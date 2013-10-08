The REAL 10 Most Expensive Law Schools In America

Law school costs a lot of money. Period.
U.S. News & World Report’s law school ranking reveals how much tuition you’ll have to pay. But when you’re considering cost, you have to consider more than just tuition — which costs $40,500 per year on average for private schools.
From the cost of health insurance to books and other supplies, many factors increase your expenses. Hidden fees, like transportation, business attire, and networking costs also tack on the bucks.
Law schools in cities with high costs of living can also add on to graduates’ debt loads. It’s no coincidence that four of the most expensive schools on our list are in New York City.
We looked at the schools’ total cost estimates for one year of law school, most of which assume students will live a very modest lifestyle. We also added some extra costs the schools didn’t include, such as the cost of computers. Due to the varied nature of loans and interest, we excluded those numbers.
Tuition: $51,208
Living, Transportation, & Personal Expenses: $US22,008
Health Insurance: $1,840
Books & Supplies: $US1,250
Computer: $US850*
Miscellaneous Fees (including administrative and activity fees):$570
Total: $US77,726
Location: New York City (Manhattan)
Best Law Schools Rank: #36
Tuition: $57,270
Living, Transportation, & Personal Expenses: $US16,250
Health Insurance: $2,200
Books & Supplies: $US1,100
Computer: $US850*
Miscellaneous Fees (including administrative and activity fees):$81
Total: $US77,751
Location: Ithaca, N.Y.
Best Law Schools Rank: #7
Tuition: $54,764
Living, Transportation, & Personal Expenses: $US18,234
Health Insurance: $3,067
Books & Supplies: $US1,418
Computer: $US850*
Miscellaneous Fees (including administrative and activity fees):Included in tuition
Total: $US78,333
Location: Chicago, Ill.
Best Law Schools Rank: #13
Tuition: $52,350
Living, Transportation, & Personal Expenses: $US21,412
Health Insurance: $2,190
Books & Supplies: $US1,225
Computer: $US850*
Miscellaneous Fees (including administrative and activity fees):$958
Total: $US78,985
Location: Cambridge, Mass.
Best Law Schools Rank: #2
Tuition: $52,814
Living, Transportation, & Personal Expenses: $US20,349
Health Insurance: Included in fees
Books & Supplies: $US1,990
Computer: $US850*
Miscellaneous Fees (including administrative and activity fees):$3,442
Total: $US79,445
Location: Los Angeles, Calif.
Best Law Schools Rank: #27
Tuition: $50,370
Living, Transportation, & Personal Expenses: $US24,938
Health Insurance: $2,075
Books & Supplies: $US1,788
Computer: $US850*
Miscellaneous Fees (including administrative and activity fees):$626
Total: $US80,647
Location: New York City
Best Law Schools Rank: #35
Tuition: $50,580
Living, Transportation, & Personal Expenses: $US20,874
Health Insurance: Included in fees
Books & Supplies: $US1,995
Computer: $US850*
Miscellaneous Fees (including administrative and activity fees):$6,891
Total: $US81,190
Location: Standford, Calif.
Best Law Schools Rank: #4
Tuition: $53,200
Living, Transportation, & Personal Expenses: $US22,396
Health Insurance: $2,220
Books & Supplies: $US1,500
Computer: $US850*
Miscellaneous Fees (including administrative and activity fees):$1,478
Total: $US81,644
Location: New York City (Manhattan)
Best Law Schools Rank: #8
Tuition: $55,916
Living, Transportation, & Personal Expenses: $US21,001
Health Insurance: $2,291
Books & Supplies: $US1,560
Computer: $US850*
Miscellaneous Fees (including administrative and activity fees):$1,922
Total: $US83,540
Location: New York City (Manhattan)
Best Law Schools Rank: #3
