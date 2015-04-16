The most expensive ice cream in the world is sold in Dubai -- and it costs $817 a scoop

Scoopi Cafe in Dubai serves a desert called “Black Diamond,” which is considered to be the most expensive ice cream in the world with a price tag of $US817. Like all varieties of ice cream served at Scoopi, the “Black Diamond” is made from scratch.

The ice cream’s ingredients include Italian truffles, ambrosial Iranian saffron and edible 23-karat gold flakes.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

