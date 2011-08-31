The Most Expensive Indian Weddings

Photo: Courtesy of Luxpresso
Indian real estate tycoon Basant Bansal has spent Rs. 100 crore (~$1 billion) for his daughter’s destination wedding in Turkey. He isn’t the only one to do so – here are some of the most expensive wedding that were held in the last six months.
Here's another big budget wedding by an Indian businessman. Real estate developer Basant Bansal and wife Abha are planning a wedding for their daughter Payal in Turkey.
The wedding will take place on the 8th of July. It will take place at Mardan Palace, Antalya. Guests, numbering 1,000 will be flown to the Turkish destination in special flights. The sangeet took place in Delhi on Saturday. There were performances from Bollywood stars like Celina Jaitely and Eesha Koppikhar. What else is being planned for remainder of the wedding is yet to be known, but it will surely be something that will wow the wedding guests.
The Reddy wedding has been the talk of the town. From the bridal outfits to the mandap décor, everything was designer-made, apparently with a bill of Rs. 1,000 crore (~$217,383,612). And the high profile guests couldn't stop ooohing and tweeting about this extravagant wedding. Look who we spotted at the billionaire wedding of GVK Group's GV Krishna Reddy's granddaughter Mallika with Siddharth, son of Indu Group's Indukuri Syam Prasad Reddy.
UK-based billionaire Pramod Agarwal raised the bar for his daughter's big fat Indian wedding. Agarwal gave daughter Vineeta and her fiancé Muqit Teja an over-the-top wedding in Italy's sea-side city of Venice.
A complete Bollywood extravaganza, this 3-day wedding was set in Venice's luxury San Clemente Palace Hotel & Resort on the private 17-acre San Clemente island. Italian newspaper reports stated that the couple entertained over 800 guests during the wedding.
A huge team of coordinators and specialists from Mumbai and Delhi were called in to set up the wedding venue. While a wide range of Indian food was served, a vegetarian Italian spread was specially put together by Italy's celebrity Michelin star chef, Federico Salza. Indian decor king Sumant Jayakrishnan was in charge of converting the San Clemente Palace Hotel into an extravagant Indian wedding venue.
The wedding kick started with a grand party on May 12 at the 16th century Scuola Grande della Misericordia. Pop star Shakira gave a performance on Day 2 of the Agarwal wedding and Italian theatre director Franco Dragone, known for his work for Cirque du Soleil, also put up a show. The pheras took place on May 14.
The wedding, a private affair attended by billionaires such as the Mittals, is rumoured to have cost around 20 million euros (~ $28,872,000).
Socialite Kajal Fabiani married Gaurav Assomull, CEO of luxury purveyor Marigold Group, in a glittering ceremony in Monaco.
This big, fat Indian wedding, the most elaborate Indian wedding the Mediterranean principality has ever witnessed, apparently cost about $10 million (approx Rs. 44 crore) to put together.
The four day fiesta started with a youngster's party at Monte Carlo's Indian-themed lounge bar, The Buddha Bar. The mehendi was held at the Hotel Hermitage one of Monaco's most luxurious hotels and was followed by a sangeet evening at Salle Empire at the exceptional Hotel de Paris, which is known for its loyalty to grand tradition.
The wedding itself took place on Monday, March 21 where Assomull lead the baraat from Casino Square on a white horse. The baraatis were led back to the Hotel Hermitage for the wedding. Two Indian elephants, included for good luck, were also paraded down Casino Square. Both the bride and groom were dressed in Kajal's favourite Indian designer, JJ Valaya's creations.
After a private traditional wedding ceremony in the Salle Garnier, around 600 guests were treated to a post-wedding cocktail party at the Casino Atrium. A laser show and four-course dinner wrapped the night. But the show-stealing event at the wedding was a finale concert by Hip Hop star Akon, Wedding Sutra reported.
The Fabiani-Assomull wedding extravaganza was organised by Aditya Motwane of Percept D'Mark and Frank Damgaard, head of Monte Carlo Weddings.
While all of the United Kingdom is abuzz with the Royal Wedding scheduled for this summer, India has already celebrated a flamboyant wedding. Delhi businessman and Congress MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar, despite pleas from Sonia Gandhi, spent a mighty Rs. 250 crore (~$54,345,903) on his son's lavish wedding.
With more than 15,000 guests attending the wedding of Tanwar's son Lalit and Yogita Jaunapuria, this big, fat Indian wedding included a performance by Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia at the wedding.
Guests were waited on by more than a thousand staff, and were served over 100 delicacies. Dessert included more than 30 different types of kulfis. Presents for wedding guests at the Tanwar-Jaunapuria wedding included an expensive shawl, safari suit, Rs. 2,100 (~$45) in cash and a silver coin each.
Tanwar's son, the groom, arrived for the wedding in an obviously top range BMW, and was gifted a Bell 429 helicopter, valued at more than Rs. 29 crore (~$6,304,124), as a wedding gift. He was also presented with a silver model of a private jet, because the real one, another wedding present, had to be left at Delhi airport.
This Indian wedding may be the most expensive and lavish in recent history, with an eventual bill that topped Rs. 250 crore (~54,345,903). It is definitely more expensive than the 2004 wedding of Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's daughter Vanisha, at the Palace of Versailles. The lavish wedding had cost Mittal Rs. 220 crore (~$47,824,394).
