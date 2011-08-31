The Most Expensive Indian Weddings

UK-based billionaire Pramod Agarwal raised the bar for his daughter's big fat Indian wedding. Agarwal gave daughter Vineeta and her fiancé Muqit Teja an over-the-top wedding in Italy's sea-side city of Venice.

A complete Bollywood extravaganza, this 3-day wedding was set in Venice's luxury San Clemente Palace Hotel & Resort on the private 17-acre San Clemente island. Italian newspaper reports stated that the couple entertained over 800 guests during the wedding.

A huge team of coordinators and specialists from Mumbai and Delhi were called in to set up the wedding venue. While a wide range of Indian food was served, a vegetarian Italian spread was specially put together by Italy's celebrity Michelin star chef, Federico Salza. Indian decor king Sumant Jayakrishnan was in charge of converting the San Clemente Palace Hotel into an extravagant Indian wedding venue.

The wedding kick started with a grand party on May 12 at the 16th century Scuola Grande della Misericordia. Pop star Shakira gave a performance on Day 2 of the Agarwal wedding and Italian theatre director Franco Dragone, known for his work for Cirque du Soleil, also put up a show. The pheras took place on May 14.

The wedding, a private affair attended by billionaires such as the Mittals, is rumoured to have cost around 20 million euros (~ $28,872,000).