This iPad 2 Contains Bits Of Dinosaur Thigh Bone And Costs $8 Million

Photo: Stuart Hughes

Talk about lavish: if it is to be believed, this iPad 2 is encrusted in diamonds, covered in the world’s oldest rock, and contains splinters from the thigh bone of a dinosaur (via Mashable).The decadent gadget comes from London-based luxury designer Stuart Hughes and costs $8.2 million.



Hughes is the same designer who’s reportedly making a $4.8 billion, gold-plated yacht for an anonymous Malaysian billionaire.

His iPad 2 design includes an Apple logo made of 53 separate diamonds and 24-carat gold backing. The frame will be made from Ammolite, a 75-million-year-old rock from Canada that’s considered to be the oldest rock in the world.

Fragments of a Tyrannosaurus Rex’s thigh bone will be embedded in the stone, according to Hughes.

Better order one while you can; only two will be made.

