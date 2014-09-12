The 18 Most Expensive Mansions For Sale In Silicon Valley Right Now

Madeline Stone
Silicon valley homes stonebrook courtSotheby’s International RealtyThis home in Los Altos Hills is listed for $US27 million.

Prices for homes in Northern California are notoriously steep, with tech money contributing to a somewhat inflated real estate market.

The team at Point2Homes helped us gather data on the most expensive homes for sale in 13 cities in and around Silicon Valley: Palo Alto, Atherton, Cupertino, Menlo Park, Woodside, Saratoga, Portola Valley, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Hillsborough, Morgan Hill, and San Jose.

Of those cities, two were especially dominant on our list. Woodside, the ritzy Peninsula town where Larry Ellison’s Japanese estate and Steve Jobs’ historic mansion can be found, is home to Silicon Valley’s most expensive private property.

Atherton, which was recently named the most expensive zip code in the country, made the most appearances on the list, with eight of the top 18 most expensive homes overall. Several tech billionaires, including Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen and Google chairman Eric Schmidt, own homes here.

This 7-acre home has an expansive main house and two separate cottages.

Address: 437 Whiskey Hill Road, Woodside

Price: $14.85 million

There's even enough space for 'equestrian activities,' according to the listing.

This French-inspired home has some pretty lavish grounds.

Address: 35 Ralston Road, Atherton

Price: $14.9 million

Highlights include a pool, putting green, wine cellar, and billiards lounge.

$14.95 million will buy you a mini version of Versailles.

Address: 91 Isabella Avenue, Atherton

Price: $14.95 million

This home has custom marble flooring, antique French mantelpieces, and a garage that can accommodate up to 14 cars. An elevator makes it easy to access all three floors.

This three-story Atherton home is situated at the end of a private drive.

Address: 118 Selby Lane, Atherton

Price: $14.98 million

It includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a home theatre that can accommodate up to 16 people in plush seats.

This six-bedroom Palo Alto home looks like a French chateau.

Address: Undisclosed, Palo Alto

Price: $14.99 million

It has a ridiculously large wine cellar, private screening room, assorted sculptures, and a hillside fire pit.

This historic $US15-million home in Los Altos Hills was built in 1916.

Address: 12775 Viscaino Road, Los Altos Hills

Price: $15 million

It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a library, guesthouse, and swimming pool.

This rustic Los Gatos home has a wine cellar that can hold up to 5,000 bottles.

Address: 16040 Overlook Drive, Los Gatos

Price: $15.995 million

6,000 square feet of travertine decks provide ample space for looking out over the Valley.

Tennis courts and a huge pool are highlights at this modern Woodside mansion.

Address: 196 Albion Avenue, Woodside

Price: $17.95 million

The house, which currently belongs to mutual funder Harry Hagey, was designed in the 1980s-era California contemporary style by noted San Francisco architect Sandy Walker.

$18.9 million will get you six bedrooms at this home in Atherton.

Address: 75 Almendral Avenue, Atherton

Price: $18.89 million

It also has a guesthouse, swimming pool, sauna, and extensive gardens.

This 12-bedroom home will set you back nearly $US20 million.

Address: 1225 San Raymundo Road, Hillsborough

Price: $19.75 million

It has its own vineyard, tennis court, home theatre, and sauna. Views of the Valley and the Bay are just an added bonus.

A high-tech media room and wine cellar are highlights in this Atherton home.

Address: 132 Isabella Avenue, Atherton

Price: $19.98 million

An elevator helps guests access all six of the bedrooms, which are situated over three floors and 14,418 square feet of space.

This three-acre modern hilltop home looks out over Silicon Valley.

Address: 6 Quail Meadows Estate, Woodside

Price: $19.99 million

It has five bedrooms, 8,660 square feet of space, and a dramatic design.

This five-bedroom home was designed by famous Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick.

Address: 50 Belbrook Way, Atherton

Price: $21.8 million

The contemporary-style home has dramatic, long hallways and 13-foot ceilings. It sits on more than five acres of land, complete with a giant yard and pool area.

This Atherton estate looks like an Italian villa.

Address: 1 Faxon Road, Atherton

Price: $21.99 million

There's beautiful plaster and stonework throughout the property. Outside, there's a pool, putting green, and outdoor kitchen.

This home was built in the early 20th century for an heiress to a banking fortune.

Address: 40 Verbalee Lane, Hillsborough

Price: $23.89 million

The mansion's 30 room include 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms, and a chandelier made out of Waterford crystal.

This 30,000-square-foot home has a speakeasy and ballroom.

Address: 123355 Stonebrook Court, Los Altos Hills

Price: $27 million

Built in 1914, it has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and decadent gold-leafed ceilings and marble statues can be found throughout the property.

This park-like Atherton estate has its own putting green.

Address: 139-41 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Atherton

Price: $33 million

The 10,000-square-foot main house has six bedrooms, a media room, library, and indoor basketball court. There's also a one-bedroom guesthouse on the grounds.

Built in 1941, the $US69.8 million Flood Estate sits on 91.9 acres of gorgeous rolling hills.

Address: 331 Greer Road, Woodside

Price: $69.8 million

The property includes plentiful gardens, a gatehouse, tennis court, swimming pool, and colonial-style main house with nine bedrooms.

