The 18 Most Expensive Mansions For Sale In Silicon Valley Right Now

Prices for homes in Northern California are notoriously steep, with tech money contributing to a somewhat inflated real estate market.
The team at Point2Homes helped us gather data on the most expensive homes for sale in 13 cities in and around Silicon Valley: Palo Alto, Atherton, Cupertino, Menlo Park, Woodside, Saratoga, Portola Valley, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Hillsborough, Morgan Hill, and San Jose.
Of those cities, two were especially dominant on our list. Woodside, the ritzy Peninsula town where Larry Ellison’s Japanese estate and Steve Jobs’ historic mansion can be found, is home to Silicon Valley’s most expensive private property.
Atherton, which was recently named the most expensive zip code in the country, made the most appearances on the list, with eight of the top 18 most expensive homes overall. Several tech billionaires, including Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen and Google chairman Eric Schmidt, own homes here.
Address: 437 Whiskey Hill Road, Woodside
Price: $14.85 million
There's even enough space for 'equestrian activities,' according to the listing.
Address: 35 Ralston Road, Atherton
Price: $14.9 million
Highlights include a pool, putting green, wine cellar, and billiards lounge.
Address: 91 Isabella Avenue, Atherton
Price: $14.95 million
This home has custom marble flooring, antique French mantelpieces, and a garage that can accommodate up to 14 cars. An elevator makes it easy to access all three floors.
Address: 118 Selby Lane, Atherton
Price: $14.98 million
It includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a home theatre that can accommodate up to 16 people in plush seats.
Address: Undisclosed, Palo Alto
Price: $14.99 million
It has a ridiculously large wine cellar, private screening room, assorted sculptures, and a hillside fire pit.
Address: 12775 Viscaino Road, Los Altos Hills
Price: $15 million
It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a library, guesthouse, and swimming pool.
Address: 16040 Overlook Drive, Los Gatos
Price: $15.995 million
6,000 square feet of travertine decks provide ample space for looking out over the Valley.
Address: 196 Albion Avenue, Woodside
Price: $17.95 million
The house, which currently belongs to mutual funder Harry Hagey, was designed in the 1980s-era California contemporary style by noted San Francisco architect Sandy Walker.
Address: 75 Almendral Avenue, Atherton
Price: $18.89 million
It also has a guesthouse, swimming pool, sauna, and extensive gardens.
Address: 1225 San Raymundo Road, Hillsborough
Price: $19.75 million
It has its own vineyard, tennis court, home theatre, and sauna. Views of the Valley and the Bay are just an added bonus.
Address: 132 Isabella Avenue, Atherton
Price: $19.98 million
An elevator helps guests access all six of the bedrooms, which are situated over three floors and 14,418 square feet of space.
Address: 6 Quail Meadows Estate, Woodside
Price: $19.99 million
It has five bedrooms, 8,660 square feet of space, and a dramatic design.
Address: 50 Belbrook Way, Atherton
Price: $21.8 million
The contemporary-style home has dramatic, long hallways and 13-foot ceilings. It sits on more than five acres of land, complete with a giant yard and pool area.
Address: 1 Faxon Road, Atherton
Price: $21.99 million
There's beautiful plaster and stonework throughout the property. Outside, there's a pool, putting green, and outdoor kitchen.
Address: 40 Verbalee Lane, Hillsborough
Price: $23.89 million
The mansion's 30 room include 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms, and a chandelier made out of Waterford crystal.
Address: 123355 Stonebrook Court, Los Altos Hills
Price: $27 million
Built in 1914, it has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and decadent gold-leafed ceilings and marble statues can be found throughout the property.
Address: 139-41 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Atherton
Price: $33 million
The 10,000-square-foot main house has six bedrooms, a media room, library, and indoor basketball court. There's also a one-bedroom guesthouse on the grounds.
Address: 331 Greer Road, Woodside
Price: $69.8 million
The property includes plentiful gardens, a gatehouse, tennis court, swimming pool, and colonial-style main house with nine bedrooms.
