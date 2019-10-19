The 10 most expensive NYC neighbourhoods to live in right now, ranked

- Real-estate data provider PropertyShark’s latest report found that Hudson Yards is the most expensive neighbourhood in New York City as of the end of the third quarter in 2019.
- The report also shows that in Q3, each of the 10 most expensive neighbourhoods in NYC had a median sale price over $US1.4 million.
- Only two neighbourhoods in Brooklyn made the top 10 while Manhattan dominated the list with eight neighbourhoods.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
A recent report from real-estate data provider PropertyShark reveals that, as of the end of the third quarter in 2019, each of the 10 most expensive neighbourhoods in New York City had a median sale price higher than $US1.4 million.
According to the report, Hudson Yards is now officially New York City’s most expensive neighbourhood, with a median sale price of nearly $US5 million. The new $US25 billion neighbourhood kicked Tribeca out of the No. 1 spot for the first time in seven quarters, PropertyShark reported.
Read more: 3 more Brooklyn neighbourhoods just joined NYC’s million-dollar neighbourhood club – and it shows just how rapidly the city is pricing residents out
Keep reading for a list of the top 10 most expensive neighbourhoods in NYC right now, ranked from lowest to highest median sale price.
10. Carroll Gardens was one of only two Brooklyn neighbourhoods to make the cut.
Borough: Brooklyn
Median sale price in Q3: $US1,431,250
Number of transactions: 29
9. The Flatiron District had the second-most transactions in Q3 among the top ten.
Borough: Manhattan
Median sale price in Q3: $US1,440,000
Number of transactions: 84
8. The Lower East Side saw the most transactions in Q3 and its median sale price grew 87% year-over-year.
Borough: Manhattan
Median sale price in Q3: $US1,497,863
Number of transactions: 119
7. Cobble Hill, the only other Brooklyn neighbourhood on the list, saw a 102% year-over-year increase in median sale price.
Borough: Brooklyn
Median sale price in Q3: $US1,795,000
Number of transactions: 18
6. The Garment District saw the sharpest decline, with its median sale price falling 36% year-over-year.
Borough: Manhattan
Median sale price in Q3: $US1,985,000
Number of transactions: 7
5. SoHo also saw a a steep drop, with its median sale price falling 35% year-over-year.
Borough: Manhattan
Median sale price in Q3: $US2,000,000
Number of transactions: 25
4. Little Italy recorded the fewest transactions in Q3.
Borough: Manhattan
Median sale price in Q3: $US2,100,000
Number of transactions: 5
3. Hudson Square saw an 8% year-over-year increase in median sale price.
Borough: Manhattan
Median sale price in Q3: $US2,347,078
Number of transactions: 20
2. Tribeca fell from the top spot for the first time in seven quarters.
Borough: Manhattan
Median sale price in Q3: $US2,408,255
Number of transactions: 72
1. Hudson Yards was the priciest NYC neighbourhood in Q3 by a wide margin — its median sale price was more than double Tribeca’s.
Borough: Manhattan
Median sale price in Q3: $US4,994,792
Number of transactions: 26
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.