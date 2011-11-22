These Foreign Millionaires Took New York's Real Estate Market By Storm In 2011

International buyers stormed the American real estate market in 2011, taking advantage of low prices and a weak dollar.



All told, they spent around $41 billion on property in the U.S. in the last 12 months.

In New York City today, 15% of buyers are international, with many transactions happening in the highest echelons of the property market, realtor Elizabeth Stribling told the Real Deal.

The real deal looked at the biggest property transactions in New York in New York so far this year, and found that of the top 20, six involved foreigners.

We’re taking a look at some of the properties they bought and sold; check out the full infographic at the Real Deal.

