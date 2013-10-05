The 20 Most Expensive Hotels In Paris

Jennifer Polland
Shangri La Hotel ParisFacebook/shangrilaparisShangri-La Hotel, Paris

Paris is the
world’s fifth-most expensive city for tourists, according to TripAdvisor,yet millions of travellers flock there each year.

And while there are some bargains to be had, many tourists come to pamper themselves and indulge in la belle vie — and there’s no better way to do that than by staying in a luxury hotel.

Our friends at Hotels.com put together an exclusive list of the 20 most expensive hotels in Paris, based on base-level room rates.

These properties aren’t cheap, but they do have all the luxury amenities you’d expect from a 5-star hotel, including fine restaurants, butler service, luxurious spas, and more.

20. Pavillon de la Reine (28 Place Des Vosges): $US518 per night

18 (tie). Hotel Raphael (17 Avenue Kleber): $US529 per night

18 (tie). Villa & Hotel Majestic (30 Rue La Perouse): $US529 per night

17. Résidence Alma Marceau (5-7, Rue Jean Giraudoux): $US540 per night

16. Paris Marriott Opera Ambassador Hotel (16 Boulevard Haussmann): $US568 per night

15. W Paris - Opera (4 Rue Meyerbeer): $US569 per night

14. Champs Elysees Plaza Hotel (35 Rue De Berri): $US594 per night

13. The Westin Paris - Vendôme (3 Rue De Castiglione): $US595 per night

12. Radisson Blu Hotel Champs Elysées, Paris (78 bis Avenue Marceau): $US608 per night

11. Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg (15 Rue Boissy D Anglas): $US645 per night

10. Renaissance Paris Vendome Hotel (4 Rue Du Mont Thabor): $US648 per night

9. Jays Paris (6 Rue Copernic): $US662 per night

8.Hôtel San Régis (12 Rue Jean Goujon): $US797 per night

6. Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris (37 Avenue Hoche): $US1,014 per night

5. Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel (33 Avenue George V): $US1,021 per night

4. Shangri-La Hotel Paris (10 Avenue d'Iena): $US1,074 per night

3. Park Hyatt Paris - Vendome (5 Rue De La Paix): $US1,163 per night

2. Mandarin Oriental, Paris (251 Rue Saint-Honore): $US1,453 per night

1. Hôtel Fouquet's Barrière (46 Avenue George V): $US1,487 per night

Paris has luxury, but there are great hotels all over the world.

