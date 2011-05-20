SPEND YOUR LAST NIGHT ON EARTH HERE: The World's 15 Most Expensive Hotel Rooms

Photo: Courtesy of The Palms

Many are predicting that the world is going to end on Saturday, May 21st at about 6 pm.You might as well max out your credit card and spend your last night in style, right?



Take a vacation day from work on Friday, book a flight, pack up your bags and head to one of the most expensive hotel rooms in the world.

The Ritz-Carlton Suite, The Ritz-Carlton, Moscow – $16,500 per night The Ritz-Carlton is the only chain to make the list twice, and with good reason. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of the Kremlin, Red Square, and St. Basil's Cathedral. Enjoy marble baths, classic furnishings paying tribute to Russia's history, and a gigantic living area complete with grand piano, library, office, and boardroom. You'll also receive access to the Club Lounge with five daily food and beverage presentations. And a heated floor will keep your feet toasty on the cold winter mornings. Royal Armleder Suite, Le Richemond, Geneva – $18,900 per night If there's one thing the Swiss know about, it's luxury. This 2476 square foot room offers views of the Alps and Geneva's old city. The Rocco Forte Collection's Director of Design, Olga Polizzi helped create the suite along with John Stefanidis. The bathroom has only the finest Italian products flown in to ensure maximum comfort. Even with all the ammenities though, guest still have to pay for television channels. Royal Suite, Burj Al Arab, Dubai – $19,600 per night The world's second-tallest hotel comes with a hefty price tag at $20,000 a night, but you'll be enjoying yourself more than anyone else in the middle east. Only two Royal Suites exist on the 25th floor of the building. Enjoy breathtaking ocean views, a personal meeting room, private elevator, and access to the hotel's private helipad. The Vendome Suite, Park Hyatt Vendôme, Paris – $20,000+ per night One of finest hotels in Paris, the Vendome Suite is on the fifth floor of the Park Hyatt overlooking the Rue de la Paix. The room is based around comfort, cemented by a steam room shower and massage table located at the in-suite spa. You'll also enjoy tunes on the Bang & Olufsen sound system and can tweet your location on the free high-speed internet connection. The Bridge Suite, The Atlantis, Bahamas – $22,000 per night The Bridge Suite at Atlantis sits on bridge connecting the two Royal Towers buildings and overlooks every aspect of the resort. The gold-decorated rooms feature 12-foot ceilings, a private butler, hand-painted linens, and two master bedrooms. Even the bathrooms are exquisite. They feature marble baths, dolphin fixtures, dual closets, and chaise lounge chairs. The Ritz-Carlton Suite, Ritz-Carlton Tokyo – ~$25,000 per night At Tokyo's Ritz-Carlton Suite, you'll become a member of the exclusive Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge complete with personal concierge, an oversized marble bathroom, and a four poster king bed with master bedroom. In a city where people catch a few hours of rest in a plastic pod, the Ritz-Carlton Suite stands out above the rest of Tokyo's offerings. The Royal Suite At The Plaza Hotel in NYC -- $30,000 At 4,490 square feet, the Royal Suite at the Plaza hotel is bigger than most people's homes in NYC. The ambiance of the 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom suite is based on the Royal Court of Louis XV. Located on the penthouse floor of the hotel, the suite has amazing views of Central Park and NYC. Guests also get their own private gym, a dining room that seats 12, and 24-hour white glove butler service. The Penthouse at The Setai, South Beach, Miami – $30,000 per night This 10,000 square foot penthouse is bigger than most people's homes. Each of the four bedrooms has its own bathroom, and there is a separate powder room for guests. The balcony looks over the crystal clear ocean waters of South Beach. Take a swim in the room's private rooftop eternity pool or relax in the jacuzzi. For the musically inclined a Steinway piano resides in the music room, separate from the two living rooms. A butler is always on call, but if dialling takes too much time, he can stay with you in the fourth bedroom for your convenience. Villa La Cupola Suite, Westin Excelsior, Rome – $31,000 per night This hotel suite defines excess in the Roman way of luxury. Full dome ceilings with beautiful paintings, 6100 square feet of space, and a private cinema with Dolby Digital for screening films. But that's just the beginning: The cupola's walls and ceilings are hand-frescoed, and the fifth floor features the master bedroom, a terraced study paneled in Italian walnut, and a living room. The stained glass windows in the living room detail allegories of a mythological figure paired with a modern one, such as Hermaphrodite and Fashion. The downstairs has a private kitchen, and the dining room features an antique Murano glass chandelier, a private wine cabinet, and an antique mosaic-tile-covered dining room. The Presidential Suite, Hotel Cala di Volpe, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia – $34,000 per night Over 250 square meters of space spread out over multiple rooms and a rooftop terrace with a swimming pool are just a few of the hundreds of luxuries available in this suite. You'll also have access to a private wine cellar, multiple balconies with gorgeous sea views, a sauna room, and three marble-coated bathrooms. And after a long night on the town, come back and listen to Mozart on your super-fancy Bang & Olufsen stereo that comes complete with its own CD collection. Penthouse Prestige Apartment, Hotel Martinez, Cannes, France – $35,000 per night Why stay in a hotel room when you can stay in a penthouse apartment? The penthouse has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The bathrooms have hammam, a traditional Turkish bath. After enjoying a relaxing spa bath or sauna sit, step on the terrace, which overlooks the Bay of Cannes with views of the Lérins Islands and Estérel Range. Still missing something? Just contact your personal butler, and he'll bring you whatever you need. Ty Warner Penthouse, Four Seasons Hotel, New York – $35,000 per night The Ty Warner Penthouse features stunning views of Central Park, glass balconies, custom furniture, and access to a Mercedes Maybach or a Rolls Royce Phantom with a private chauffeur: With glass balconies and floor-to-ceiling bay windows, set beneath 25-foot cathedral ceilings, the Ty Warner Penthouse offers a breathtaking 360-degree view of all Manhattan. Custom-commissioned in every detail, from semi-precious stone surfaces to fabrics woven with platinum and gold, the nine-room suite creates the sense of living within a multilayered work of art. Penthouse guests enjoy impressive amenities: TVs programmed for every channel worldwide, unlimited global telephone calling, and the services of both a personal butler and a personal trainer/therapist. Hugh Hefner Sky Villa/Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas – $40,000 per night The suite atop the Palms Resort in Las Vegas is something only Hugh Hefner could put his name on. The Sky Villa screams luxury with a Playboy edge. The signature Playboy bunny logo covers the room. The main focus of the room is the king size eight foot round rotating bed. Step outside on the balcony and relax in the jacuzzi pool with an infinity edge overlooking the Vegas strip. The room also includes a full size gym with a sauna and spa room. With a capacity of 250 people, a poker table, wet bar, and gorgeous outdoor patio, there's no better suite for a party. In fact, Kayne West hosted an MTV Music Award party in the suite in 2007 and invited fellow rapper friends. The Royal Villa at the Grand Resort Lagonissi, Athens – $50,000 per night There's not only butler at your service when you stay in this villa, but a private chef and a pianist work for you too. Request your favourite classical song while you watch your chef prepare dinner and you watching the Food Network becomes obsolete. Sip a martini from the butler as you float in the private indoor pool, or the private, heated, outdoor pool. The choice is yours. The Royal Penthouse Suite, President Wilson Hotel, Geneva – $65,000 per night Located in Geneva, Switzerland, this suite has a private elevator taking guests to their entire top floor digs. Take in the view out the suite's window of Mont Blanc and Lake Geneva. Modern architecture combined with world-class service ensures an unforgettable stay in Switzerland. If you make it through the weekend, there's always 2012 to worry about 12 Places To Go If The World Goes To Hell >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.