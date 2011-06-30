The Average Home In Newport Beach Costs 59% More Than Any Other City In America

Leah Goldman
Newport Beach in California is by far the most expensive housing market in the country.The average list price for a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Newport Beach is $2,537,126, according to Coldwell Banker’s Home Listing Report. The next most expensive market was Pacific Palisades, Calif. at only $1,606,992.

Greg Bingham, the manager of a California Coldwell Banker told the Corona Del Mar Patch, “The supply of homes in Newport Beach is relatively small. Everyone wants to live by the ocean.”

Bingham also said the schools in Newport Beach are a huge draw, and the the city of Newport Beach has done a great job taking care of their residents.

Six of the most expensive markets are in California, while the other four are in New Jersey, Connecticut, Washington and Massachusetts.

#10 In Cupertino, Calif. the average 4B list price is $1,140,656.00

The pictured home at 1004 Cranberry Dr. is $1,150,000

#9 In Mercer Island, Wash. the average 4B list price is $1,143,521.00

The pictured home at 7355 80th Pl. is $1,200,000

#8 In Greenwich, Conn. the average 4B list price is $1,154,293.00

The pictured home at 89 Prospect St. is $995,000

#7 In Weston, Mass. the average 4B list price is $1,228,100.00

The pictured home at 850 Boston Post Rd. is $1,159,000

#6 In Los Gatos, Calif. the average 4B list price is $1,261,176

The pictured home at 15958 Longwood Dr. is $1,269,000

#5 In Saratoga, Calif. the average 4B list price is $1,281,889

The pictured home at 12493 Brookglen Dr. is $1,299,000

#4 In Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. the average 4B list price is $1,312,538

The pictured home at 27870 Longhill Dr. is $1,295,000

#3 In Stone Harbor, N.J. the average 4B list price is $1,344,908

The pictured home at 230 120th Street is $1,399,000

#2 In Pacific Palisades, Calif. the average 4B list price is $1,606,992

The pictured home at 863 Hartzell St is $1,637,000

#1 In Newport Beach, Calif. the average 4B list price is $2,537,126

The pictured home at 341 E Bay Front is $3,895,000

