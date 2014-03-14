The 16 Most Expensive Homes In The NBA

Tony Manfred
Kobe bryant houseDoug Pensinger/Getty Images and ReMax

The days of MTV Cribs are over, but a few of the NBA’s highest-paid players still own some lavish houses.

HoopsHype recently put together an NBA real estate database.

Using that resource, we boiled down a list of the 16 most expensive houses currently owned by active NBA players.

One thing is clear: Chris Bosh is the league’s real estate king.

1. Chris Bosh -- $US12.3 million (Miami Beach, Florida)

Career earnings: $US123.4 million

Bosh's house on North Bay Road is 12,000-square feet and has an infinity pool, elevator, and all-white interior.

2. Kobe Bryant -- $US9.5 million (Newport Coast, California)

Career earnings: $US123.4 million

The 20,000-square-foot house includes a gym, shark tank, and outdoor entertaining area with a pool and a hot tub.

3. Chris Bosh -- $US9.4 million (Pacific Palisades, California)

Career earnings: $US123.4 million

The house features an amazing outdoor space, as well as a master bedroom with a few of the ocean. Bosh rents it out for $US45,000 a month.

4. LeBron James -- $US9 million (Coconut Grove, Florida)

Career earnings: $US279.8 million

The house overlooks Biscayne Bay, and comes with a wine cellar and a dock that can handle a 26-foot yacht.

5. Dwyane Wade -- $US8.9 million (Miami Beach, Florida)

Career earnings: $US121.3 million

The 13,000-square foot compound is on the ultra-exclusive La Gorce Island, and it comes with its own guest house.

6. Chris Paul -- $US8.5 million (Bel Air, California)

Career earnings: $US95.9 million

The house used to be owned by Avril Lavigne. It comes more 12,000-square feet of space, eight bedrooms, a pool, hot tub, a wine cellar, and a gym.

7. Dirk Nowitzki -- $US7.9 million (Dallas, Texas)

Career earnings: $US204.1 million

The house is a five-bedroom, six-bathroom Colonial. It comes with a tennis court, and is located just around the corner from Mark Cuban's house.

8. Dwight Howard -- $US7.8 million (Longwood, Florida)

Career earnings: $US123.3 million

Dwight is now trying to sell the central FL house, which comes with a tiered movie theatre and an outdoor kitchen.

9. John Wall -- $US4.9 million (Rockville, Maryland)

Career earnings: $US24.1 million

There's a movie theatre, basketball court, and six-car garage. Wall bought it just after signing his max contract.

10. Beno Udrih -- $US4.4 million (Seattle, Washington)

Career earnings: $US38.9 million

He's the most obscure playing on this list after buying a newly-built Seattle-area house because it reminded him of Europe. There are no pictures yet.

11. Kevin Garnett -- $US4.6 million (Concord, Massachusetts)

Career earnings: $US315.4 million

Garnett is selling the ultra-contemporary house now that he's playing for Brooklyn. It has floor-to-ceiling windows and a wine cellar.

12. Rashard Lewis -- $US4.5 million (Winter Park Florida)

Career earnings: $US155.3 million

The Spanish-style house has been sitting on the market for two years. It has nearly 9,000-square feet of space and an awesome-sounding 'hidden passage' in one wing.

13. Kirk Hinrich -- $US4.4 million (Bannockburn, Illinois)

Career earnings: $US66.1 million

Hinrich is the newest entrant on the list. His 9,000-square foot home was built from scratch by the same guy who designed Scottie Pippin's house. There are no photos yet.

14. Kenyon Martin -- $US3.9 million (Dalworthington Gardens, Texas)

Career earnings: $US112.6 million

Martin's house is something out of MTV Cribs. There are marble floors, a bowling alley, and bronze dolphins statues.

15. Joe Johnson -- $US3.8 million (Atlanta, Georgia)

Career earnings: $US150.6 million

It's an absolute monster at 14,000-square feet, with an elevator, a pool house, 8 bathrooms, and 7 bedrooms.

16. Danny Granger -- $US3.7 million (Hollywood Hills, California)

Career earnings: $US66.6 million

The house has of the most spectacular views in the city, and has 15-foot ceilings and glass walls.

