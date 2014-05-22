The 20 Most Expensive Hotels In London

Alyson Penn
The ConnaughtThe Connaught

London is the most expensive city in the world, so it’s no surprise that its hotels are also pricey.

Our friends at Hotels.com put together an exclusive list of the 20 most expensive hotels in London, based on base-level room rates.

These hotels may cost a lot, but hey, don’t we all deserve marble bathrooms, scheduled tea times, and butler service once in a while?

20. The Wellesley London: $US502 per night

19. Cafe Royal Hotel: $US503 per night

18. The Berkeley: $US509 per night

17. Jumeirah Carlton Tower: $US523 per night

16: The Halkin by COMO: $US526 per night

15. The Athenaeum: $US553 per night

14. The Ritz London: $US538 per night

13. Chand Apartments: $US556 per night

12. The Goring: $US558 per night

11. The Milestone Hotel: $US580 per night

10. The Connaught: $US593 per night

9. Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park: $US604 per night

8. 47 Park Street- Grand Residences by Marriott: $US606 per night

7. Rocco Forte Brown's Hotel: $US615 per night

6. Claridge's: $US636 per night

5. The Lanesborough, a St. Regis Hotel: $US674 per night

4. Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane: $US721 per night

3. 51 Buckingham Gate, Taj Suites and Residences: $US731 per night

2. The Savoy, A Fairmont Managed Hotel: $US754 per night

1. Bulgari Hotel & Residences London: $US865 per night

