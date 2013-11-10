The 15 Most Expensive Housing Markets In America

Once you’ve made your millions, it’s time to start investing in real estate. Move to California if you’re looking for some of the most desirable and expensive properties on the market.

According to Coldwell Banker’s annual Home Listing Report, the five most expensive housing markets in the U.S. are all in California, and 13 California markets made it into the top 25.

That’s thanks in part to tech companies headquartered everywhere from Cupertino to Los Gatos, and celebrities who flock to the west coast.

The Home Listing Report compared the cost of a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in over 1,900 markets and 52,000 listings around the U.S. While the average for such a home was $301,414, the most expensive markets easily crept into the millions.

