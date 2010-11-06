13 Expensive Niche Magazines That Are Still Surviving In Print

Ever think you'd pay $2,500 for a magazine? If you want to buy nomenus quarterly, you'll pay at least that. The magazine features previously unpublished works of art from names like Anselm Kiefer, Adam Fuss, and Roger Bollan. For one of the most recent issues, editor Erik Madigan Heck, decided to slash production to just 10 issues and raise the price to $6,500.