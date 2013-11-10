The 15 Most Expensive Housing Markets In America

Paige Cooperstein
StoneHarbor, NJCaldwell Banker

Once you’ve made your millions, it’s time to start investing in real estate. Move to California if you’re looking for some of the most desirable and expensive properties on the market.

According to Coldwell Banker’s annual Home Listing Report, the five most expensive housing markets in the U.S. are all in California, and 13 California markets made it into the top 25.

That’s thanks in part to tech companies headquartered everywhere from Cupertino to Los Gatos, and celebrities who flock to the west coast.

The Home Listing Report compared the cost of a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in over 1,900 markets and 52,000 listings around the U.S. While the average for such a home was $301,414, the most expensive markets easily crept into the millions.

15. Greenwich, Connecticut

Average Listing Price: $1,087,300

State Average: $399,844

Greenwich has a population of 13,205. 85% of its residents have white collar jobs, while 15% have blue collar jobs.

The median age of a home in the town is 52. 47% of the homes in Greenwich are owned, 40% are rented and 11% are unoccupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

14. Pasadena, California

Average Listing Price: $1,092,087

State Average: $473,301

Pasadena has a population of 137,045. 83% of its residents have white collar jobs, while 17% have blue collar jobs.

42% of the homes in Pasadena are owned, 50% are rented and 7% are unoccupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

13. Great Neck, New York

Average Listing Price: $1,103,364

State Average: $371,134

Great Neck has a population of 10,080. 85% of its residents have white collar jobs and 15% have blue collar jobs.

67% of the homes in Great Neck are owned, 28% are rented and 4% are unoccupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

11. Breckenridge, Colorado

Average Listing Price: $1,177,795

State Average: $367,189

Breckenridge has a population of 4,608. 77% of its residents have white collar jobs while 23% have blue collar jobs.

18% of the homes in Breckenridge are owned, 11% are rented and 69% are unoccupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

10. Redwood City, California

Average Listing Price: $1,203,357

State Average: $473,301

Redwood City has a population of 77,835. 80% of its residents have white collar jobs while 20% have blue collar jobs.

50% of the homes in Redwood City are owned, 45% are rented and 4% are unoccupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

9. Weston, Massachusetts

Average Listing Price: $1,229,000

State Average: $510,736

Weston has a population of 11,485. 95% of its residents have white collar jobs while 5% have blue collar jobs.

84% of the homes in Weston are owned, 10% are rented and 6% are unoccupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

8. Orono, Minnesota

Average Listing Price: $1,251,873

State Average: $398,117

Orono has a population of 7,601. 78% of its residents have white collar jobs while 22% have blue collar jobs.

77% of the homes in Orono are owned, 10% are rented and 12% are unoccupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

7. Cupertino, California

Average Listing Price: $1,229,000

State Average: $473,301

Cupertino has a population of 58,718. 80% of its residents have white collar jobs while 20% have blue collar jobs.

61% of the homes in Cupertino are owned, 35% are rented and 3% are unoccupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

6. Stone Harbor, New Jersey

Average Listing Price: $1,301,727

State Average: $431,671

Stone Harbor is a rural community with a population of 854. 82% of its residents have white collar jobs while 18% have blue collar jobs.

11% of the homes in Stone Harbor are owned, 2% are rented and 86% are unoccupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

5. San Francisco, California

Average Listing Price: $1,309,599

State Average: $473,301

San Francisco has a population of 808,854. 83% of its residents have white collar jobs while 17% have blue collar jobs.

34% of the homes in San Francisco are owned, 56% are rented and 8% are unoccupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

4. Los Gatos, California

Average Listing Price: $1,360,497

State Average: $473,301

Los Gatos has a population of 29,495. 82% of its residents have white collar jobs while 18% have blue collar jobs.

64% of the homes in Los Gatos are owned, 29% are rented and 5% are unoccupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

3. Saratoga, California

Average Listing Price: $1,684,261

State Average: $473,301

Saratoga has a population of 29,972. 83% of its residents have white collar jobs while 17% have blue collar jobs.

82% of the homes in Saratoga are owned, 14% are rented and 3% are unoccupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

2. Newport Beach, California

Average Listing Price: $1,773,824

State Average: $473,301

Newport Beach has a population of 83,377. 82% of its residents have white collar jobs while 18% have blue collar jobs.

49% of the homes in Newport Beach are owned, 38% are rented and 12% are unoccupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

1. Malibu, California

Average Listing Price: $2,155,900

State Average: $473,301

Malibu has a population of 12,550. 78% of its residents have white collar jobs while 22% have blue collar jobs.

58% of the homes in Malibu are owned, 19% are rented and 22% are unoccupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

Now check out the most affordable places to live

Here Are The 14 Most Affordable Housing Markets In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.