The 20 Most Expensive Hotels In New York City

Jennifer Polland
St. Regis NYC

New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world. It’s costly to live here and to visit. Hotel rooms are astronomically expensive, with an average room rate of $277 in 2011. 

NewYorkHotels.org compiled a list of the most expensive luxury hotels in New York City

They looked at about 150 4- and 5-star luxury hotels in New York City, and calculated the average room rate for the most affordable double room in each hotel from May 2012 to April 2013.

Guests paid an average of $765 per night at the Four Seasons (the third-most expensive hotel) and $814 per night at the Mandarin Oriental (the second-most expensive hotel), but neither of those were the most expensive hotel in the city.

The hotels that made this list are all equipped with luxury amenities, stellar service and fine dining options, but are they worth the cost?

20. The Pearl (233 West 49th Street ): $479

19. The Mark (Madison Ave at 77th Street): $563

18. The Towers at The New York Palace (455 Madison Avenue): $574

17. The Sherry Netherland (781 5th Ave): $576

16. The Chatwal (130 W 44th St): $579

15. The Carlyle (35 E 76th St): $583

14. The Surrey (20 E 76th St): $587

13. The Pierre (2 E 61st St): $612

12. The Lowell (28 East 63rd Street): $613

11. The Plaza (Fifth Avenue at Central Park South): $632

10. The Waldorf Towers (100 E 50th Street): $635

9. The Langham Place Hotel (formerly the Setai Fifth Avenue; 400 Fifth Avenue): $639

8. Hotel Plaza Athenee (37 E 64th Street): $646

7. Crosby Street Hotel (79 Crosby Street): $678

6. The Peninsula (700 Fifth Avenue at 55th Street) $744

5. Trump International Hotel & Tower (1 Central Park West) $745

4. The Ritz-Carlton Central Park (50 Central Park South): $764

3. Four Seasons (E 57th Street): $765

2. Mandarin Oriental (Columbus Circle at 60th Street): $814

1. The St. Regis (East 55th Street) $823

