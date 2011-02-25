The 12 Most Expensive Pieces Of Movie Memorabilia Ever

Photo: Courtesy of Profiles in History

Actress Debbie Reynolds went on Oprah this week to show off her famous film memorabilia collection, which includes Marilyn Monroe’s white dress from the Seven Year Itch.Reynolds’ collection, which she will auctioning off in June, is rumoured to be worth $50 million. It is said to include a pair of “test” ruby red slippers, not actually used in the Wizard of Oz, and the blue, plaid dress Judy Garland wore as Dorothy.



We gathered some of the most expensive film memorabilia that has sold at auctions over the years. It’s amazing how much a pair of sparkly red shoes go for…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.