13 Expensive Niche Magazines That Are Still Surviving In Print

We’ve all heard the rumours, print is dead. But many magazine editors are resisting this notion, including some of the lesser known niche magazines.Take a look at some pricey niche magazines still coming your way via snail mail.
Subscription: $29.96 for 6 issues
Circulation: 38,400
Why people subscribe: How gives designers ideas and tips on how to run a successful business whether they work for a design firm, an in-house design department, or themselves.
Subscription: $29.95 for 5 issues
Circulation: 100,000
Why people subscribe: MAKE Magazine is a do-it-yourself for technology buffs. Stephen Levy of Newsweek says MAKE is the 'Martha Stewart for geeks.' There is a mixture of fun and simple to practical and useful projects in every issue.
Subscription: $38 for 6 issues
Circulation: 120,000
Why people subscribe: Adbusters is 'a global network of artists, activists, writers, pranksters, students educators and entrepreneurs who want to advance the new social activist movement of the information age.' The magazine is filled with philosophical and activist articles aiming to get mad at social injustices and do something about it.
Subscription: $38 for 6 issues
Circulation: 77,400
Why people subscribe: Wax Poetics aims to fill the gap between journalism and music. The magazine focuses on jazz, funk, soul, reggae, R&B, and hip hop music. Each issue explores the origin of music genres and artists.
Subscription: $42 for 6 issues
Circulation: 50,000
Why people subscribe: Capitol File covers everything going on in Washington D.C. The magazine features people, culture, fashion, philanthropy, and entertainment, all in the Capitol Hill area.
Subscription: $29 for 4 issues
Circulation: 35,000
Why people subscribe: Next American City examines changes in environment, society, culture, and economy in America's cities. Their issues promote environmentally and socially stable economic growth to improve cities in a realistic fashion.
Subscription: $29.95 for 4 issues
Circulation: 19,300
Why people subscribe: Parabola presents the world's religious and cultural traditions through exploration of myths, symbols, rituals, and art. The magazine's creators believe a parabola is one of the most elegant forms of nature and represents a quest.
Yearly subscription: $34.99 for 4 issues
Circulation: N/A
Why people subscribe: Art Doll Quarterly fills you in on everything you need to know in the doll making world. Each issue includes doll patterns, doll artist profiles, book reviews, and a gallery of art dolls made by readers.
Subscription: $122.11 for 12 issues
Circulation: 13,000
Why people subscribe: Monocle covers international affairs, business, culture, and design. The magazine covers news worldwide, sending writers and photographers to over 50 countries, perfect for people with an overwhelming hunger for knowledge.
Subscription: $18 for 2 issues
Circulation: N/A
Why people subscribe: Habitus is a Jewish Diaspora journal of literature and culture. Each issue features a different city focusing on the political and emotion aspects of the environment. Habitus chooses cities from all over the world.
Subscription: $144.97 for 12 issues
Circulation: 18,343
Why people subscribe: .net gives web designers and developers everything they need to know on the latest internet news. Each issue features tutorials, interviews with web's key players, and features on the biggest issues hitting the web.
Yearly subscription: $60 for 4 issues
Circulation: about 1,000
Why people subscribe: FutureClaw focuses on fashion, culture, and art. Artists and fashion gurus can appreciate the creative photography printed on fine paper. The magazine is a work of art in itself.
Subscription: $32 for 2 issues
Circulation: 500
Why people subscribe: Brand publishes original short stories, plays, poems, and creative non-fiction. The magazine loves submissions from authors who take risks and have a strong voice. They stay away from genre fiction and focus on contemporary writing.
Ever think you'd pay $2,500 for a magazine? If you want to buy nomenus quarterly, you'll pay at least that. The magazine features previously unpublished works of art from names like Anselm Kiefer, Adam Fuss, and Roger Bollan. For one of the most recent issues, editor Erik Madigan Heck, decided to slash production to just 10 issues and raise the price to $6,500.
