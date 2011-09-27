The Most Expensive Housing Markets For Billionaires

Mansions in the hills of Hong Kong

Photo: Ray_from_LA via Flickr

Unlike the volatile global housing market, the ultra-prime real estate market of the world’s billionaires has performed well throughout the economic downturn, according to a new study from UK-based real estate firm Savills plc.

The company’s new “global billionaire” property index of 10 major cities shows that prices of the homes of the mega-rich rose by an average of 10% in the first six months of 2011, compared to a growth rate of 6% for ordinary properties in the same cities.



Price growth of ultra-high value homes has been highest in emerging markets like Singapore, where prices have increased 144% since 2005 and Mumbai, where prices have jumped 138% in the same period, Savills said.

But they have also held strong in traditional “old world” markets like Paris, London and New York, according to the company.

The billionaires’ housing market has remained strong thanks in part to the creation of new billionaires and their interest in global real estate in both emerging markets and “safe-haven” cities in Europe and the U.S.

Hong Kong takes the cake in terms of housing prices for billionaires–who pay twice as much for homes there as they do in London.

