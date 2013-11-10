The 15 Most Expensive Housing Markets In America

Once you’ve made your millions, it’s time to start investing in real estate. Move to California if you’re looking for some of the most desirable and expensive properties on the market.
According to Coldwell Banker’s annual Home Listing Report, the five most expensive housing markets in the U.S. are all in California, and 13 California markets made it into the top 25.
That’s thanks in part to tech companies headquartered everywhere from Cupertino to Los Gatos, and celebrities who flock to the west coast.
The Home Listing Report compared the cost of a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in over 1,900 markets and 52,000 listings around the U.S. While the average for such a home was $301,414, the most expensive markets easily crept into the millions.
Average Listing Price: $1,087,300
State Average: $399,844
Greenwich has a population of 13,205. 85% of its residents have white collar jobs, while 15% have blue collar jobs.
The median age of a home in the town is 52. 47% of the homes in Greenwich are owned, 40% are rented and 11% are unoccupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Average Listing Price: $1,092,087
State Average: $473,301
Pasadena has a population of 137,045. 83% of its residents have white collar jobs, while 17% have blue collar jobs.
42% of the homes in Pasadena are owned, 50% are rented and 7% are unoccupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Average Listing Price: $1,103,364
State Average: $371,134
Great Neck has a population of 10,080. 85% of its residents have white collar jobs and 15% have blue collar jobs.
67% of the homes in Great Neck are owned, 28% are rented and 4% are unoccupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Average Listing Price: $1,177,795
State Average: $367,189
Breckenridge has a population of 4,608. 77% of its residents have white collar jobs while 23% have blue collar jobs.
18% of the homes in Breckenridge are owned, 11% are rented and 69% are unoccupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Average Listing Price: $1,203,357
State Average: $473,301
Redwood City has a population of 77,835. 80% of its residents have white collar jobs while 20% have blue collar jobs.
50% of the homes in Redwood City are owned, 45% are rented and 4% are unoccupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Average Listing Price: $1,229,000
State Average: $510,736
Weston has a population of 11,485. 95% of its residents have white collar jobs while 5% have blue collar jobs.
84% of the homes in Weston are owned, 10% are rented and 6% are unoccupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Average Listing Price: $1,251,873
State Average: $398,117
Orono has a population of 7,601. 78% of its residents have white collar jobs while 22% have blue collar jobs.
77% of the homes in Orono are owned, 10% are rented and 12% are unoccupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Average Listing Price: $1,229,000
State Average: $473,301
Cupertino has a population of 58,718. 80% of its residents have white collar jobs while 20% have blue collar jobs.
61% of the homes in Cupertino are owned, 35% are rented and 3% are unoccupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Average Listing Price: $1,301,727
State Average: $431,671
Stone Harbor is a rural community with a population of 854. 82% of its residents have white collar jobs while 18% have blue collar jobs.
11% of the homes in Stone Harbor are owned, 2% are rented and 86% are unoccupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Average Listing Price: $1,309,599
State Average: $473,301
San Francisco has a population of 808,854. 83% of its residents have white collar jobs while 17% have blue collar jobs.
34% of the homes in San Francisco are owned, 56% are rented and 8% are unoccupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Average Listing Price: $1,360,497
State Average: $473,301
Los Gatos has a population of 29,495. 82% of its residents have white collar jobs while 18% have blue collar jobs.
64% of the homes in Los Gatos are owned, 29% are rented and 5% are unoccupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Average Listing Price: $1,684,261
State Average: $473,301
Saratoga has a population of 29,972. 83% of its residents have white collar jobs while 17% have blue collar jobs.
82% of the homes in Saratoga are owned, 14% are rented and 3% are unoccupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Average Listing Price: $1,773,824
State Average: $473,301
Newport Beach has a population of 83,377. 82% of its residents have white collar jobs while 18% have blue collar jobs.
49% of the homes in Newport Beach are owned, 38% are rented and 12% are unoccupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Average Listing Price: $2,155,900
State Average: $473,301
Malibu has a population of 12,550. 78% of its residents have white collar jobs while 22% have blue collar jobs.
58% of the homes in Malibu are owned, 19% are rented and 22% are unoccupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.