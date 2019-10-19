The 10 most expensive NYC neighbourhoods to live in right now, ranked

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images SoHo is one of the priciest neighbourhoods in New York City.

A recent report from real-estate data provider PropertyShark reveals that, as of the end of the third quarter in 2019, each of the 10 most expensive neighbourhoods in New York City had a median sale price higher than $US1.4 million.

According to the report, Hudson Yards is now officially New York City’s most expensive neighbourhood, with a median sale price of nearly $US5 million. The new $US25 billion neighbourhood kicked Tribeca out of the No. 1 spot for the first time in seven quarters, PropertyShark reported.

Keep reading for a list of the top 10 most expensive neighbourhoods in NYC right now, ranked from lowest to highest median sale price.

10. Carroll Gardens was one of only two Brooklyn neighbourhoods to make the cut.

cmart7327/Getty Images

Borough: Brooklyn

Median sale price in Q3: $US1,431,250

Number of transactions: 29

9. The Flatiron District had the second-most transactions in Q3 among the top ten.

Borough: Manhattan

Median sale price in Q3: $US1,440,000

Number of transactions: 84

8. The Lower East Side saw the most transactions in Q3 and its median sale price grew 87% year-over-year.

Borough: Manhattan

Median sale price in Q3: $US1,497,863

Number of transactions: 119

7. Cobble Hill, the only other Brooklyn neighbourhood on the list, saw a 102% year-over-year increase in median sale price.

Borough: Brooklyn

Median sale price in Q3: $US1,795,000

Number of transactions: 18

6. The Garment District saw the sharpest decline, with its median sale price falling 36% year-over-year.

Borough: Manhattan

Median sale price in Q3: $US1,985,000

Number of transactions: 7

5. SoHo also saw a a steep drop, with its median sale price falling 35% year-over-year.

Borough: Manhattan

Median sale price in Q3: $US2,000,000

Number of transactions: 25

4. Little Italy recorded the fewest transactions in Q3.

Borough: Manhattan

Median sale price in Q3: $US2,100,000

Number of transactions: 5

3. Hudson Square saw an 8% year-over-year increase in median sale price.

Borough: Manhattan

Median sale price in Q3: $US2,347,078

Number of transactions: 20

2. Tribeca fell from the top spot for the first time in seven quarters.

Borough: Manhattan

Median sale price in Q3: $US2,408,255

Number of transactions: 72

1. Hudson Yards was the priciest NYC neighbourhood in Q3 by a wide margin — its median sale price was more than double Tribeca’s.

Borough: Manhattan

Median sale price in Q3: $US4,994,792

Number of transactions: 26

