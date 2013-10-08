The REAL 10 Most Expensive Law Schools In America

Law school costs a lot of money. Period.

U.S. News & World Report’s law school ranking reveals how much tuition you’ll have to pay. But when you’re considering cost, you have to consider more than just tuition — which costs $40,500 per year on average for private schools.

From the cost of health insurance to books and other supplies, many factors increase your expenses. Hidden fees, like transportation, business attire, and networking costs also tack on the bucks.

Law schools in cities with high costs of living can also add on to graduates’ debt loads. It’s no coincidence that four of the most expensive schools on our list are in New York City.

We looked at the schools’ total cost estimates for one year of law school, most of which assume students will live a very modest lifestyle. We also added some extra costs the schools didn’t include, such as the cost of computers. Due to the varied nature of loans and interest, we excluded those numbers.

