The most expensive ice cream in the world is sold in Dubai -- and it costs $817 a scoop

Jason Gaines, Associated Press

Scoopi Cafe in Dubai serves a desert called “Black Diamond,” which is considered to be the most expensive ice cream in the world with a price tag of $US817.  Like all varieties of ice cream served at Scoopi, the “Black Diamond” is made from scratch. 

The ice cream’s ingredients include Italian truffles, ambrosial Iranian saffron and edible 23-karat gold flakes.

Video courtesy of Associated Press.

