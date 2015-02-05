This gorgeous Brooklyn mansion has 50 rooms and was just listed for a record $40 million -- take a look inside

A four-floor townhouse in New York’s Brooklyn Heights neighbourhood has hit the market for $US40 million, making it the most expensive ever listed home in Brooklyn.

It unseats Brooklyn’s previous most expensive home — a $US35 million, 25,500-square-foot townhouse in Williamsburg — by $US5 million.

The mansion is nearly 17,500 square feet with 9,000 square feet of garden space. It has 16 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, and a whopping 50 rooms.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, retired banker and former president of Republic New York Corp Jeff Keil bought the property back in 1991 for $US2.3 million. The WSJ reports that he wants to spend more time at his Florida home, but that “he’ll miss the large Thanksgiving gatherings — 34 people around a table — in their Brooklyn apartment.”

Time will tell if the mansion is able to sell at its staggering price point. A home in Brooklyn’s Mill Basin area that was built by a mobster and owned by a Russian heiress was ruthlessly price chopped from $US30 million to $US17 million after being unable to find a buyer.

Vicki Negron of Corcoran Group Real Estate has the listing.

