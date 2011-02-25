The 12 Most Expensive Pieces Of Movie Memorabilia Ever

Actress Debbie Reynolds went on Oprah this week to show off her famous film memorabilia collection, which includes Marilyn Monroe’s white dress from the Seven Year Itch.Reynolds’ collection, which she will auctioning off in June, is rumoured to be worth $50 million. It is said to include a pair of “test” ruby red slippers, not actually used in the Wizard of Oz, and the blue, plaid dress Judy Garland wore as Dorothy.

We gathered some of the most expensive film memorabilia that has sold at auctions over the years. It’s amazing how much a pair of sparkly red shoes go for…

The T.I.E. Fighters from Star Wars Episode IV

Price: $402,500

Year: 2008

A miniature filming version of the starfighter from 1977's Episode IV: A New Hope is at the top of Star Wars memorabilia, beating even Luke's lightsaber which sold for $240,000.

Source: Profiles in History

The pistol from the From Russia With Love poster

Price: $437,501

Year: 2010

The Walther pistol was on the poster for the 1963 James Bond film, but never appeared in a movie. No one remembered to bring the 007's gun to the photoshoot, so instead Sean Connery is shown on the From Russia With Love posters with a Walther air pistol that belonged to the shoot's photographer.

Source: Christie's

The General Lee from the Dukes of Hazzard

Price: $450,000, down from almost $10 million

Year: 2007

The Dukes of Hazzard '69 Dodge Charger owned by John Schneider, the actor who played Bo Duke, almost sold for $10 million on eBayMotors.com, but the winner claimed that his account had been hacked and the bid fell through. Schneider ended up selling for $450,000 in a Barret-Jackson auction.

Source: CNN, Barret-Jackson

The Terminator from Judgment Day

Price: $488,750

This full scale T-800, used in the opening scene of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, has the only real metal feet made for any of the films.

Source: Profiles in History

The flying car from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Price: $505,000

Year: 2007

The Florida collector who won the auction also owns a Batmobile.

Source: BBC

Price: $576,000

Year: 2006

The miniature model of the Starship Enterprise-D starred in the show's main title sequence, and later in the Star Trek Generations movie.

Source: CNN, Christie's

The ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz

Price: $660,000

Year: 2000

These ruby slippers are one of four surviving pairs.

Source: BBC

The original poster from Metropolis

Price: $690,000

Year: 2005

The original poster from 1927's silent science fiction Metropolis was sold by London's Reel Poster Gallery: there are only four in the world, and one is up at the MOMA.

Source: BBC

The Cowardly Lion costume from the Wizard of Oz

Price: $805,000

Year: 2006

The Oz lion costume was made from real lion pelts.

Source: BBC, Profiles in History

The little black dress from Breakfast at Tiffany's

Price: $923,187

Year: 2006

Hubert de Givenchy, who designed the dress for Audrey Hepburn's 1961 movie, auctioned off the dress for charity.

Source: Christie's

The car driven by Elvis in the movie Spinout

Price: $1.2 million

Year: 2011

In the 1966 film, Elvis uses this 1929 Duesenberg Model J Dual Cowl Phaeton to tow his race car.

Source: New York Times, RM Auctions

The Aston Martin from Goldfinger

Price: $4.1 million

Year: 2010

The Aston Martin DB5 used in both Goldfinger and Thunderball still had most of the Bond gadgets intact, like front and rear rams, front wing 'machine guns,' and an ejector seat button. A replica of this car made for the film's press events was sold in 2006 for $2.1 million.

Source: RM Auctions, Business Insider

