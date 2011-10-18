Going To A Jets Game Will Burn A Hole Through Your Pocket

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Going to a professional sports game is an expensive experience.As the cost of these events continue to rise, the at-home experience continues to improve, and more and more fans are choosing to stay home to watch their favourite sports teams.



Of the 122 teams that make up the four major pro sports leagues in North America (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL), the average cost for a family of four to attend a game is $308.33*. Of the four leagues, the NFL is the most expensive, with an average cost of $427.21.

And of the 122 teams, there is huge disparity between the most expensive team ($628.90) and the cheapest ($120.96).

*According to FanCostExperience.com, the cost of attending a game is based on the price of four average-priced tickets, two small draft beers, four small soft drinks, four hot dogs, parking, two programs and two adult-size, adjustable caps. Cost for attending games in Canada converted to US dollars. NHL and NBA data is from the 2010-11 season.



