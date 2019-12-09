An $85 million mansion in one of America's most expensive ZIP codes is poised to shatter the area's real-estate record — take a look inside

Compass

The Bay Area housing market is bleak.

As Business Insider previously reported, even tech workers (who are generally paid well) say they are being priced out. And yet, extravagant properties just keep hitting the market.

In November, an estate that spans nearly 220,000 square feet in Ross, a town just north of San Francisco, was listed for $US85 million, according to Mansion Global.

That price tag makes it the most expensive current listing in the area. It is currently priced at more than double the area’s real-estate record. The home that holds the record was initially listed for $US42 million and ultimately sold for $US38 million. Another home, 950 Lombard, has been on track to break the record at its current reduced $US40.5 million asking price, as previously reported by Business Insider.

The $US85 million listing is held by Neal Ward and Glen Williams of Compass. Keep reading for a look at the five-acre property.

If the property sells for anywhere near the asking price of $US85 million, it will dwarf the current San Francisco-area real-estate record of $US38 million.

The home has nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. It also has four fireplaces scattered throughout the main residence.

In addition to a pool house that doubles as a guest house, there is also a caretaker’s house on the property.

The sprawling outdoor area includes a terrace with a pergola, a pool deck, a tennis court, a bocce ball court, and a labyrinth.

The entire property, which covers five acres, is lined with oak and magnolia trees.

