The 20 Most Expensive Housing Markets In America

California's Redwood City is one of America's priciest housing markets.

If you’re looking for some of the most desirable and expensive properties on the market, head west.

According to Coldwell Banker’s annual Home Listing Report, nine of the 10 most expensive housing markets in the US are in California, and the Bay Area dominated, thanks to the success of tech companies located nearby.

The Home Listing Report compare the cost of a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in nearly 2,000 markets, analysing more than 51,000 homes. It found that the average home in the country’s most expensive market costs six times the national average listing price of $US295,317.

20. Westport, Connecticut Average Listing Price: $US923,422 State Average: $US423,117 Westport, on the Long Island Sound, has a reputation for its excellent school system and is know for its proximity to New York City. It was the 24th most expensive housing market in 2013. 19. Greenwich, Connecticut Average Listing Price: $US923,690 State Average: $US423,117 Affluent Greenwich, also on the Long Island Sound, is one of the wealthiest towns in America. Residents include Paul Tudor Jones, Ray Dalio, and Sandy Weill. It was the 15th most expensive housing market in 2013. 18. Cohasset, Massachusetts Average Listing Price: $US923,889 State Average: $US577,080 Cohasset, outside of Boston, is on the corner of the South Shore and has several beaches and a yacht club. It was not one of the 25 most expensive housing markets in 2013. 17. Morgan Hill, California Average Listing Price: $US932,959 State Average: $US497,778 Morgan Hill is in Santa Clara County, in the southernmost part of Silicon Valley. It's a popular commuter town for people who work in the tech industry. It was not one of the 25 most expensive housing markets in 2013. 16. Winnetka, Illinois Average Listing Price: $US933,182 State Average: $US302,061 Winnetka, on the North Shore outside Chicago, is an affluent suburban town known for its excellent schools. It was not one of the 25 most expensive housing markets in 2013. 15. Orono/Medina, Minnesota Average Listing Price: $US995,244 State Average: $US419,310 Orono is a wealthy city on the northern shores of Lake Minnetonka. Combined with nearby Medina, it has a population of just over 12,000. It was the 8th most expensive housing market in 2013. 14. Stevensville, Maryland Average Listing Price: $US1.01 million State Average: $US383,071 Stevensville is one of the only designated historic districts in the US, with more than 100 historic structures dating back to its early days as a steamboat terminal. It was not one of the 25 most expensive housing markets in 2013. 13. Irvine, California Average Listing Price: $US1.01 million State Average: $US497,778 Irvine is known for its excellent public schools, and is home to UC-Irvine and a number of tech companies including Broadcom and Vizio. It was not one of the 25 most expensive housing markets in 2013. 12. Mercer Island, Washington Average Listing Price: $US1.01 million State Average: $US398,527 Mercer Island is located in Lake Washington near Seattle, and is connected to the mainland via two bridges. It was the 21st most expensive housing market in 2013. 11. Santa Barbara, California Average Listing Price: $US1.04 million State Average: $US497,778 Santa Barbara lies between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, earning it the nickname of the 'American Riviera'. It was the 18th most expensive housing market in 2013. 10. Wellesley, Massachusetts Average Listing Price: $US1.09 million State Average: $US577,080 The historic town of Wellesley is home to both Wellesley College and Babson College. It has a highly educated population, as well as excellent schools. It was the 16th most expensive housing market in 2013. 8. Moraga, California Average Listing Price: $US1.13 million State Average: $US497,778 The affluent town of Moraga is in the San Francisco Bay Area, and is considered to be one of America's most dog-friendly towns. It was not one of the 25 most expensive housing markets in 2013. 7. Sunnyvale, California Average Listing Price: $US1.27 million State Average: $US497,778 Sunnyvale is a major Silicon Valley hub. Tech companies including Juniper Networks, Fortinet, and Yahoo! are headquartered there. It was the 17th most expensive housing market in 2013. 6. San Francisco, California Average Listing Price: $US1.29 million State Average: $US497,778 Thanks to the booming tech industry, San Francisco has become one of America's most expensive places to live. It was the 5th most expensive housing market in 2013. 5. Los Gatos, California Average Listing Price: $US1.31 million State Average: $US497,778 Los Gatos, also in the San Francisco Bay Area, is home to Netflix. It was the 4th most expensive housing market in 2013. 4. Redwood City, California Average Listing Price: $US1.43 million State Average: $US497,778 Redwood City sits between San Francisco and San Jose. It is home to technology giants like Oracle and Electronic Arts. It was the 10th most expensive housing market in 2013. 3. Saratoga, California Average Listing Price: $US1.87 million State Average: $US497,778 Saratoga, on the western edge of Silicon Valley, is known for its wineries and boutique shopping. It was the 3rd most expensive housing market in 2013. 1. Los Altos, California Average Listing Price: $US1.96 million State Average: $US497,778 Los Altos, a wealthy enclave in the San Francisco Bay Area, is known for its excellent private and public schools. It's home to Google founder Sergey Brin. It was not one of the 25 most expensive housing markets in 2013.

