeping up with big gains across the Channel.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield. Rents are based on the central business district.
Occupancy cost: $108 per sq ft per year
Change from last year: +13%
Moscow fell from fourth to seventh as oil prices fell in 2009. But oil prices are rising again, which will be great for Russia.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield. Rents are based on the central business district.
Occupancy cost: $115 per sq ft per year
Change from last year: +17%
Another BRIC capital, Mumbai slipped slightly this year, falling behind New York.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield. Rents are based on the central business district.
Occupancy cost: $115 per sq ft per year
Change from last year: +17%
New York Ciy bounced back from the recession with a jump in office prices. But the rents aren't keeping up with the global leaders.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield. Rents are based on the central business district.
Occupancy cost: $120 per sq ft per year
Change from last year: NA
Rio leaped from #13 to #4 this year, as Brazil's economy booms. We repeat: Rio is now more expensive than Manhattan.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield. Rents are based on the central business district.
Occupancy cost: $166 per sq ft per year
Change from last year: -7.3%
Tokyo fell from first to third place with a decline in office prices. This was also the year that China passed Japan in GDP.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield. Rents are based on the central business district.
Occupancy cost: $233 per sq ft per year
Change from last year: +53%
London has become far-and-away the most desirable office location in the West. Having a currency that's not the euro helps. So does the flexible time zone. The culture is nice too.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield. Rents are based on the central business district.
Occupancy cost: $241 per sq ft per year
Change from last year: +60%
After slipping to third place last year, Hong Kong is back to first. This beautiful city is the best place in the world to ride out the economic rise of Asia.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield. Rents are based on the central business district.
