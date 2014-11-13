The 20 Most Expensive Housing Markets In America

If you’re looking for some of the most desirable and expensive properties on the market, head west.
According to Coldwell Banker’s annual Home Listing Report, nine of the 10 most expensive housing markets in the US are in California, and the Bay Area dominated, thanks to the success of tech companies located nearby.
The Home Listing Report compare the cost of a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in nearly 2,000 markets, analysing more than 51,000 homes. It found that the average home in the country’s most expensive market costs six times the national average listing price of $US295,317.
Average Listing Price: $US923,889
State Average: $US577,080
Cohasset, outside of Boston, is on the corner of the South Shore and has several beaches and a yacht club.
It was not one of the 25 most expensive housing markets in 2013.
Average Listing Price: $US932,959
State Average: $US497,778
Morgan Hill is in Santa Clara County, in the southernmost part of Silicon Valley. It's a popular commuter town for people who work in the tech industry.
It was not one of the 25 most expensive housing markets in 2013.
Average Listing Price: $US933,182
State Average: $US302,061
Winnetka, on the North Shore outside Chicago, is an affluent suburban town known for its excellent schools.
It was not one of the 25 most expensive housing markets in 2013.
Average Listing Price: $US995,244
State Average: $US419,310
Orono is a wealthy city on the northern shores of Lake Minnetonka. Combined with nearby Medina, it has a population of just over 12,000.
It was the 8th most expensive housing market in 2013.
Average Listing Price: $US1.01 million
State Average: $US383,071
Stevensville is one of the only designated historic districts in the US, with more than 100 historic structures dating back to its early days as a steamboat terminal.
It was not one of the 25 most expensive housing markets in 2013.
Average Listing Price: $US1.01 million
State Average: $US398,527
Mercer Island is located in Lake Washington near Seattle, and is connected to the mainland via two bridges.
It was the 21st most expensive housing market in 2013.
Average Listing Price: $US1.13 million
State Average: $US497,778
The affluent town of Moraga is in the San Francisco Bay Area, and is considered to be one of America's most dog-friendly towns.
It was not one of the 25 most expensive housing markets in 2013.
Average Listing Price: $US1.27 million
State Average: $US497,778
Sunnyvale is a major Silicon Valley hub. Tech companies including Juniper Networks, Fortinet, and Yahoo! are headquartered there.
It was the 17th most expensive housing market in 2013.
Average Listing Price: $US1.29 million
State Average: $US497,778
Thanks to the booming tech industry, San Francisco has become one of America's most expensive places to live.
It was the 5th most expensive housing market in 2013.
Average Listing Price: $US1.31 million
State Average: $US497,778
Los Gatos, also in the San Francisco Bay Area, is home to Netflix.
It was the 4th most expensive housing market in 2013.
Average Listing Price: $US1.43 million
State Average: $US497,778
Redwood City sits between San Francisco and San Jose. It is home to technology giants like Oracle and Electronic Arts.
It was the 10th most expensive housing market in 2013.
Average Listing Price: $US1.87 million
State Average: $US497,778
Saratoga, on the western edge of Silicon Valley, is known for its wineries and boutique shopping.
It was the 3rd most expensive housing market in 2013.
