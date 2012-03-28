The Most Expensive Kindle eBook Will Set You Back More Than $6,000

Photo: Amazon.com

Nate Hoffelder over at Mediabistro assembled a list of the five most expensive e-books in the Kindle store.They’re all published by Springer, a company that specialises in professional and scholarly books.



And if you think the prices (listed below) are expensive, consider that the hardcover versions of some of these books are listed at about $1,200 to $1,500 more than the Kindle editions:

Nuclear Energy – $6,232 Compounds with 13 to 162 Carbon Atoms – $6,231.20 Selected Soldering and Brazing Systems – $6,231.20 Noble Metal Systems – $5,711.20 Selected Copper Systems – $5,300

