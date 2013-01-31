Two Brooklyn neighborhoods have made it onto a list of the 10 most expensive neighborhoods in New York City released by real estate listing website PropertyShark.com.



Dumbo, which ranked fourth in median home sale prices last year, had the ninth-highest median sale price in 2012, at $869,259. And Boerum Hill, where prices have risen significantly in the past several years, ranked sixth on this year’s list, with a median sale price of $950,000.

Manhattan neighborhoods remained firmly at the top of the list: the median sale price in two neighborhoods, SoHo and TriBeCa, topped $2 million.

Check out the top 10 from PropertyShark:

Photo: via PropertyShark

Photo: via PropertyShark

