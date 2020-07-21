6 of the most expensive movies Netflix has ever made

Netflix ‘Triple Frontier’

Netflix’s “The Grey Man,” from “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo, will cost “upward of $US200 million” to make, according to Deadline.

That would make it Netflix’s most expensive movie yet.

We gathered six movies that Netflix has committed huge amounts of money to, from “Bright” to “The Irishman.”

Netflix is set to make its most expensive movie yet.

The streaming giant’s “Grey Man,” from “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo and starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, will have a budget “upward of $US200 million,” Deadline reported on Friday. The Russo Brothers intend to create a franchise “with a James Bond level of scale,” according to Deadline.

Netflix is known for committing a lot of money to movies that traditional movie studios are wary of.

Its R-rated action-drama “Triple Frontier” cost $US115 million to produce, according to IndieWire. Star Ben Affleck was paid $US8 million, according to Variety. Martin Scorsese’s Oscar contender “The Irishman” cost nearly $US160 million to make, according to IMDb Pro.

The upcoming action movies, “Red Notice” will cost between $US160 million and $US200 million, according to Variety, and the aforementioned “Grey Man” will cost around $US200 million.

Business Insider gathered six of Netflix’s most expensive movies and ranked them from least to most expensive.

6. “Bright” (2017)

Netflix Will Smith and Joel Edgerton in ‘Bright’

Budget: $US90 million (Source: IMDb Pro)

“Bright” is one of Netflix’s earlier original movies, but the streaming giant was still confident enough in the project to commit $US90 million to it. The Will Smith action-fantasy debuted before Netflix started revealing viewership numbers, but content chief Ted Sarandos said after its release that its success showed how critics are “disconnected from the commercial prospects of a film.” It has a 28% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

5. “Triple Frontier” (2019)

Netflix Ben Affleck in ‘Triple Frontier’

Budget: $US115 million (Source: Indiewire)

Netflix took a chance spending so much on the R-rated action-drama “Triple Frontier.” It seems to have worked, as Netflix said that “Triple Frontier” was one of its most popular movies ever and was watched by 63 million households in its first four weeks of release.

4. “6 Underground” (2019)

Netflix Ryan Reynolds in ‘6 Underground’

Budget: $US150 million (Source: IMDb Pro)

Michael Bay’s “6 Underground” is among Netflix’s most popular movies of all time. It ranks fourth on the list with 83 million viewers in its first four weeks of release, according to the streamer.

3. “The Irishman” (2019)

Netflix Robert De Niro in ‘The Irishman’

Budget: $US159 million (Source: IMDb Pro)

Martin Scorsese’s three-and-a-half-hour gangster epic was nominated for 10 Oscars. While it didn’t win any, Netflix said it is one of its most-watched movies ever at 64 million households in its first four weeks. The budget ballooned thanks largely to deaging technology used to make the actors, including Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, look younger.

2. “Red Notice” (No release date)

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly Dwayne Johnson

Budget: $US160 million-$US200 million (Source:Variety)

Production on “Red Notice” – starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot – was delayed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and no release date has been announced. The three stars are receiving massive paydays: Gadot and Reynolds are both getting $US20 million for the movie while Johnson is expected to make more because he is also a producer, according to Variety. While the movie could cost up to $US200 million, Variety reported it may be closer to $US160 million.

1. “The Grey Man” (No release date)

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Joe and Anthony Russo

Budget: Upward of $US200 million (Source: Deadline)

Joe and Anthony Russo, known for “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame,” will direct “The Grey Man” for Netflix, which Deadline reported will have a budget upward of $US200 million, making it Netflix’s most expensive movie yet. Captain America actor Chris Evans will reteam with the Russos, along with Ryan Reynolds.

