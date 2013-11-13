The 19 Most Expensive Mansions For Sale In London Right Now

Just over a year ago, the home of late Lebanese Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri hit the market at a record-setting $US484 million in London’s Hyde Park neighbourhood.
With such a hefty price tag, it’s not too surprising that the property is still for sale. But London’s luxury real estate market is booming. The city routinely has blockbuster property listings in the world, and recently ranked third on a list of the most expensive cities in terms of luxury real estate (New York came in eighth).
Take a look at the most expensive properties currently for sale in London (pounds have been converted to dollars).
For $US42.4 million, live in this detached Italian villa in Holland Park, London. The home has nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
For $US50.9 million, purchase a 6-bedroom penthouse apartment in Knightsbridge with views of Hyde Park.
For $US51.2 million, purchase this house in Belgravia. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a cinema room, gym, roof terrace and elevator.
For $US54.4 million, buy this Bishops Avenue mansion complete with a 2,700-square-foot ballroom and indoor swimming pool.
For $US59.9 million, buy this newly built house in London with a period facade. The house has 11 reception rooms and is perfect for parties.
Also for $US59.9 million, you can buy an elegant mansion on Eaton place with seven bedroom suites and an indoor swimming pool.
For $US62.9 million, buy a refurbished mansion in the heart of Mayfair with eight bedrooms and an elevator.
For $US71.6 million, you can buy an 8-bedroom home that was originally constructed in 1935 and has a private garden.
For $US78.3 million, purchase this Hampstead mansion that was built in 1896 for a Victorian shipping magnate.
For $US79.5 million, this Charles Street mansion has many of its original features and a large courtyard.
For $US104 million, pick up a 2,000-square-foot mansion with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms on Avenue Road.
For $US104 million, buy this Kensington house that is marketed as a 'fixer-upper.' The home reportedly needs about $US13.7 million worth of renovations.
For $US104 million, Heath Hall on London's exclusive Bishops Avenue can be yours. That's a price cut of over $US50 million since last year. The home sits on two acres and has 17 bedrooms, plus a garage that fits 10 cars.
For $US109 million, you can purchase a five-bedroom serviced apartment in the exclusive One Hyde Park.
For $US380 million, you could own 18 Carlton House Terrace. It has 50,000 square feet and sits close to Buckingham Palace, Piccadilly Circus and Trafalgar Square.
A $US484 million mansion in London's Park Hyde neighbourhood is still on the market and still the most expensive house for sale in the United Kingdom. The 60,000-square-foot home was the former residence of Lebanon's late Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri (no photo available).
