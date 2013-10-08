The REAL 10 Most Expensive Law Schools In America

Law school costs a lot of money. Period.

U.S. News & World Report’s law school ranking reveals how much tuition you’ll have to pay. But when you’re considering cost, you have to consider more than just tuition — which costs $40,500 per year on average for private schools.

From the cost of health insurance to books and other supplies, many factors increase your expenses. Hidden fees, like transportation, business attire, and networking costs also tack on the bucks.

Law schools in cities with high costs of living can also add on to graduates’ debt loads. It’s no coincidence that four of the most expensive schools on our list are in New York City.

We looked at the schools’ total cost estimates for one year of law school, most of which assume students will live a very modest lifestyle. We also added some extra costs the schools didn’t include, such as the cost of computers. Due to the varied nature of loans and interest, we excluded those numbers.

#10 Yeshiva University Cardozo Law School

Tuition: $51,208

Living, Transportation, & Personal Expenses: $US22,008

Health Insurance: $1,840

Books & Supplies: $US1,250

Computer: $US850*

Miscellaneous Fees (including administrative and activity fees):$570

Total: $US77,726

Location: New York City (Manhattan)

Best Law Schools Rank: #36

*average of the average prices of a Mac and PC

#9 Cornell University Law School

Tuition: $57,270

Living, Transportation, & Personal Expenses: $US16,250

Health Insurance: $2,200

Books & Supplies: $US1,100

Computer: $US850*

Miscellaneous Fees (including administrative and activity fees):$81

Total: $US77,751

Location: Ithaca, N.Y.

Best Law Schools Rank: #7

#7 Northwestern University Law School

Tuition: $54,764

Living, Transportation, & Personal Expenses: $US18,234

Health Insurance: $3,067

Books & Supplies: $US1,418

Computer: $US850*

Miscellaneous Fees (including administrative and activity fees):Included in tuition

Total: $US78,333

Location: Chicago, Ill.

Best Law Schools Rank: #13

#6 Harvard Law School

Tuition: $52,350

Living, Transportation, & Personal Expenses: $US21,412

Health Insurance: $2,190

Books & Supplies: $US1,225

Computer: $US850*

Miscellaneous Fees (including administrative and activity fees):$958

Total: $US78,985

Location: Cambridge, Mass.

Best Law Schools Rank: #2

#5 University of Southern California Gould School Of Law

Tuition: $52,814

Living, Transportation, & Personal Expenses: $US20,349

Health Insurance: Included in fees

Books & Supplies: $US1,990

Computer: $US850*

Miscellaneous Fees (including administrative and activity fees):$3,442

Total: $US79,445

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Best Law Schools Rank: #27

#4 Fordham University School Of Law

Tuition: $50,370

Living, Transportation, & Personal Expenses: $US24,938

Health Insurance: $2,075

Books & Supplies: $US1,788

Computer: $US850*

Miscellaneous Fees (including administrative and activity fees):$626

Total: $US80,647

Location: New York City

Best Law Schools Rank: #35

#3 Stanford Law School

Tuition: $50,580

Living, Transportation, & Personal Expenses: $US20,874

Health Insurance: Included in fees

Books & Supplies: $US1,995

Computer: $US850*

Miscellaneous Fees (including administrative and activity fees):$6,891

Total: $US81,190

Location: Standford, Calif.

Best Law Schools Rank: #4

#2 New York University Law School

NYU School of Law

Tuition: $53,200

Living, Transportation, & Personal Expenses: $US22,396

Health Insurance: $2,220

Books & Supplies: $US1,500

Computer: $US850*

Miscellaneous Fees (including administrative and activity fees):$1,478

Total: $US81,644

Location: New York City (Manhattan)

Best Law Schools Rank: #8

#1 Columbia University

Tuition: $55,916

Living, Transportation, & Personal Expenses: $US21,001

Health Insurance: $2,291

Books & Supplies: $US1,560

Computer: $US850*

Miscellaneous Fees (including administrative and activity fees):$1,922

Total: $US83,540

Location: New York City (Manhattan)

Best Law Schools Rank: #3

