21 Insanely Lavish Hotel Suites To Stay In Before You Die

When you’re on vacation, some hotels will make you feel like royalty — and others will treat you like it.

These 21 opulent hotel suites are guaranteed to do just that.

Most are accompanied by a lofty price tag, but when they include personal butlers, pillow service, and once-in-a-lifetime views, you should make sure they get onto your bucket list.

The two-bedroom Plateau Villa, Laucala Island Resort, Fiji

Nightly rate: From about $US7,900

Imagine waking up, stepping out onto the yoga deck, and enjoying coffee or tea while looking out over Laucala Island’s coconut plantations. It’s not a bad way to live. More than 1,800 square feet of living space, plus an outdoor garden, bathing area, and dining pavilions allows guests to live in luxury the entirety of their stay. The Hilltop Estate is even more over-the-top , but available to stay by invite or application only — and will run you about $US40,000 a night.

The Bridge Suite at Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

Nightly rate: About $US25,000

Suspended between Atlantis’ Royal Towers 16 stories off the ground, the Bridge Suite is the most opulent accommodation at the Bahamas’ premiere luxury resort destination. Take in the views of Paradise Island from the 12-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows, and indulge in the suite’s unique amenities,like the piano in the living room, twin entertainment centres, a 24-karat gold chandelier, and a dedicated wait staff of seven.

Finch Hatton’s Suite at Giraffe Manor, Kenya

Nightly rate: From $US1,130

Built in 1932 and modelled on a Scottish hunting lodge, Kenya’s Giraffe Manor offers luxury bedrooms with antique furnishings, striking art decor, and just-outside-the-window access to a giraffe sanctuary. Other safari animals wander the 140-acre property, too — if you’re so inclined, stop by the David Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage and sponsor a baby elephant before returning home.

The Presidential Suite, Hotel Principe Di Savoia, Milan

Nightly rate: From about $US12,700

The three-bedroom suite doesn’t just have a to-die-for bathroom — it has a to-die-for, Pompeian-styled spa, complete with a swimming pool, whirlpool, jacuzzi, sauna, and Turkish bath. While you stay, you can entertain guests in the formal dining room, make a drink at the bar, and cozy up by the real working fireplace.

Provocateur Suite at the Hard Rock Hotel, Las Vegas

Nightly rate: From $US3,500

Designed to evoke a sexy, fetish-oriented environment, the Provocateur Suite sets the stage for guests to play out their most intimate fantasies. Claret red and shiny black decorative accents complement the custom-made furniture and dominatrix accessories throughout the suite — making this Sin City destination a thrill for even the most hardcore “50 Shades of Grey” fans.

The Towers, The Waldorf Astoria, New York

Nightly rate: From $US499

The Waldorf Astoria considers the suites at the Towers to be their “hotel atop a hotel.” More exclusive than its downstairs neighbours, it features a private entrance off East 50th Street and delicate, Victorian-style suites. Guests have their own dedicated concierge and daily breakfast in the Astoria Lounge. During your stay, make sure you take advantage of the Waldorf Astoria Spa between the twice-daily maid service — by the time you return your bed will have been turned down for pleasant dreams.

Villa La Cupola Suite, Westin Excelsior, Rome

Nightly rate: $US30,000

For a mere $US30,000 per night, stay in this two-story suite overlooking Rome’s Via Veneto. The domed living room has a fresco inspired by Rome’s Renaissance-era art, as well as a private kitchen, wine cellar, private elevator, and fitness room. Guests can also request a personal chauffeur, shopper, private tours of Rome’s historical locations, and helicopter transfers.

Stone Canyon Suite at Hotel Bel-Air, California

Nightly rate: $US725 – $US1,700

Located just off Sunset Boulevard, the Hotel Bel-Air has a fleet of Mercedes cars that will shuttle you in comfort and luxury, anywhere within a three-mile radius of the hotel. But you may never want to leave the room, given the in-room iPad’s room service ordering capability, spa tub with built in TV, heated limestone floors, and private garden patio.

The Royal Suite, The Toren, Amsterdam

Nightly rate: From $US480

The split-level Royal Suite has a dark and sultry ambience, decked out in warm colours and fabrics. The lower level of the suite is where you can access the bathroom, an en suite bathing den with a whirlpool bath, high quality toiletries, robe, and slippers. The suite is also equipped with a Nespresso pod coffee maker, one of the best on the market.

Suite del Virrey at the Hotel Casa San Agustin, Colombia

Nightly rate: From $US500

Named The World’s Hottest New Hotel in 2013 by TripAdvisor, the Hotel Casa San Agustin’s Suite del Virrey is evidence that the title is well-earned. The Suite del Virrey is two rooms, each with its own balcony and high, wooden beam-inlaid ceilings. Don’t forget the private jacuzzi which sits, yes, out on the balcony. There on business? Just ask the concierge for an iPad.

Deluxesvit at Ice Hotel, Sweden

Nightly rate: About $US1,153

In a small village 200 kilometers above the Arctic Circle, guests at the famous Ice Hotel sleep comfortably in -5 degree temperatures. Each room is unique, furnished with a large bed and seating area made of ice and snow, and decorated with hand-carved art installations by artists selected from around the world. The Deluxesvit also boasts an ensuite sauna and toilet.

The Royal Suite, Hôtel Plaza Athénée, Paris

Nightly rate: About $US26,000

Another Dorchester Collection hotel, the Hôtel Plaza Athénée is center stage in the City of Lights on Avenue Montaigne. Its Royal Suite is on the fifth floor, and offers quite a lot for being the largest, and most expensive, suite in Paris: four bathrooms, antique French regency furniture, two security lobbies with a fingerprint scanner and, of course, location, location, location.

Royal Suite, The Burj al-Arab, Dubai

Nightly rate: $US23,000

The largest suite in what is considered to be the most luxurious hotel in the world, the Royal Suite at the Burj al-Arab is completely over the top in every way. It includes two bedrooms, a private dining room and cinema, and private escalator to whisk you to the 780-square-meter paradise in complete seclusion.

The Imperial Suite, Park Hyatt Vendôme, France

Nightly rate: $US20,000

At $US20,000 a night, the Imperial Suite at the Park Hyatt Vendôme in Paris may just be the most romantic place in the world’s most romantic city. The 230-square-meter suite features a massive living room and dining area, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private spa. Plus, it’s impeccably decorated with contemporary art.

Jewel Suite, New York Palace, New York

Nightly rate: Starting at $US25,000

The Jewel Suite, located in the newly renovated Towers section of the Palace, is a 5,000-square-foot triplex designed by jeweler Martin Katz. Ultra-glamorous amenities include private Maybach car service, complimentary champagne, and Michel Richard white chocolate diamond truffles in the grand parlor. And no need to go souvenir shopping — Jewel Suite guests will consult with Katz and receive a diamond ring designed by him.

Manta Resort Room at Manta Resort, Tanzania

Nightly rate: $US900 — $US1,500

The world’s second underwater hotel room sits 13 feet beneath the surface of the Indian Ocean, off the coast of Tanzania. Designed by Swedish artist Mikael Genberg, the three-tiered suite includes a roof deck, a landing deck at sea level with a lounge and bathroom, and bedroom windows that afford a nearly 360-degree view of a nearby coral reef and dozens of species of fish.

The Luxury Tent, The Rock Petra, Jordan

Nightly rate: From $US65

The Rock Petra offers the ultimate in desert glamping. Luxury tents accommodate up to four people with plush, comfortable beds and jeweled Bedouin-style decor. The camp is circled by a gorge of beautiful, ancient rock formations that date back to 7,000 B.C. Steep yourself in the Bedouin way of life with authentic and hearty communal dinners, and music and dancing around the campfire.

The Royal Penthouse Suite, Hotel President Wilson, Geneva

Nightly rate: About $US69,000

If you’ve got CHF60,000 to spare — or just over US$69,000 — The Royal Penthouse Suite at the Hotel President Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland, will make a lovely place to stay. The private terrace sits up against bulletproof glass windows, and the bedrooms and living areas put state-of-the-art Bang & Olufsen technology front and center. The 12-bed, 12-bath suite says it sleeps six, but we have a feeling you could squeeze a few more in there.

Chairman Suite at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Nightly rate: About $US17,000

The Chairman Suite, which comes in your choice of black-and-granite or gold-and-earth colours, offers unobstructed views of the striking Singapore city skyline and lush Gardens by the Bay from three balconies. The massive suite includes a master bedroom with His and Her closets and bathrooms, an exercise room with steam and sauna, and a game room with pool table and bar. A dedicated team of butlers and pillow menu — it’s exactly what you think it is — will make you feel right at home.

Hardwood Suite, Palms Casino, Las Vegas

Nightly rate: $US25,000

The Hardwood suite, named for its private, indoor basketball court, covers 10,000 square feet over two floors. It also has a professional locker room and “NBA-sized” beds. The suite sleeps an entire basketball team, but has a capacity for 350 people in case of post-game after-parties. It’s not limited to players, though; non-basketball celebs like Russell Simmons and Paris Hilton have also taken full advantage of the lavish bar, dance floor and lounge, and 24-hour butler service here.

Maharajah’s Pavilion, Raj Palace, India

Nightly rate: $US15,000

The Maharajah’s Pavilion is a four-story monster of a suite, with a private entrance, library, bar and lounge, pool, and spa, not to mention a dining room and kitchen. If the Maharajah’s Pavilion is booked when you’re looking to stay, not to worry: The hotel has a second presidential suite, the Shahi Mahal, which offers equally extravagant amenities.

