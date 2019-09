The 30 Most Expensive Movies Ever Made

Paramount / DreamWorks ‘Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen’ is one of the most expensive movies made. ‘Age of Extinction,’ the next movie in the franchise out this summer, cost an estimated $US165 million to produce.

A big Hollywood blockbuster often requires a lot of cash.

While it doesn’t always take a big production budget to make a break-out hit, the most successful movies are often the costliest.

We turned to IMDB and Box Office Mojo to gather the 30 priciest films ever made, and consulted the consumer price index to adjust for inflation.

We’ve also included the original reported and estimated budgets for comparison. A few franchises make the list twice.

While none of this year’s movies are among the most expensive, many of the most successful films ever made cost more than $US200 million.

