The New Most Expensive Hotels In The World

Photo: Kiwi Collection

Looking to book a once-in-a-lifetime vacation? Then these hotels–the 30 most expensive hotels in the world–are the places to check out.Luxury-Hotels.com has just released a list of the most expensive hotels on the planet, based on the average rates of a standard double room between June and August 2011 (via Boston.com).



We’d be pretty thrilled to spend a night at any of them.

#30 Intercontinental Bora Bora, Bora Bora, French Polynesia: $1,147 per night Methodology: Rankings are based on average hotel rates for a standard double room between June and August 2011. Rates were taken 1 to 2 months in advance from hotel website or via phone. Source: Luxury-Hotels.com #29 Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, France: $1,150 per night #28 Le Taha'a Island Resort & Spa, Taha'a, French Polynesia: $1,152 per night #27 Kwandwe Game Reserve, East London, South Africa: $1,163 per night #26 Four Seasons Resort Provence, Tourrettes, France: $1,168 per night #25 Anantara Kihavah Villas, South Male Atoll, Maldives: $1,179 per night #24 J.K. Place Capri, Capri, Italy: $1,189 per night #23 Soneva Kiri by Six Senses, Trat, Thailand: $1,190 per night #22 Naladhu Maldives, South Male Atoll, Maldives: $1,193 per night #21 Huvafen Fushi, North Male Atoll, Maldives: $1,195 per night #20 Hotel Cipriani, Venice, Italy: $1,236 per night #19 Castello, Forte Village Resort, Santa Margherita, Italy: $1,246 per night #18 SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States: $1,250 per night #17 Huka Lodge, North Island, New Zealand: $1,276 per night #16 qualia Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia: $1,304 per night #15 Jumeirah Vittaveli, Bolifushi Island, Maldives: $1,345 per night #14 Elounda Peninsula, Elounda, Greece: $1,346 per night #13 Burj Al Arab, Dubai, Arab Emirates: $1,359 per night #12 Banyan Tree Seychelles, Mahé, Seychelles: $1,425 per night #11 Grand Hôtel de Cala Rossa, Corsica, France: $1,450 per night #10 Gora Kadan, Gora, Japan: $1,459 per night #9 Saffire Freycinet, Cole's Bay, Australia: $1,576 per night #8 Jumeirah Dhevanafushi, Maldives: $2,106 per night #7 La Réserve, Ramatuelle, France: $2,112 per night #6 Hotel Romazzino, Porto Cervo, Italy: $2,115 per night #5 Wolgan Valley Resort & Spa, Lithgow, Australia: $2,119 per night #4 Hotel Cala di Volpe, Porto Cervo, Italy: $2,286 per night #3 Royal Mansour, Marrakech, Morocco: $2,327 per night #2 Hotel Pitrizza, Porto Cervo, Italy: $2,335 per night #1 Maia Luxury Resort & Spa, Anse Louis, Seychelles: $2,455 per night

