The 33 Most Expensive Movie Props Ever Sold

We know the most expensive movies ever made, but do you know which props were sold for the largest amount?

A study by eBay Entertainment Memorabilia gathered the most expensive movie props used in films in a new infographic.

Costumes and cars make up most of the memorabilia, ranging from Dorothy’s ruby red slippers in “The Wizard of Oz” to the DeLorean from “Back to the Future.”

The most expensive prop? According to the study, that’s the white dress Marilyn Monroe wore in “The Seven Year Itch,” which sold for a reported $4.6 million.

Take a look at all of the pricey props below:

