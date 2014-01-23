The 10 Most Expensive Hotel Suites In New York City

MandarinOriental.com The Presidential Suite at the Mandarin Oriental New York is one of the most expensive suites in the city.

New York City is one of the most expensive places to live, but it can also cost a pretty penny just to visit.

According to NewYorkHotels.org, guests would have to shell out a whopping $US40,000 to book the city’s priciest suite for just one night.

The hotel booking site recently released a list of the 10 most expensive hotel rooms in Manhattan, created by comparing the average rate throughout September 2013 (when the city’s tourism was at its peak).

#10 A two-bedroom penthouse in the Trump SoHo hotel will run guests $US10,000 a night. With open layouts and modern furnishings by Fendi Casa, the rooms offer views of the Hudson River or East River Bridges. Source: NewYorkHotels #9 The Royal Suite at The Ritz-Carlton's Central Park location feels like a private home with marble embellishments and seven different types of pillows. It costs $US14,000 per night, which also includes complimentary access to the Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge. Source: NewYorkHotels #8 The Art Deco-inspired Empire Suite at The Carlyle is a spacious three-bedroom duplex located on floors 28 and 29. It costs $US15,000 each night, and has gorgeous views of Central Park. Source: NewYorkHotels #7 The Tower Royal Suite at The New York Palace Hotel features gold leaf in the crown moulding, period furniture, his and hers dressing rooms, two guest chambers, and a formal dining room that seats 12. These luxe rooms costs $US15,000 a night. Source: NewYorkHotels #6 Located at the top of Time Warner Center, the Presidential Suite at the Mandarin Oriental New York costs $US18,000 a night. The room includes upholstered silk walls, a sycamore walk-in closet, and an enclosed steam shower for two. Source: NewYorkHotels #5 The 2,000-square-foot Tata Suite at The Pierre sits on the 39th floor. It has an expansive living room, two bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, a dining room that seats eight, and a pantry kitchen. It costs $US20,000 per night. Source: NewYorkHotels #4 The Peninsula Suite at The Peninsula costs $US24,000 each night for its marble bathrooms and customisable sleep experience featuring hand-stitched Savoir beds with a choice of luxury linens, not to mention its remarkable views of Fifth Avenue. Source: NewYorkHotels #3 The Royal Plaza Suite at The Plaza is inspired by the ambiance of the court of Louis XV. It costs $US30,000 a night for an array of private and social rooms that you reach by private elevator. There's also a grand piano in the living room and a formal dining room that seats 12. Source: NewYorkHotels #2 The Presidential Suite at St. Regis costs $US35,000 per night, and comes with three bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus your very own all-service butler. Salvador Dali and Marilyn Monroe both stayed here, too. Source: NewYorkHotels #1 The Ty Warner Penthouse at the Four Seasons Hotel is the most expensive suite in New York City, costing guests a staggering $US40,000 each night. Designed by I.M. Pei and Peter Marino, it's also the highest suite in the city at 800 feet above street level. Source: NewYorkHotels Now see where you can stay for a bargain. 16 Of The World's Best Cheap Hotels >>

