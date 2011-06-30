The Average Home In Newport Beach Costs 59% More Than Any Other City In America

Photo: Alex E Proimos via flickr

Newport Beach in California is by far the most expensive housing market in the country.The average list price for a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Newport Beach is $2,537,126, according to Coldwell Banker’s Home Listing Report. The next most expensive market was Pacific Palisades, Calif. at only $1,606,992.



Greg Bingham, the manager of a California Coldwell Banker told the Corona Del Mar Patch, “The supply of homes in Newport Beach is relatively small. Everyone wants to live by the ocean.”

Bingham also said the schools in Newport Beach are a huge draw, and the the city of Newport Beach has done a great job taking care of their residents.

Six of the most expensive markets are in California, while the other four are in New Jersey, Connecticut, Washington and Massachusetts.

