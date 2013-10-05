Paris is the

world’s fifth-most expensive city for tourists, according to TripAdvisor,yet millions of travellers flock there each year.

And while there are some bargains to be had, many tourists come to pamper themselves and indulge in la belle vie — and there’s no better way to do that than by staying in a luxury hotel.

Our friends at Hotels.com put together an exclusive list of the 20 most expensive hotels in Paris, based on base-level room rates.

These properties aren’t cheap, but they do have all the luxury amenities you’d expect from a 5-star hotel, including fine restaurants, butler service, luxurious spas, and more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.