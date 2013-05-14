The 20 Most Expensive Hotels In New York City

New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world. It’s costly to live here and to visit. Hotel rooms are astronomically expensive, with an average room rate of $277 in 2011.



NewYorkHotels.org compiled a list of the most expensive luxury hotels in New York City.

They looked at about 150 4- and 5-star luxury hotels in New York City, and calculated the average room rate for the most affordable double room in each hotel from May 2012 to April 2013.

Guests paid an average of $765 per night at the Four Seasons (the third-most expensive hotel) and $814 per night at the Mandarin Oriental (the second-most expensive hotel), but neither of those were the most expensive hotel in the city.

The hotels that made this list are all equipped with luxury amenities, stellar service and fine dining options, but are they worth the cost?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.