The 12 Most Expensive Pieces Of Movie Memorabilia Ever

Actress Debbie Reynolds went on Oprah this week to show off her famous film memorabilia collection, which includes Marilyn Monroe’s white dress from the Seven Year Itch.Reynolds’ collection, which she will auctioning off in June, is rumoured to be worth $50 million. It is said to include a pair of “test” ruby red slippers, not actually used in the Wizard of Oz, and the blue, plaid dress Judy Garland wore as Dorothy.
We gathered some of the most expensive film memorabilia that has sold at auctions over the years. It’s amazing how much a pair of sparkly red shoes go for…
Price: $402,500
Year: 2008
A miniature filming version of the starfighter from 1977's Episode IV: A New Hope is at the top of Star Wars memorabilia, beating even Luke's lightsaber which sold for $240,000.
Source: Profiles in History
Price: $437,501
Year: 2010
The Walther pistol was on the poster for the 1963 James Bond film, but never appeared in a movie. No one remembered to bring the 007's gun to the photoshoot, so instead Sean Connery is shown on the From Russia With Love posters with a Walther air pistol that belonged to the shoot's photographer.
Source: Christie's
Price: $450,000, down from almost $10 million
Year: 2007
The Dukes of Hazzard '69 Dodge Charger owned by John Schneider, the actor who played Bo Duke, almost sold for $10 million on eBayMotors.com, but the winner claimed that his account had been hacked and the bid fell through. Schneider ended up selling for $450,000 in a Barret-Jackson auction.
Source: CNN, Barret-Jackson
Price: $488,750
This full scale T-800, used in the opening scene of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, has the only real metal feet made for any of the films.
Source: Profiles in History
Price: $505,000
Year: 2007
The Florida collector who won the auction also owns a Batmobile.
Source: BBC
Price: $576,000
Year: 2006
The miniature model of the Starship Enterprise-D starred in the show's main title sequence, and later in the Star Trek Generations movie.
Source: CNN, Christie's
Price: $690,000
Year: 2005
The original poster from 1927's silent science fiction Metropolis was sold by London's Reel Poster Gallery: there are only four in the world, and one is up at the MOMA.
Source: BBC
Price: $805,000
Year: 2006
The Oz lion costume was made from real lion pelts.
Source: BBC, Profiles in History
Price: $923,187
Year: 2006
Hubert de Givenchy, who designed the dress for Audrey Hepburn's 1961 movie, auctioned off the dress for charity.
Source: Christie's
Price: $1.2 million
Year: 2011
In the 1966 film, Elvis uses this 1929 Duesenberg Model J Dual Cowl Phaeton to tow his race car.
Source: New York Times, RM Auctions
Price: $4.1 million
Year: 2010
The Aston Martin DB5 used in both Goldfinger and Thunderball still had most of the Bond gadgets intact, like front and rear rams, front wing 'machine guns,' and an ejector seat button. A replica of this car made for the film's press events was sold in 2006 for $2.1 million.
Source: RM Auctions, Business Insider
