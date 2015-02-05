This gorgeous Brooklyn mansion has 50 rooms and was just listed for a record $40 million -- take a look inside

A four-floor townhouse in New York’s Brooklyn Heights neighbourhood has hit the market for $US40 million, making it the most expensive ever listed home in Brooklyn.
It unseats Brooklyn’s previous most expensive home — a $US35 million, 25,500-square-foot townhouse in Williamsburg — by $US5 million.
The mansion is nearly 17,500 square feet with 9,000 square feet of garden space. It has 16 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, and a whopping 50 rooms.
According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, retired banker and former president of Republic New York Corp Jeff Keil bought the property back in 1991 for $US2.3 million. The WSJ reports that he wants to spend more time at his Florida home, but that “he’ll miss the large Thanksgiving gatherings — 34 people around a table — in their Brooklyn apartment.”
Time will tell if the mansion is able to sell at its staggering price point. A home in Brooklyn’s Mill Basin area that was built by a mobster and owned by a Russian heiress was ruthlessly price chopped from $US30 million to $US17 million after being unable to find a buyer.
Vicki Negron of Corcoran Group Real Estate has the listing.
The view from the townhouse is described as cinematic with sweeping vistas of New York Harbour, the Statue of Liberty, the Financial District, the Brooklyn Heights Promenade, and Governor's Island.
It was built in 1856 for a wealthy merchant named Abiel Abbott Low. He went on to become the mayor of both Brooklyn and New York.
The architect behind the home is Richard Upjohn, who also designed the famous Trinity Church on Wall Street.
The WSJ reports that the building is currently subdivided into eight apartments, but will be able to be sold vacant since the tenants are on short-term leases.
The grounds are overrun with greenery -- it would be easy to forget that this mansion is in New York City.
