The 18 Most Expensive Mansions For Sale In Silicon Valley Right Now

Sotheby’s International Realty This home in Los Altos Hills is listed for $US27 million.

Prices for homes in Northern California are notoriously steep, with tech money contributing to a somewhat inflated real estate market.

The team at Point2Homes helped us gather data on the most expensive homes for sale in 13 cities in and around Silicon Valley: Palo Alto, Atherton, Cupertino, Menlo Park, Woodside, Saratoga, Portola Valley, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Hillsborough, Morgan Hill, and San Jose.

Of those cities, two were especially dominant on our list. Woodside, the ritzy Peninsula town where Larry Ellison’s Japanese estate and Steve Jobs’ historic mansion can be found, is home to Silicon Valley’s most expensive private property.

Atherton, which was recently named the most expensive zip code in the country, made the most appearances on the list, with eight of the top 18 most expensive homes overall. Several tech billionaires, including Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen and Google chairman Eric Schmidt, own homes here.

