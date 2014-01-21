The Most Expensive Music Videos Of All Time

AP Photo/C.F. Tham, file Michael Jackson has three music videos on the list.

When Beyoncé released her self-titled visual album last month — a stunning array of 14 new songs and 17 music videos — it was explained as “a non-linear journey through the thoughts and visions of Beyoncé.”

It was, quite simply, an experience, and since the early 1980s when MTV launched, the music video has continued to be just that — a new platform for artists’ products, a revolutionary form of marketing, and a chance for listeners to have the total music experience.

Throughout the ages we’ve seen musicians try anything and everything in their videos — ferocious animals, death-defying heights, and crazy outfits — all in the name of innovation.

While some artists, like David Bowie, who spent $US12.99 on his 2013 video for “Love Is Lost,” choose a savvier home video route, others, like Michael Jackson and Madonna, spend millions of dollars and weeks of production on their work.

Think you know what music videos broke the bank?

